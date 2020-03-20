61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Real Estate Millions

Miami chic found in Las Vegas’ Lakes community

By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
March 20, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

The chic vibe of Miami thrives on the shores of Lake Sahara in Las Vegas.

Within The Lakes community, 2909 Coast Line Court expresses the sleek sophistication and laid-back comfort of southeastern Florida design right down to its stunning waterfront views.

Fronted by 80 feet of lakefront living, the 0.46-acre estate offers private luxury indulgences, such as a sandy beach, two boat docks, resort-style infinity-edge pool with Baja shelf and intimate entertaining areas.

“The key feature is the lake,” said broker and listing agent Darren Melton with Luxurious Real Estate. “There are only three communities in all of greater Las Vegas that feature a private lake such as this and, in my opinion, this one is the best.”

The community provides its residents with unique recreational amenities such as boating, fishing and viewing geese, ducks, freshwater turtles and other lake wildlife.

“The lifestyle of this home is second to none,” Melton said. “I don’t think anything competes with it.”

Listed for $4.299 million by Melton, the property sold for $4 million after four months being on the market. The sale was final March 13.

The 7,876-square foot, two-story modern estate features five en suite bedrooms, including a private master suite, seven baths, formal dining and living areas, bar/lounge, three multipurpose bonus rooms and pet grooming room with exterior access to a private dog run.

“My wife and I loved midcentury modern architecture,” John Wald, original owner, and designer of the property said in an email. “The inspiration was developed from our past travels to Palm Springs, California.”

Wald positioned the home on the site for maximum privacy. Its U-shaped design wraps around the main living area, creating intimate spaces inside and out. He and his family broke ground in 2008 and built the home in under a year.

“The way the home was originally designed is almost like a horseshoe,” Melton said. “Being at the end of a cul-de-sac, it gives you an immense amount of privacy.”

Entry into the home begins with a stately point of arrival. A voluminous steel door with a red-tinted window leads into a tranquil front covered courtyard. A central walkway leads through the space over a water feature on each side, giving the sense of walking on water.

“The entry is a sequence of spaces leading you up to the front door,” Wald said. “From stepping planters to a gateway up to a water-filled courtyard.”

The courtyard ends with another coordinating steel door revealing a grand entrance gallery. The gallery showcases a 10-foot linear electric fireplace and leads directly into a glass-enclosed stocked koi pond.

“One of the main features about this home is the water element,” Melton said. “It begins when you enter the residence and continues all the way through into the back.”

The foyer leads down into the sprawling main living area. Neutral paint colors, natural stone columns, white terrazzo poured slab flooring, high-end modern lighting and luxurious gray furnishings augment its Miami chic modern esthetic.

One of Wald’s prominent features is the main living area’s functional design. The open space invites entertaining as it flows seamlessly from room to room. The flexible open space connects the formal entry, living, dining, bar/lounge, kitchen and exterior courtyard. Twelve feet of sliding glass doors open the expansive floor plan to the outside while revealing stunning lake views.

“There is plenty of options within this floor plan that enable itself to all types of lifestyles,” Melton said. “The first-floor living is situated for a single person or couple, but it also works for a growing family with the secondary floor.”

Wald’s modern design focused on inviting lavish amounts of natural light to flow through walls of glass throughout the entire home.

“With the house wrapped around the living spaces, it allowed us to have maximum privacy yet maximum natural light as there was no need for window coverings,” Wald said. “The house is loaded with large Starfire glass windows as well as skylights in the baths and closets bringing natural light into every space.”

Clad with premium finishes, the gourmet kitchen’s open access provides a natural gathering space. Quartz counters complement the custom European-styled African Zebrawood cabinetry. Its professional-grade appliances and two-toned oversized double islands inspire the inner chef. The concealed pantry hides all the appliances to keep counters cleared of clutter.

The sunken bar and lounge off the kitchen showcase a pocket glass window wall for easy access to the exterior pool deck.

