New American Homes sold in Ascaya for $5.5M each

The 2019 and 2020 New American Homes showcased to the world by Sun West Custom Homes during the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas have each sold for $5.5 million.

The New American Home 2020, that was built by Sun West Custom Homes within the Ascaya community of Henderson. (Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc. The pool embraces the 2020 New American Home in Ascaya. It sold last month for $5.5 million.

Vendors use the New American Home to showcase their latest products. (Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

The 2020 New American Home sits on a half-acre lot. (Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

The backyard is built for entertaining. (Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

The 2020 New American Home features a large master bath. (Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

The master bedroom has disappearing walls that provide an indoor/outdoor lifestyle.(Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc.)

Jeffrey A. Davis Photography Inc. One of the two garages can be used as a man cave.

9 Sky Arc

The single-story home with modern design measures 7,096 square feet with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a media room. It has the theme Oasis in the Desert depicted immediately by two large radius walls with a metal sculpture representing floating water. As guests walk through a courtyard gate, there is water on both sides as they approach the front door. There also is a fire feature and yoga deck.

The home has a focus on outdoor and indoor living areas, especially with its kitchen, which opens to the rear and shares a nook table and outdoor barbecue area with the inside. The outside elements can be shielded by lowering Phantom screens that control heat and wind.

The front of the home has a casita on one side that is larger than a typical bedroom with a breakfast bar area and direct access from the front courtyard. On the other side of the courtyard and front of the home is a study that has views to the great room and back of the home.

The home has two garages, one of which is heated and air conditioned.

It was bought by local residents Jeffrey and Jennifer Judd. Coletti was the seller’s agent, and Warren Rosegreen of eXP Realty was the buyer’s agent.

9 Cloud Chaser

The one-story, 8,200 square-foot home is a contemporary-style home with five bedrooms and five bathrooms and a great room that combines the kitchen and family area. It has a vanishing-edge pool that comes to the edge of the home, indoor/outdoor fire features, Jacuzzi and outdoor heating area.

On the approach to the home, there is a courtyard with a showroom garage for exotic cars on the right that doubles as an air-conditioned man cave with a pool table. There’s an office on the left.

The back corner of the house has the “ladies’ lounge” as a place to relax and exercise. There is a wine bar and bathroom for a spa experience.

The design features a single-slope roof with the kitchen area lower and family area higher.

The pool spans almost the entire width of the back of the home. It’s considered a negative edge and disappearing pool.

The master bedroom, wet bar, nook, kitchen, great room and secondary bedroom all have views of the valley below.

The home has a Thermador refrigerator door that opens with a touch and closes automatically. Kohler has a toilet seat that lifts automatically as you approach and play musical tunes.

The buyers were Kevin and Salli McCullough of Oregon.

Coletti was the seller’s agent, and Victoria Crockett and Kristen Silberman of Synergy Sotheby’s were the buyer’s agent.

The two homes in the exclusive hillside community of Ascaya in Henderson tied for the second-highest-priced sales on the Multiple Listing Service during the first quarter.

There were 151 closings of single-family home and high-rise units of $1 million and higher — up from 111 during the first quarter of 2019, according to Las Vegas Realtor Forrest Barbee, who tracks MLS sales. The closings for March were those submitted to the MLS by April 5.

Two of the top 10 purchases were by people with casino ties, and one seller was a former casino executive. Phil Maloof, who sold his penthouse at the Palms Place in November for a record $12.5 million, and Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming, were among luxury buyers during the first quarter. Maloof bought in Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin, and Toti bought in MacDonald Highland in Henderson.

Barbee said the 36 percent increase in luxury closings of $1 million or more during the first quarter showed “what kind of tear we were on” before COVID-19 shuttered the economy.

Barbee said there will be a slowdown in April, but there’s still momentum in the luxury market from the first quarter that will carry through this month. March remained strong because of the strength in January and February, he said.

“I think the people who saw it was going to be an issue with the pandemic pushed to get their stuff closed rather than take a chance,” Barbee said. “You might not have been able to go to a title company and sign the papers. If we’re going to see a crunch period, it’s going to be May. That’s when we expect it to stabilize from the coronavirus. It’s the month that slows down because we’re not able to put things into escrow like we are.”

Barbee said tracking the stock market will be key to watching the luxury market. The Dow has recovered to around 24,000 on Thursday after falling below 19,000 in late March. The Dow surpassed 29,000 in February, and the luxury market was strong that month.

“The real message is people think we have ground to a halt, but we haven’t,” Barbee said. “People still want to buy and sell.”

The listing prices are coming down slightly — about 5 percent — if sellers are motivated to sell their homes now, Barbee said.

9021 Grove Crest Lane

Leading the list for top sale between January and March was a Tournament Hills home at 9021 Grove Crest Lane that sold at auction for $5.6 million. It was originally listed for $13 million.

