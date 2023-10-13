75°F
Barbara Holland

Homeowners get HOA fine without notification

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
October 13, 2023 - 4:43 pm
 

Q: I have a problem with my homeowners association, and I don’t know where to ask for advice. It has been two and a half years since I moved into the community, and I have never lived in HOA community before.

There are 190 houses in our community, and there are a lot of issues and lawsuits with the HOA. So, it seems like not everyone is happy in this community.

Our main issue is that my husband signed the recall for the HOA board president as soon as we moved in because my neighbor had issues, and we signed it. I think we have been blacklisted ever since.

The main problem that recently occurred is that we were fined by HOA.

One is that I put construction materials on the street in front of my house for just a day (we moved it next the day). The HOA knew we were working on the pool but gave us a $100 ticket without giving us any notice. The another issue is refusing our delivery of materials at the main gate without giving us any reason. My husband went to the main gate to find out why, but the guide ignored him and left. My husband followed her and tried to asked her, but she continued to ignore him and gave no answer. Few weeks later we got another ticket $600 for harassing .

I do not know the gate guard had the right to refuse our delivery. Who makes a decision to give a fine for this?

A: Your association should have sent you a courtesy/warning letter that you were in violation. Before assessing a fine on your account, your association should have sent you a hearing notice. You can appeal their decision. You should ask the association to waive the fine. Contact the community manager to find out why you were fined without a hearing.

As to your deliveries, unless you did not have architectural approval for the work being done or the delivery was during prohibited hours, you would have to address this issue with the community manager or with the board during the second homeowner forum.

Q: My front door is recessed on the side of the house. It is not visible from the street. Can my HOA, stop me from putting one in?

A: You would need to check your architectural regulations to see if the door is allowed. In addition, you would need to provide your association with a completed architectural request prior to taking any action.

Q: I read in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in regards to Nevada Revised Statute 116.330, which pertains to the right of homeowners to install or maintain “drought-tolerant’ landscape.

I have a similar situation where I went through great pains to make my front yard as drought resistant as possible. Even to the point of re-engineering my entire lot to flow rain water through a series of granite, Arizona River rocks, and an extreme amount of pavers, situated to allow rain water to the side of my home to be directed down on through to the front of my home to flow through the rain gutter then out to the irrigation path made solely from river and lava rocks. In July of 2022 I went through all the proper procedures with the HOA; however, they stopped being our HOA for unknown reasons and basically left the issue hanging. Now, it’s been 15 months later and the new HOA is harassing me about it not being allowed. Now, I have to attend a board meeting. Who does that? Please if there is any advice I can solicit it would be greatly appreciated.

A: Under NRS 116.330 (1), the board shall not and the governing documents must not prohibit an owner from installing or maintaining drought tolerant landscaping in areas that the owner has the right to occupy, including, without limitation, the front and backyards.

You are required to submit a detailed description or plan for architectural review by the board. Under NRS 116.330, the provisions of this law must be construed liberally in favor of effectuating the purpose of encouraging the use of drought-tolerant landscaping. The board shall not and the governing documents must not unreasonably deny or withhold approval for the installation of drought-tolerant landscaping or unreasonably determine that the drought-tolerant landscaping is not compatible with the style of the community.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The HOA and police have contacted the owner and his property manager when they have chased vagrants from their unit. However, the owner and property manage are indifferent and have done nothing to properly secure the unit.

GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, he ...
New law helps protect homeowners' private information
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In addition to imposing cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations' online assessment payment processors, SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, helps HOA protect homeowners' private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Adam H. Clarkson
New law improves online protections for homeowners
By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com

Pursuant to SB 378, that was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million dollars in cyber-security insurance "that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures."

(Getty Images)
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it's expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is it possible for the HOA to purchase flood insurance for the complex even though it is not in a high-risk flood zone?

(Getty Images)
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
By Adam H. Clarkson RJRealEstate.Vegas

Assembly Bill 309 allows HOAs to utilize electronic voting for elections and recalls. It also allows HOAs to use autopay and opens the door to development of new management transition requirements.

Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board is striving to keep this a nice place to live, where our now grown kids enjoy coming back with theirs for visits.

(File)
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You can contact the Regional Flood Control District that can tell you if your home is in a designated flood zone.

(File photo)
Homeowner says HOA doesn't communicate well
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, there should be no issue for the management company to inform you as to the checklist that is used by the inspector.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners can meet to air concerns about HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners do have the right to meet to discuss their concerns about their association. Unlike board meetings which have to be disclosed to the membership, this group can have private undisclosed meetings.

Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it's expensive
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
New law helps protect homeowners' private information
New law helps protect homeowners’ private information
Silverstone Ranch golf course owners broke contract, judges rule
Silverstone Ranch golf course owners broke contract, judges rule
New law improves online protections for homeowners
New law improves online protections for homeowners
New Nevada law targets 'shady' contractors
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors