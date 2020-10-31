Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes. Located in northwest Las Vegas and adjacent to Skye Canyon off Interstate 95, Sunstone will offer 3,000 total homes, including approximately 930 homes available in Trilogy’s 55-plus resort-style neighborhood. The first in a series of information sessions about Trilogy’s new community details will take place virtually on Nov. 14. Buyers can register for the Zoom webinar at sheahomes.com/sunstone .

Trilogy Sunstone’s homes will be priced from the mid-$300,000s to the high $400,000s and will include both single-family detached homes and duplex homes. Pre-sales are planned to begin early spring of 2021. All floor plans will feature contemporary designs that embrace open-concept living and outdoor spaces that take advantage of the desert climate and create true indoor-outdoor connection. The homes at Trilogy Sunstone will feature some of Shea Homes’ newest and most popular floor plan designs, ranging from 1,342 square feet to 2,560 square feet, with gourmet kitchens, spa-inspired owner suites, gorgeous bathrooms and recreational vehicle garages.

A modern, Resort Club is planned to be the centerpiece of the Trilogy Sunstone community. This social hub will be available to Trilogy homeowners and will offer the true resort-caliber lifestyle found at Trilogy Clubs across the country. The Club is planned to include a fitness studio, luxurious resort pool with cabanas, signature restaurant and bar, coffeehouse and marketplace, culinary studio for chef demos and classes, pickleball and bocce ball courts, special event venue and event lawns. Designed by award-winning architects and interior designers, the Trilogy Sunstone Resort Club will create a warm and welcoming environment that inspires homeowners to connect, have fun, feel great and experience new adventures together. A resort staff including a dedicated, full-time lifestyle director will create the exciting day-to-day experience that Trilogy is known for.

To get exclusive access and learn more about this brand-new Trilogy community, join the interest list for additional information sessions, pre-sales announcements, pricing and home design details and lifestyle event invitations. Buyers can also contact a new home advisor at 866-745-3514 or visit SheaHomes.com/Sunstone.

Shea Homes has 14 Trilogy brand 55-plus and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in more than 25 resort lifestyle age-qualified communities since the division’s inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to make wellness a part of daily life, creating an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails and sports courts.

Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most Trusted Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for eight years in a row. For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy.