Ascaya home hits market for $10.3M

“From the second you walk through the door, we wanted to capture the view,” homeowner Dominick Morea said. “That was the main thing. I wanted to see the view from every room.”

The 7,375-square-foot home has five en suite bedrooms and seven baths. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

This home in Ascaya has been listed for $10,299,900. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

Alejandra Morea’s sleek two-tone kitchen design boasts custom black matte and Taction Oak cabinetry, integrated Wolf and SubZero appliances, an oversized black quartz waterfall island with seating, and a butler’s pantry. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

The home has five en suite bedrooms including an upper-level private primary suite with fireplace, beverage center and access to exterior balcony. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

The home theater sits 20 and features a 160-inch screen, projector and integrated sound system, a popcorn machine and a refrigerator. In the center of the theater, the unique fiber optic ceiling light provides ambiance with twinkling lights. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

Dominick and Alejandra Morea built their dream home in Ascaya in Henderson. It's for sale for $10.3 million. (Theo Ayala/The Agency Las Vegas)

When it comes to breathtaking views, 25 Rockstream Drive in the prestigious Ascaya community encapsulates them perfectly.

“From the second you walk through the door, we wanted to capture the view,” homeowner Dominick Morea said. “That was the main thing. I wanted to see the view from every room.”

Captivating vistas appear from the moment of entry through the home’s oversized glass pivot door. Framed by an expansive 28-foot glass wall directly across from the entrance, the Las Vegas Valley comes into full view, setting the tone for the entire home.

“We spent a lot of time in design ensuring we took advantage of the Strip views,” said Cliff Diamond, owner of Wingbrook Development and general contractor for the project. “It doesn’t just happen by accident. It happened by design.”

Morea, who has more than 22 years of experience selling luxury real estate, set his sights on building in Ascaya after representing several properties in the high-end neighborhood.

“I love Ascaya,” Morea said. “I’ve been familiar with it for many years. It’s an incredible place to live. Such a close-knit community.”

Morea and his wife, Alejandra, decided to make a significant life change. They sold their properties in Las Vegas and California to pursue custom building their dream home in the gated Henderson community.

“I had a brainstorm to sell our two properties and parlay the money into buying a lot in Ascaya,” Morea said. “Alejandra was on board. I couldn’t have done it without her. I think it was a good move for us.”

The couple discovered the hillside lot in the spring of 2021 and knew it was the perfect location — not only for the views but also because the lots on each side of the property are one-story restricted. The view will remain unobstructed because the street in front of the estate is 70 feet below the property.

“Finding the right lot is key to everything,” Morea said. “I looked at this lot and asked myself, ‘What am I missing?’ It was perfect, very private. It was one of those lots that was a sleeper and got by people. We got it, and the rest is history.”

The couple’s previous residence in Roma Hills, which they purchased in 2015, inspired the home’s layout. They incorporated several features from the property into the new home’s design, such as its open floor plan, high ceilings, wine cellar, large bedrooms and home theater.

“Dominick liked what was in the other house but wanted a more contemporary design,” Diamond said. “He used the prior house as a starting point, and then we took it to another level. We worked hard to make it perfect.”

Morea contracted architect Greg Moore. Together with Diamond, the team worked to ensure that every possible space throughout the home displays unparalleled vistas and view corridors. The design took approximately six months, and construction lasted over a year and a half from the December 2022 groundbreaking.

The home’s contemporary aesthetic complements the incredible views. Its extensive use of glass walls and doors allows natural light to flow throughout, resulting in a spacious, bright, inviting interior.

“There’s so much natural sunlight in the house we went with darker materials, the blacks and the grays,” Morea said. “It came together nicely.”

With no prior experience, Alejandra Morea designed the interior spaces. She spent countless hours choosing the finishes and features of the incredible interior. Her vision was to incorporate an ultra-contemporary sleek design.

“I like things simple and clean,” Alejandra Morea said. “I got my inspiration from other Ascaya homes, contemporary magazines and our previous home.”

Graced by tile flooring, the spacious, inviting floor plan features a great room with a linear fireplace and coffered ceiling. The temperature-controlled glass-enclosed wine room and bar establish a distinct centerpiece for the open space, flowing effortlessly into the main living area, dining room and kitchen.

Alejandra Morea’s sleek two-tone kitchen design boasts custom black matte and Taction Oak cabinetry, integrated Wolf and SubZero appliances, an oversized black quartz waterfall island with seating, and a butler’s pantry. It is one of her favorite spaces in the home.

“We spend much family time there cooking,” Alejandra Morea said. “Plus, we can enjoy the views from the kitchen.”

Dominick Morea’s favorite space is the movie theater. The stylish three-level room comfortably seats approximately 20. The expansive 160-inch screen, projector and integrated sound system offer an incredible viewing experience, enhanced by its easy access to tantalizing refreshments, a popcorn machine and a refrigerator. In the center of the theater, the unique fiber optic ceiling light provides ambiance with twinkling lights.

“I like to shut off the big lights and leave that one on,” Dominick Morea said. “I’m in the theater every night watching the news, a game, TV or a movie.”

In the private primary, Alejandra created a wood accent wall behind the bed to enhance the flow to the walk-in closet and bath.

“That wall wasn’t in the original design,” Dominick Morea said. “It was my wife’s idea and it turned out beautiful.”

The stylish bedroom retreat has a linear gas fireplace, beverage center and access to the upper-level balcony spanning the entire back of the house. The oversized walk-in closets showcase custom built-ins only, with no visible clothes hangers.

“It was important to us to have the closets closed,” Dominick Morea said. “We didn’t want to look at clothes. It makes it clean and neat.”

A freestanding tub sets the scene in the primary bath, a resort-style escape with an oversized walk-in steam shower, dual floating vanities, and a dry sauna.

Other highlights include five en suite bedrooms — including an upper-level primary suite, seven baths, a gym/flex space, a playroom, an executive office, an elevator, a 1,200-square-foot infinity edge pool/spa with waterfall, an exterior kitchen and a putting green. Sited on 0.44 acres, it has a four-car garage and Smart Home technology.

The couple are ready to tackle a new project, leading them to list the 7,375-square-foot two-story property for $10,299,900 through Zar A. Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas.

About the home

Location: 25 Rockstream Drive, Ascaya, Henderson

Price: $10,299,900

Size: 7,375 square feet, five en suite bedrooms including an upper-level private primary suite with fireplace, beverage center and access to exterior balcony; seven baths including primary and exterior pool bath; attached four-car garage. The home is sited on 0.44 acres.

Features: Custom contemporary designed two-story estate with unobstructed views of the Strip and surrounding landscape; expansive glass windows and doors to take advantage of views from every room. Entry features 28-foot glass window to frame Strip view; wet bar; temperature-controlled wine storage; spacious open living with kitchen; fireplace in the great room; elevator; executive office; flex space; state-of-the-art theater seats 16 and features bar and popcorn maker; sleek two-tone kitchen with oversized central island with black quartz counters, custom cabinetry, integrated Wolff appliances and butler's pantry; covered patio with outdoor kitchen featuring pizza oven; 1,100-foot infinity-edge pool and spa; putting green; a 1,500-square-foot upper-level deck; Smart Home System; fully integrated sound system throughout; distinct lighting throughout; automatic black shades; level five wall finish; landscaped rooftop with rocks to mimic surroundings; ultra-energy-efficient design.

HOA: $900/month includes $100 food credit for Ascaya Club House.

Listing: Zar A. Zanganeh, The Agency Las Vegas