Real Estate Millions

Ascaya home hits market for $10.3M

Dominick and Alejandra Morea built their dream home in Ascaya in Henderson. It's for sale for $ ...
Dominick and Alejandra Morea built their dream home in Ascaya in Henderson. It's for sale for $10.3 million. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The home theater sits 20 and features a 160-inch screen, projector and integrated sound system, ...
The home theater sits 20 and features a 160-inch screen, projector and integrated sound system, a popcorn machine and a refrigerator. In the center of the theater, the unique fiber optic ceiling light provides ambiance with twinkling lights. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The home has five en suite bedrooms including an upper-level private primary suite with firepla ...
The home has five en suite bedrooms including an upper-level private primary suite with fireplace, beverage center and access to exterior balcony. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
Alejandra Morea’s sleek two-tone kitchen design boasts custom black matte and Taction Oak cab ...
Alejandra Morea’s sleek two-tone kitchen design boasts custom black matte and Taction Oak cabinetry, integrated Wolf and SubZero appliances, an oversized black quartz waterfall island with seating, and a butler’s pantry. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The formal dining area has views of the Las Vegas Valley. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
This home in Ascaya has been listed for $10,299,900. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The living room. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The bar. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The dining area. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The kitchen has an island with seating. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The kitchen. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The kitchen features upgraded appliances. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
Home theater. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The closet. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The master bath has a soaking tub. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The master bath. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The master bath. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The master bedroom. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The master suite. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The laundry. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The loft. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The pool. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The 7,375-square-foot home has five en suite bedrooms and seven baths. (Theo Ayala/The Agency L ...
The 7,375-square-foot home has five en suite bedrooms and seven baths. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
Outdoor kitchen. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
The living room. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
A sitting area features a modern fireplace. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
A bar. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
December 16, 2024 - 10:07 am
 

When it comes to breathtaking views, 25 Rockstream Drive in the prestigious Ascaya community encapsulates them perfectly.

“From the second you walk through the door, we wanted to capture the view,” homeowner Dominick Morea said. “That was the main thing. I wanted to see the view from every room.”

Captivating vistas appear from the moment of entry through the home’s oversized glass pivot door. Framed by an expansive 28-foot glass wall directly across from the entrance, the Las Vegas Valley comes into full view, setting the tone for the entire home.

“We spent a lot of time in design ensuring we took advantage of the Strip views,” said Cliff Diamond, owner of Wingbrook Development and general contractor for the project. “It doesn’t just happen by accident. It happened by design.”

Morea, who has more than 22 years of experience selling luxury real estate, set his sights on building in Ascaya after representing several properties in the high-end neighborhood.

“I love Ascaya,” Morea said. “I’ve been familiar with it for many years. It’s an incredible place to live. Such a close-knit community.”

Morea and his wife, Alejandra, decided to make a significant life change. They sold their properties in Las Vegas and California to pursue custom building their dream home in the gated Henderson community.

“I had a brainstorm to sell our two properties and parlay the money into buying a lot in Ascaya,” Morea said. “Alejandra was on board. I couldn’t have done it without her. I think it was a good move for us.”

The couple discovered the hillside lot in the spring of 2021 and knew it was the perfect location — not only for the views but also because the lots on each side of the property are one-story restricted. The view will remain unobstructed because the street in front of the estate is 70 feet below the property.

“Finding the right lot is key to everything,” Morea said. “I looked at this lot and asked myself, ‘What am I missing?’ It was perfect, very private. It was one of those lots that was a sleeper and got by people. We got it, and the rest is history.”

The couple’s previous residence in Roma Hills, which they purchased in 2015, inspired the home’s layout. They incorporated several features from the property into the new home’s design, such as its open floor plan, high ceilings, wine cellar, large bedrooms and home theater.

“Dominick liked what was in the other house but wanted a more contemporary design,” Diamond said. “He used the prior house as a starting point, and then we took it to another level. We worked hard to make it perfect.”

Morea contracted architect Greg Moore. Together with Diamond, the team worked to ensure that every possible space throughout the home displays unparalleled vistas and view corridors. The design took approximately six months, and construction lasted over a year and a half from the December 2022 groundbreaking.

The home’s contemporary aesthetic complements the incredible views. Its extensive use of glass walls and doors allows natural light to flow throughout, resulting in a spacious, bright, inviting interior.

“There’s so much natural sunlight in the house we went with darker materials, the blacks and the grays,” Morea said. “It came together nicely.”

With no prior experience, Alejandra Morea designed the interior spaces. She spent countless hours choosing the finishes and features of the incredible interior. Her vision was to incorporate an ultra-contemporary sleek design.

“I like things simple and clean,” Alejandra Morea said. “I got my inspiration from other Ascaya homes, contemporary magazines and our previous home.”

Graced by tile flooring, the spacious, inviting floor plan features a great room with a linear fireplace and coffered ceiling. The temperature-controlled glass-enclosed wine room and bar establish a distinct centerpiece for the open space, flowing effortlessly into the main living area, dining room and kitchen.

Alejandra Morea’s sleek two-tone kitchen design boasts custom black matte and Taction Oak cabinetry, integrated Wolf and SubZero appliances, an oversized black quartz waterfall island with seating, and a butler’s pantry. It is one of her favorite spaces in the home.

“We spend much family time there cooking,” Alejandra Morea said. “Plus, we can enjoy the views from the kitchen.”

Dominick Morea’s favorite space is the movie theater. The stylish three-level room comfortably seats approximately 20. The expansive 160-inch screen, projector and integrated sound system offer an incredible viewing experience, enhanced by its easy access to tantalizing refreshments, a popcorn machine and a refrigerator. In the center of the theater, the unique fiber optic ceiling light provides ambiance with twinkling lights.

“I like to shut off the big lights and leave that one on,” Dominick Morea said. “I’m in the theater every night watching the news, a game, TV or a movie.”

In the private primary, Alejandra created a wood accent wall behind the bed to enhance the flow to the walk-in closet and bath.

“That wall wasn’t in the original design,” Dominick Morea said. “It was my wife’s idea and it turned out beautiful.”

The stylish bedroom retreat has a linear gas fireplace, beverage center and access to the upper-level balcony spanning the entire back of the house. The oversized walk-in closets showcase custom built-ins only, with no visible clothes hangers.

“It was important to us to have the closets closed,” Dominick Morea said. “We didn’t want to look at clothes. It makes it clean and neat.”

A freestanding tub sets the scene in the primary bath, a resort-style escape with an oversized walk-in steam shower, dual floating vanities, and a dry sauna.

Other highlights include five en suite bedrooms — including an upper-level primary suite, seven baths, a gym/flex space, a playroom, an executive office, an elevator, a 1,200-square-foot infinity edge pool/spa with waterfall, an exterior kitchen and a putting green. Sited on 0.44 acres, it has a four-car garage and Smart Home technology.

The couple are ready to tackle a new project, leading them to list the 7,375-square-foot two-story property for $10,299,900 through Zar A. Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas.