The two-story, six-bedroom estate home measures 15,479 square feet with an elevator and a five-car garage.

The Tuscan-style home was built in 2000 on three-quarters of an acre. It has a foyer finished with Venetian plaster and second-story wrought-iron railings framing a $42,000 chandelier. There are stone-and-wood inlaid floors, domed-shaped cathedral ceilings, arched stone-line doorways, gold fixtures, custom fireplaces and chandeliers.

French doors open to multiple courtyards, terraces and patios. The master suite has hand-painted elaborate ceiling design, a custom fireplace, his-and-her spa-inspired baths with gold fixtures, large walk-in closets and a massage room. The other bedrooms are all junior master suites.

There’s a dining room leading through the butler’s pantry and into the gourmet kitchen with Carrera Marble countertops, furniture-grade custom cabinetry, Wolf brand appliances, farmhouse sink and a wood-finished breakfast bar. The kitchen and breakfast nook overlook the outside patio and family room with coffered ceilings, a custom fireplace and French doors leading out to the back patio, pool and hot tubs.

Dawn and Clement Ziroli are the new owners. They are the owners of Deer Creek Holdings, a real estate management, construction and investment company.

Ivan Sher was the listing agent for the buyer and seller. He’s broker and owner of the Ivan Sher Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

1530 Dragon Crest Ave.

This is a Blue Heron home in the new Equinox subdivision in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson that sold for $4.37 million to Anthony Toti, CEO of Mesquite Gaming.

Routh Silberman represented the builder. The home measures 5,293 square feet with four bedrooms and six-car garage.

Equinox is a seven-home community in which five lots have been sold, one reserved and one still available.

2909 Coast Line Court

A two-story home in the Lakes at 2909 Coast Line Court sold for $4 million, and the buyer is yet to be listed in county records.

It measures 7,876 square feet with five bedrooms. Darren Melton of Luxurious Real Estate was the seller’s agent, and Brendan King of Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

64 Promontory Ridge Drive

A three-story home at 64 Promontory Ridge Drive in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $3.9 million at an auction. It measures 10,951 square feet with six bedrooms. The home was featured in Real Estate Millions in February

The new buyer is yet to be listed in county records as the sale closed on March 25. The home was owned by Andy Bloch, a professional poker player, lawyer and inventor.

Zar Zanganeh of Luxe Estate was the buyer’s and seller’s agent.

615 Scenic Rim Drive

A single-story home at 615 Scenic Rim Drive in MacDonald Highlands sold for $3.75 million. It measures 6,100 square feet with four bedrooms. The new owners are Howard and Charlotte Perley of Newport Beach, California. Routh Silberman was the buyer’s and seller’s agent.

35 Meadowhawk Lane

A two-story home at 35 Meadowhawk Lane in The Ridges sold for $3.7 million. It measures 5,601 square feet with four bedrooms. Frank Napoli Jr. with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices was the seller’s agent, and Natalie Cornejo of Berkshire Hathaway was the buyer’s agent. Daniel and Marni Moses were the buyers.

1 Midnight Ridge Drive

A one-story home at 1 Midnight Ridge Drive in The Ridges measures 4,021 square feet with four bedrooms. It sold for $3.67. Dawnelle Gallo of ERA Brokers was the seller’s agent, and Zach Walkerlieb of Coldwell Banker Premier was the buyer’s agent. Robert and Irene Oseland were the sellers, and the buyers have yet to be listed by the county.

Robert Oseland is a former casino executive for the Wynn, Encore, SLS Las Vegas, Alon Las Vegas and Paragon Gaming. Since December, he has been the head of playAWARDS Studio in Las Vegas.

2563 Red Arrow Drive

The No. 10 sale of the quarter was a one-story Tuscan-style home along Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin at 2563 Red Arrow Drive that sold for $3.25 million and was bought by Phillip J. Maloof Trust. Robert Hoffman of Priority One Commercial was the listing agent, and Takuma Kondo of Compass Realty was the buyer’s agent.

Maloof, whose family built the Palms, sold his penthouse condo at Palms Place in November for a record $12.5 million. It has 6,200 square feet on the inside and 13,000 square feet on the outside.

The new home measures 6,939 square feet with four bedrooms. The lot is four-tenths of an acre.

Among other luxury sales during the quarter, Reinier Santana, president and COO of apartment builder Ovation Development, paid $3 million for a 7,300-square-foot home in The Ridges at 57 Painted Feather Way.

Mark Justice, chief operating officer of Mr. Stax, a franchise partner of IHOP in California, paid $3.12 million for a 7,600-square-foot home at 32 Olympia Canyon Way in Southern Highlands.

Perry Di Loreto, president of Di Loreto Construction in Reno, paid $3.14 million for a 9,500-square-foot home at 5130 Spanish Hills Drive in Spanish Hills.