Complete with its own separate retreat, the private master wing features new porcelain tile flooring, a white leather padded wall with matching hanging pendants and an oversized walk-in closet with built-ins. It has its own private exterior access to the pool deck and lake.

The ultra-luxurious master bath emulates a spa-like resort with an oversized steam shower, Jacuzzi tub with views of an exterior Zen garden, multiple water closets and dual floating African Zebrawood vanities.

Another wing off the main living area flows into two bedrooms, terminating at an additional bonus room with a Murphy bed overlooking the lake.

“There are several bonus rooms that can be used for office space or media rooms,” Melton said. “One thing that sets this home apart from others is it has the flexibility of adapting to whatever the homeowner wants.”

A pet grooming room features an oversized shower area and access to the exterior gated dog run with grass.

“It’s great for dog lovers,” Melton said. “You won’t find this in many homes.”

The upper level features a loft with custom built-ins, a billiards room, two of the five en suite bedrooms and an additional laundry room. Multiple terraces on each side of the home bring in the natural light while showcasing views of the lake and surrounding area.

The home’s four-car garage is accessed through a separate, electric-gated driveway and features an electric vehicle charging station.

“You have a private motor court,” Melton said. “Which also lends to the privacy of the home.”

According to Melton the thickness of the exterior walls, commercial-grade windows and doors, and solid core interior pocket doors demonstrate the detail and consideration put into the design.

“It’s 12 years old but doesn’t look like it.” Melton said. “The construction and materials in the home set it apart. There is not another home on the lake like it.”

The seller purchased the home in 2019. According to Melton, his client invested over $750,000 in interior renovations, electronics and custom artwork.

“The seller didn’t have any intention of putting it back on the market,” Melton said. “But things changed for him, personally.”

Along with a new ElectraCraft boat, the upgrades include fully upgrading the Crestron system to the newest version, upgrading audio/video equipment to HDMI standard 4K, installing new 8K televisions and painting the entire interior.

The owner also installed new porcelain tile flooring, light fixtures, motorized drop style shades, European-style bidet sprayers in every bath and an air humidification system and UV clean air filtration system.

He further commissioned several art pieces, at an estimated value of around $300,000, displayed throughout the home.

“He is a big fan of the ‘Big Lebowski’,” Melton said. “There are also some Peter Lik pieces.”

The home was sold fully furnished with new modern furnishings.

The exterior’s lush manicured grounds give the air of a resort with green space, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit.

Lakes Estates has 41 custom homesites in close proximity to the Strip. Amenities for the community include mature landscaping, gated security, tennis courts and the 30-acre Sahara lake that offers boating and fishing.

