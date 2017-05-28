Sun West builds extraordinary homes

In multimillion-dollar estate homes, time of construction is critical: Sun West Custom Homes gets families in new homes on time and on budget.

By the time someone has qualified to build a custom estate home, they tend to know a thing or two about real estate fundamentals. They can give you the cost per square foot of a half-dozen homes they have considered and can recite lot dimensions from any number of sources.

But Dan Coletti, owner of Sun West Custom Homes LLC, says that one of the most important measures of success when considering an estate home, time to completion of construction, is often left out of the formula.

“Because we have been building custom estate homes in the $1 million and up range for so long, we understand how critical this is to clients,” Coletti said. “On our current show home, Waters Edge at MacDonald Highlands, we broke ground at about the same time a neighboring home that was being built had finalized framing. We had our grand opening, and that same home that was started so long before ours was still not even floored, painted or anywhere near move-in.”

Coletti, a second-generation homebuilder who learned the trade from his mother, says it’s a matter of strict self-applied discipline that comes from years of experience.

“We work with our clients so that they don’t get distracted by shiny things that can be dealt with in later phases of construction,” Coletti said. “Everything is attended to in phases. We know that the perfect appliances and other stand-alone features may take months to order and deliver, so we are procuring them before the home is framed. Magically, just about the time flooring is going in, your dream appliances are being rolled into place. While you may see some homesites sitting idle for weeks, Sun West is known for not wasting a single day of construction.”

The real-world numbers for Sun West versus competitors could not be more different. Sun West held its grand opening for Waters Edge at MacDonald Highlands — one of the most advanced homes it has ever built — just under nine months after breaking ground. It is not unusual for custom homes to take more than two years to be ready for occupancy.

“If you put that into human terms, one of the families’ children who is a high school sophomore may go off to college by the time the family finally gets to move in,” Coletti said. “Some kids never get to move into the family dream home because of completely preventable delays.

“If you figure the average person is at least 45 years of age before they achieve the kind of success that it takes to own one of these homes, two years is a big chunk of time when you have your money, your life, tied up in something that remains beyond your reach. It is why adherence to timelines and budgets makes us the standout in the industry.”

