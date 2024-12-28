61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate Insights

The holidays could be the best time to sell a home

Bob Hamrick
Bob Hamrick
More Stories
Tim Deibert
2025 mortgage predictions: your playbook for a winning year
Joey Ciaglia
Navigating the mortgage loan process when relocating
Troy Reierson
Navigating business with confidence and clarity
Craig Tann
The unmatched value of buyer agents in today’s market
Provided Content
December 28, 2024 - 1:12 pm
 

If you’re considering selling your home, the time to act is now. According to Coldwell Banker Premier Realty’s exclusive The Holidays Are No Holiday report, which the brokerage has been compiling annually for 25 years, there is a 25 percent greater chance of selling your home in December than any other time of the year.

The numbers tell a clear story. With a remarkable 101 percent listings-to-sales ratio in November and December compared to the annual average of 76 percent, the report underscores the unique opportunities for homeowners willing to embrace the holiday market. Conversely, January listings surge by 47 percent, but sales drop by 14 percent, emphasizing why timing is critical for maximizing success.

“This report is a wake-up call for homeowners who might be sitting on the sidelines waiting until after the New Year to make a move,” said Bob Hamrick, chairman &CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “The holidays bring less competition — fewer homes on the market mean yours stands out, and festive decor creates a welcoming, memorable impression.”

The THANH report highlights several unique advantages of listing during the holidays, including:

Motivated buyers: Holiday buyers are highly motivated, whether they’re relocating for work, escaping winter climates or seeking year-end tax advantages.

Seasonal appeal: Las Vegas’s mild winters and strong in-migration patterns make it an ideal market for motivated buyers during the holidays.

Streamlined processes: With fewer transactions during the holidays, lenders and escrow agents often process deals faster, ensuring smoother closings for sellers.

“Our sales professionals often work throughout the holidays, moving vacations into January, to fully maximize this market advantage,” Hamrick said. “The holidays present a golden window of opportunity filled with motivated buyers, reduced competition and faster processing. What’s not to love?”

Discover why the holidays are the perfect time to sell your home. Visit our website at lasvegashomes.com to connect with a sales professional, receive a complimentary home valuation, and learn how you can maximize your selling potential this season.

Download The Holidays Are No Holiday Report

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty is a full-service residential real estate brokerage in Southern Nevada owned and operated by Las Vegas natives, Bob and Molly Hamrick. With a spirited commitment to the continuous development and coaching of their expert team across three local campuses, the Hamricks have catapulted their residential company into the No. 5 ranked woman-owned Coldwell Banker in the United States and one of the top Coldwell Banker franchises nationwide. Its commercial brokerage, Coldwell Banker Commercial Premier, services the principal asset classes of multifamily, office, industrial, land and retail and was the top new company for Coldwell Banker Commercial in 2021.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tim Deibert
2025 mortgage predictions: your playbook for a winning year
By Tim Deibert Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

After a year filled with rate swings, unpredictable markets and a bit of drama (thank you, inflation), the real estate world is ready for a fresh start.

Joey Ciaglia
Navigating the mortgage loan process when relocating
By Joey Ciaglia Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you’re thinking about relocating to Las Vegas for a new job — or even if you’re working remotely and just want a change of scenery — there’s a lot to consider when it comes to securing a mortgage.

Troy Reierson
Navigating business with confidence and clarity
By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

The ability to hold firm on your values, worth and business practices is not just a strategy; it’s a necessity.

Craig Tann
The unmatched value of buyer agents in today’s market
By Craig Tann Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Imagine a job where you invest countless hours, expertise and effort, only to be paid based on the success of your work. This is the reality for buyers’ agents.

Peter Guzman
Homeownership long considered the American dream
By Peter Guzman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

We must continue to teach our young folks that homeownership is still the American dream and owning real estate is the way out of generational poverty.

Kat Alvarez
Turning renters into homeowners
By Kat Alvarez Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many renters see homeownership as unattainable due to financial constraints and a lack of understanding of the long-term benefits. They often focus on the immediate costs rather than the potential gains. The key to changing this mindset lies in education and strategic planning.

Elicia Causey
Living in Las Vegas: A local perspective
By Elicia Causey Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as an attractive destination for relocation, offering much more than just the allure of the Strip.

Margi A. Grein
Protecting residents from unlicensed contractors and solar scams
By Margi A. Grein Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

As our mission at Nevada State Contractors Board is to protect the public against unlicensed contractors, residents need to be warned about a recent surge in complaints related to solar installation scams.

2024 real estate predictions; tips for homebuyers
By Tim Deibert Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

It’s no secret the housing market has been a whirlwind over the past few years, so it’s only natural that many may be feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about what the future holds for the 2024 market.

John Sullivan
Building lasting client connections in real estate
By John Sullivan Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Throughout my real estate journey, I’ve discovered that building lasting client relationships is the most crucial aspect of leading a successful business.

MORE STORIES