MOST READ
1
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
Senate intelligence chair sold stock before market losses from virus
2
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
3
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
4
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak issues mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
5
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Some Las Vegas businesses flout coronavirus closure directive
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Real Estate Millions Videos
Real Estate Millions: Underground Car Garage in Las Vegas Home - Video
Take a tour through 9708 Verlaine Ct, where the homeowner designed an underground car garage featuring an elevator and a see-through glass floor to show off his car collection.
Real Estate Millions: House Auctioned in Tournament Hills - Video
DeCaro Auction International auctions off 9021 Grove Crest Ln inside Tournament Hills.
Real Estate Millions: 6645 El Campo Grande
New American 2020 Home - Video
Take a tour through the 2020 New American Home with the architectural design concept of combining indoors and outdoors together.
Real Estate Millions: 1950's Remodel with John and Jon
High-end luxury resort designers, John Klai and Jon Sparer, were living in a 13,225-square-foot mansion on the westernmost edge of Las Vegas in the exclusive golf course community, The Ridges. Both wanted to return the heart of the city and to live a more established neighborhood, and chose McNeil Estates, a beloved midcentury neighborhood designed for “country living in the city” when Las Vegas was booming in the 1950s. The first home they bought in McNeil became too cost effective and then they spotted the charming 1951 ranch home on the corner and Ashby Avenue and Strong Drive, its yard still boasting a lemon tree planted by the original owner, Mrs. Mary Porter.
Real Estate Millions 4915 Spruce Road - Video
The home is 4,466 square feet, and has four bedrooms including a private master loft and secondary lower-level master, four baths, two-car attached garage. The home is on a quarter-acre lot. Adjacent quarter-acre lot is being sold with the property.
Winchester District Kellner Compound | Real Estate Millions
Nestled in a twelve-acre gated enclave of seven homes, 2850 South Mojave is located in the historic Winchester District. The Kellner’s property features two (of the seven) distinct, modern-designed single-story homes. The main home showcases 6,143 square feet with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. The guest home is 4,750 square feet with five beds and four baths. Kellner’s journey from Cape Town to Las Vegas is an authentic rags-to-riches story. His parents passed away when he was young (his mother when he was 13 and father at age 17). When he was 18, Kellner immigrated to southern California as a tribute to his late father.
Real Estate Millions | The Property Brothers talk Dream Home No. 1
Drew and Jonathan Scott, TV's Property Brothers, talk about their newest Dream Home project in the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson, NV. (Angus Kelly/Real Estate Millions)
Real Estate Million: 9840 Dorrell Lane - Video
This 3,107 square feet features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms that sits on 2.1 acres with a landscape that has unique plants and trees.
Real Estate Millions Barry Shier's Home - Video
Take a tour through the former CEO Barry Shier's of Mirage Resorts and Golden Nuggets home on Billionaires Row.
Real Estate Millions 5 Wood Creek Court - Video
5 Wood Creek Court features an award-winning Ozzie Kraft pool with a lazy river, grotto, waterfall, a swim-up bar, and jacuzzi, outdoor loggia with strip and mountain views.
Real Estate Millions: Spanish Trails
Blackstone Group reportedly interested in acquiring MGM Grand, Bellagio
The Blackstone Group, who purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and the Hughes Center office park, is reportedly looking to buy and lease back the MGM Grand and the Bellagio. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Real Estate Millions: 1382 Ruby Sky Ct
Lake Las Vegas Henderson Home - Video
The views of Lake Las Vegas from 8 Rue Promenade Way are panoramic and through each arched window, postcard-perfect. Impeccably groomed shores, waterfalls, golf courses, and upscale living define the exclusive landscape. But it's the European-inspired, 7,000-square-foot home with floor-to-ceiling windows, stone fireplaces, curved stairways, French doors and ample nooks and balconies that suggest palatial hideaway.
Real Estate Millions: "Property Brothers" design a "drag room" - VIDEO
"Property Brothers" reached out to Las Vegas entertainer Frank Marino to design a "drag room" for Mark Hooker, who is performing as his stage persona “Margo Caprese,” known as the Vintage Vegas Vixen, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sun City Summerlin Dream Home - Real Estate Millions
Bob and Doralee have recently built there new dream retirement home in Sun City that mimics the style of there previous home.
Top 10 Most Expensive Homes in Las Vegas - Video
These are the top 10 most expensive homes sold in Las Vegas.
Lake Las Vegas Blue Heron Vantage Views
Video courtesy Lake Las Vegas Media/Drone Las Vegas & Black Room Productions
Golden Knight's owner Bill Foley's House for sale in The Ridges - Real Estate Millions
Peter Lik Designs Homes In Las Vegas - Video
Photographer Peter Lik has teamed up with Jewel Homes to design new homes for Las Vegas that take inspiration from different parts of the world.
Real Estate Millions: Temple Rock Court Boulder City
Temple Rock Court features four bedrooms, fourth bathrooms and is listed at $1.5 million.
Mount Charleston Home - Real Estate Millions
Louis Castle shows off his Mount Charleston home with beautiful view of the mountain.
Pardee Homes Terra Luna Wins Home Of The Year - VIDEO
Pardee Homes' Terra Luna in Summerlin wins the Silver Nugget's 2019 home of the year award.
Real Estates Millions: Midcentury Remodel - Video
Originally built in 1966, this Midcentury Remodel has been modernized to appeal to the masses. The larger than life windows brighten up the entire home and offer brilliant views of the nearby mountains and golf course.
Real Estate Millions: Lake Las Vegas (23 Summer House Drive)
Real Estate Millions: Angeles Home In MacDonald Highlands - VIDEO
Angeles Scorsetti's nearly 10,000-square-foot home she and her husband, Steve Mason, purchased on the Dragon Ridge Golf Course and spent six months remodeling, leaving behind their Mandarin Oriental penthouse where they lived 8 years above the Strip.
Real Estate Millions: Boulder City Home - VIDEO
Mal Farmer takes us on a tour of her Bolder City home that she remodeled and lived it with her late husband Richard for over 30 years.
Real Estate Million: 27 Shadow Canyon Court - VIDEO
27 Shadow Canyon is a $5.5 million dollar home is 9,825 square-feet with six bedrooms and 7 baths. Shadow Canyon is equipped with an assortment of Tesla Amenities including power walls, solar panels, and an electric car.
Real Estate Millions: 2019 New American Remodel
Real Estate Millions: Las Vegas Motorcoach Resort - VIDEO
Various RV owners living in the community of the Las Vegas Motorcoach Resorts gives the crew a tour of their motor homes.
THE LATEST
This half-acre, two-home estate in the historic Section 10 is listed for $1,674,500. (Berkshire ...
Couple designs “house of good friends” — VIDEO
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Deborah and Craig Huntington designed their incredible half-acre custom estate as the “Villa dei Buoni Amici,’]” which means “house of good friends.”

