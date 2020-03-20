Miami chic found in Las Vegas’ Lakes community

Within The Lakes community, 2909 Coast Line Court expresses the sleek sophistication and laid-back comfort of southeastern Florida design right down to its stunning waterfront views.

This mansion in the Lakes community at 2909 Coast Line Court comes with its own dock and boat. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The 7,876-square foot, two-story home sold for $4 million in mid-March after being on the market for four months. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The home's backyard has a resort-style infinity-edge pool with Baja shelf and intimate entertaining areas. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The home comes with its own dog grooming room that has exterior access to a private dog run. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The home is in The Lakes in Las Vegas. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The pool. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The kitchen features custom European-styled African Zebrawood cabinetry. (Luxurious Real Estate)

The chic vibe of Miami thrives on the shores of Lake Sahara in Las Vegas.

Fronted by 80 feet of lakefront living, the 0.46-acre estate offers private luxury indulgences, such as a sandy beach, two boat docks, resort-style infinity-edge pool with Baja shelf and intimate entertaining areas.

“The key feature is the lake,” said broker and listing agent Darren Melton with Luxurious Real Estate. “There are only three communities in all of greater Las Vegas that feature a private lake such as this and, in my opinion, this one is the best.”

The community provides its residents with unique recreational amenities such as boating, fishing and viewing geese, ducks, freshwater turtles and other lake wildlife.

“The lifestyle of this home is second to none,” Melton said. “I don’t think anything competes with it.”

Listed for $4.299 million by Melton, the property sold for $4 million after four months being on the market. The sale was final March 13.

The 7,876-square foot, two-story modern estate features five en suite bedrooms, including a private master suite, seven baths, formal dining and living areas, bar/lounge, three multipurpose bonus rooms and pet grooming room with exterior access to a private dog run.

“My wife and I loved midcentury modern architecture,” John Wald, original owner, and designer of the property said in an email. “The inspiration was developed from our past travels to Palm Springs, California.”

Wald positioned the home on the site for maximum privacy. Its U-shaped design wraps around the main living area, creating intimate spaces inside and out. He and his family broke ground in 2008 and built the home in under a year.

“The way the home was originally designed is almost like a horseshoe,” Melton said. “Being at the end of a cul-de-sac, it gives you an immense amount of privacy.”

Entry into the home begins with a stately point of arrival. A voluminous steel door with a red-tinted window leads into a tranquil front covered courtyard. A central walkway leads through the space over a water feature on each side, giving the sense of walking on water.

“The entry is a sequence of spaces leading you up to the front door,” Wald said. “From stepping planters to a gateway up to a water-filled courtyard.”

The courtyard ends with another coordinating steel door revealing a grand entrance gallery. The gallery showcases a 10-foot linear electric fireplace and leads directly into a glass-enclosed stocked koi pond.

“One of the main features about this home is the water element,” Melton said. “It begins when you enter the residence and continues all the way through into the back.”

The foyer leads down into the sprawling main living area. Neutral paint colors, natural stone columns, white terrazzo poured slab flooring, high-end modern lighting and luxurious gray furnishings augment its Miami chic modern esthetic.

One of Wald’s prominent features is the main living area’s functional design. The open space invites entertaining as it flows seamlessly from room to room. The flexible open space connects the formal entry, living, dining, bar/lounge, kitchen and exterior courtyard. Twelve feet of sliding glass doors open the expansive floor plan to the outside while revealing stunning lake views.

“There is plenty of options within this floor plan that enable itself to all types of lifestyles,” Melton said. “The first-floor living is situated for a single person or couple, but it also works for a growing family with the secondary floor.”

Wald’s modern design focused on inviting lavish amounts of natural light to flow through walls of glass throughout the entire home.

“With the house wrapped around the living spaces, it allowed us to have maximum privacy yet maximum natural light as there was no need for window coverings,” Wald said. “The house is loaded with large Starfire glass windows as well as skylights in the baths and closets bringing natural light into every space.”

Clad with premium finishes, the gourmet kitchen’s open access provides a natural gathering space. Quartz counters complement the custom European-styled African Zebrawood cabinetry. Its professional-grade appliances and two-toned oversized double islands inspire the inner chef. The concealed pantry hides all the appliances to keep counters cleared of clutter.

The sunken bar and lounge off the kitchen showcase a pocket glass window wall for easy access to the exterior pool deck.

Complete with its own separate retreat, the private master wing features new porcelain tile flooring, a white leather padded wall with matching hanging pendants and an oversized walk-in closet with built-ins. It has its own private exterior access to the pool deck and lake.

The ultra-luxurious master bath emulates a spa-like resort with an oversized steam shower, Jacuzzi tub with views of an exterior Zen garden, multiple water closets and dual floating African Zebrawood vanities.

Another wing off the main living area flows into two bedrooms, terminating at an additional bonus room with a Murphy bed overlooking the lake.

“There are several bonus rooms that can be used for office space or media rooms,” Melton said. “One thing that sets this home apart from others is it has the flexibility of adapting to whatever the homeowner wants.”

A pet grooming room features an oversized shower area and access to the exterior gated dog run with grass.

“It’s great for dog lovers,” Melton said. “You won’t find this in many homes.”

The upper level features a loft with custom built-ins, a billiards room, two of the five en suite bedrooms and an additional laundry room. Multiple terraces on each side of the home bring in the natural light while showcasing views of the lake and surrounding area.

The home’s four-car garage is accessed through a separate, electric-gated driveway and features an electric vehicle charging station.

“You have a private motor court,” Melton said. “Which also lends to the privacy of the home.”

According to Melton the thickness of the exterior walls, commercial-grade windows and doors, and solid core interior pocket doors demonstrate the detail and consideration put into the design.

“It’s 12 years old but doesn’t look like it.” Melton said. “The construction and materials in the home set it apart. There is not another home on the lake like it.”

The seller purchased the home in 2019. According to Melton, his client invested over $750,000 in interior renovations, electronics and custom artwork.

“The seller didn’t have any intention of putting it back on the market,” Melton said. “But things changed for him, personally.”

Along with a new ElectraCraft boat, the upgrades include fully upgrading the Crestron system to the newest version, upgrading audio/video equipment to HDMI standard 4K, installing new 8K televisions and painting the entire interior.

The owner also installed new porcelain tile flooring, light fixtures, motorized drop style shades, European-style bidet sprayers in every bath and an air humidification system and UV clean air filtration system.

He further commissioned several art pieces, at an estimated value of around $300,000, displayed throughout the home.

“He is a big fan of the ‘Big Lebowski’,” Melton said. “There are also some Peter Lik pieces.”

The home was sold fully furnished with new modern furnishings.

The exterior’s lush manicured grounds give the air of a resort with green space, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

Lakes Estates has 41 custom homesites in close proximity to the Strip. Amenities for the community include mature landscaping, gated security, tennis courts and the 30-acre Sahara lake that offers boating and fishing.