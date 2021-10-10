71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

TruAmerica buys Las Vegas apartments

Provided Content
October 10, 2021 - 10:42 am
 

TruAmerica Multifamily has increased its footprint in some of the strongest multifamily markets in the United States after closing last month on garden-style communities in Las Vegas; Tampa, Florida; and Salt Lake City, Utah, in three separate transactions totaling $209 million.

Combined, the properties, total nearly 1,000 apartment homes and increases the Los Angeles-based value add multifamily investment firm’s portfolio to more than 45,000 units.

Florida, Nevada and Utah, which represent approximately 25 percent of TruAmerica’s portfolio, are among the most fundamentally sound multifamily markets in the U.S. exhibiting solid wage, population and employment growth, according to Co-Chief Investment Officer Matthew Ferrari.

“Much of this is due in large part to the migration of corporations and families that follow them to these lower-cost-of-living states.”

The three properties, built between 1985 and 1995 represent an attractive value-add opportunity as each will benefit from TruAmerica’s improvements to the interiors, exteriors and amenity spaces.

TruAmerica Multifamily is a vertically integrated, value-add multifamily investment firm based in Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2013 by Robert Hart, TruAmerica has been one of the country’s most active multifamily investors and manages a portfolio of approximately 46,000 units across prime locations throughout California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas.

MOST READ
1
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
Former Raiders great admits comment could cost Gruden his job
2
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
Mexican restaurant closing on Strip
3
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$164K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
4
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
Dream hotel-casino landing next to Las Vegas airport
5
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Woodside Homes offers two neighborhoods in Summerlin West. The homes are priced from the high $ ...
Woodside offers two Summerlin West neighborhoods
Provided Content

Woodside Homes, one of nine national homebuilders developing in Summerlin, offers homes in two neighborhoods in the community. Both are in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape, situated west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue.

More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Community opens The Shops at Inspirada
Provided Content

Inspirada, a west Henderson master-planned community, has announced the opening of The Shops at Inspirada at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway.

Cadence Amenities helps family weather pandemic
Provided Content

Alexis Felbab and her family moved into Cadence in December 2019, just months before COVID-19 kicked into full force. Today, she credits the Henderson community’s abundance of amenities and safe activities for helping her family weather the pandemic thus far.

Plan Two at Jade Ridge by Taylor Morrison in The Cliffs village is one of several neighborhoods ...
Summerlin offers variety of home styles
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 115 floor plans in 19 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million and built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders.

Skye Canyon Park features Skye Center, the community’s club house. The community will hold it ...
Sponsored
Skye Canyon to host chalk art competition
Sponsored Content

Known as a community that encourages family fun, fitness, the love of being outdoors and has an abundance of community pride, Skye Canyon is the place where families can grow, flourish, create new memories and discover a sense of community together.

This home at 596 St. Croix St. in DragonRidge in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands has been liste ...
MacDonald Highlands mansion listed for $7.4M
Provided Content

A completely custom estate along the esteemed DragonRidge Country Club golf course in Henderson has just hit the market. The 10,205-square-foot home at 596 St. Croix St. in the highly sought-after MacDonald Highlands community is listed at $7.4 million.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popula ...
Woodside’s Obsidian opens in Redpoint Square in Summerlin
Provided Content

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in the rapidly growing and popular area of Summerlin West within the master-planned community of Summerlin. Obsidian is in the district of Redpoint Square, west of the 215 Beltway and north of Far Hills Avenue and situated on elevated topography overlooking the valley and offering select areas with scenic vantage points and vistas.