This mansion is in the exclusive luxury community, The Summit, in Summerlin. (Stephen Morgan)
Summit mansion is work of art — PHOTOS
By Kristen Peterson Real Estate Millions

Walls of polished Las Vegas rock, quarried from Jean, resemble the deep tones and lines of petrified wood. The travertine floor runs seamlessly one direction from one end of the house to another. In the entry an art piece doubles as a hidden closet. White orchids on a center table are proportionately arranged.

The golf course was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 2017. (Discovery Land Co.)
The Summit in Summerlin takes shape
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Summit Club, Summerlin’s ultra luxury golf resort community, has come a long way since the resort started pre-selling lots in 2015.

No. 1: The Spanish Hills home built and briefly lived in by developer Jim Rhodes sold for $16 m ...
Top 10 highest-priced luxury resale homes sold in 2019
By Buck Wargo RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Summerlin home of Golden Knights’ owner Bill Foley ranked as the third most expensive single-family home sold in Las Vegas in 2019.

 
Summerlin mansion lists for $3.5M
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The home showcases six bedrooms including two master suites. Other features include 14 baths, a subterranean level with game room and wine cellar. Its stylish resort-like backyard offers a salt-water pool with exercise jets, spa, two barbecue areas, fire pit and fire wall.

 
Local renovator turns diamond in the rough into oasis
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The renovated 8,010-square-foot home features six bedrooms, six baths, a pneumatic elevator servicing a two-story, 3,000-plus-square-foot entertainment wing, a 12-foot Amanti fireplace, which is one of only three ever made, a theater with three-tier stadium seating and 60,000-gallon swimming pool with water slide, waterfall and grotto.

A group of celebrity designers combined forces and showcased the latest trends in interior desi ...
Celebrity interior designers showcase skills at World Market Center show
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Television celebrities and designers, including one based in Las Vegas, combined forces and showcased the latest trends in interior design during this week’s World Market Center winter home furnishings’ show.

The penthouse is rented for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. (T ...
Palms Place penthouse gets $1M remodel; rents for up to $25,000 a night
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The Las Vegas high-rise condo at the Palms Place that set a sales record at $12.5 million in November underwent more than $1 million in renovations and now is being rented out for $5,000 to $25,000 a night for corporate parties and celebrities. Weddings are on the horizon for 2020.