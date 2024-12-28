The holidays could be the best time to sell a home

If you’re considering selling your home, the time to act is now. According to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty’s exclusive The Holidays Are No Holiday report, which the brokerage has been compiling annually for 25 years, there is a 25 percent greater chance of selling your home in December than any other time of the year.

The numbers tell a clear story. With a remarkable 101 percent listings-to-sales ratio in November and December compared to the annual average of 76 percent, the report underscores the unique opportunities for homeowners willing to embrace the holiday market. Conversely, January listings surge by 47 percent, but sales drop by 14 percent, emphasizing why timing is critical for maximizing success.

“This report is a wake-up call for homeowners who might be sitting on the sidelines waiting until after the New Year to make a move,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman &CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “The holidays bring less competition — fewer homes on the market mean yours stands out, and festive decor creates a welcoming, memorable impression.”

The THANH report highlights several unique advantages of listing during the holidays, including:

■ Motivated buyers: Holiday buyers are highly motivated, whether they’re relocating for work, escaping winter climates or seeking year-end tax advantages.

■ Seasonal appeal: Las Vegas’s mild winters and strong in-migration patterns make it an ideal market for motivated buyers during the holidays.

■ Streamlined processes: With fewer transactions during the holidays, lenders and escrow agents often process deals faster, ensuring smoother closings for sellers.

“Our sales professionals often work throughout the holidays, moving vacations into January, to fully maximize this market advantage,” Hamrick said. “The holidays present a golden window of opportunity filled with motivated buyers, reduced competition and faster processing. What’s not to love?”

Discover why the holidays are the perfect time to sell your home. Visit our website at lasvegashomes.com to connect with a sales professional, receive a complimentary home valuation, and learn how you can maximize your selling potential this season.

Download The Holidays Are No Holiday Report

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted their residential company into the No. 5 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide. Its commercial brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier, services the principal asset classes of multifamily, office, industrial, land and retail and was the top new company for Coldwell Banker Commercial in 2021.