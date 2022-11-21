Top October sales include VGK coach’s Summerlin home

A Spanish Hills mansion sold for $8.56 million, and Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy paid $4.9 million for a Summerlin home, marking some of the top sales in Las Vegas in October.

They were among 105 sales of luxury homes and condos that sold in October, consistent with the range of sales starting in July. The market is running about half of the luxury sales it did since it recorded 218 in April, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The sale on Spanish Heights Drive was the highest price paid for a home in October at $8.56 million. Built in 2009 on 0.55 acres, the two-story home has six bedrooms, six full baths and three partial bathrooms. It measures 15,218 square feet.

Clark County property records show the buyers are Joshua and Lauren Smith, Las Vegas business owners who previously relocated from California. Kaori Nagao-Chiti of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International represented the buyers.

Listing agent Gene Northup with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International described the home as “extraordinary and exquisite” in one of the finest locations in Spanish Hills. He said it has an outstanding view of the Strip from both floors and almost every room.

The home features a kitchen with an appliance package, ready to entertain with a large butler pantry, formal dining room and a 2,200-bottle wine cellar.

The great room features double-pocket doors, a fireplace with a standout bar to serve inside and outside, Northup said. The backyard has a negative-edge pool and spa surrounded by gardens. There’s an outdoor kitchen that’s fully equipped.

The primary suite on the main level features a “grand entrance with a wonderful spa bath and closets,” Northup said. The second floor is accessed via a staircase or elevator to arrive in a large game room that includes a bar. Pocket doors open to a full balcony.

“It’s a tremendous property,” Northup said. “It was extremely well-cared for. It’s a very well-designed home and very well-thought out. The rooms are where you think they should be, which I think was one of the major assets of the home. The kitchen is tremendous and well-laid out and designed and has lots of storage for pots and pans.”

Nagao-Chiti called it a traditional home that’s luxurious. “When you walk into the house you are greeted with that panoramic Strip view,” she said. “It’s a wow factor and a wow house with the finishes and all the details. It’s top notch.”

The owner was Spanish Heights LLC, which acquired the financially troubled property, refreshed it and brought it to market. The home was listed for 52 days, which Northup said is a short time for a home of this caliber.

“If you look at the stats, we have about nine months of inventory,” Northup said. “The sales have definitely slowed. The last two years have been on fire, but we’re not on fire or going to be. It’s going to be more of a traditional market.”

Sales are still happening, and Northup said he closed on a sale in Lake Las Vegas on Nov. 11 for $5.1 million, which at the time was the top sale for November. Northup said he expects that will be topped by the time the month closes out.

Nagao-Chiti called it a challenging time and that a lot of buyers are waiting on the sidelines to see what happens to the housing market.

Golden Knights Coach

The other high-profile luxury sale in October was in The Ridges in Summerlin for which Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy paid $4.9 million, according to Clark County property records.

Cassidy bought a two-story home on 0.30 acres. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms and 5½ baths. It measures 5,952 square feet.

Ken Lowman of Luxury Homes of Las Vegas was the seller’s agent. Rhonda Allen with IS Luxury, was the buyer’s agent.

Lowman described the home as modern elegance. It has single-story living on the main level with a large primary bedroom suite, office, guest room and entertaining great room.

The home has disappearing doors to the outdoor covered living space where there’s a built-in barbecue to make the home perfect for entertaining, Lowman said. The backyard has a pool and spa.

Additional features include a linear fireplace, wine cellar at the wet bar and a gourmet kitchen with a large walk-in pantry.

The second level features an additional primary suite with a spa-like bathroom. The upper level also includes a second family room and a balcony. which offer views of The Summit Club and mountain views.

The 10-foot-high third car space features a lift, allowing this garage to function as a four car garage.

Allen said the Cassidys chose the neighborhood, Azure at The Ridges, based on people they’ve met since moving to Las Vegas and the community aspect and sense of family. Their children had friends who live in the neighborhood.

“They wanted a place that could quickly become home,” Allen said.

Many Knights players and others in the organization live in Summerlin to be close to City National Arena, the Knights practice facility in Downtown Summerlin.

“All the private schools are in that area, and it’s a close commute since Bruce spends most of his time at the arena,” Allen said.