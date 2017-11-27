Closing costs in major cities
Bankrate.com surveyed up to 10 lenders in each state in March and April 2017 and obtained online loan estimates for a $200,000 mortgage to buy a single-family home with a 20 percent down payment in a large city. Costs include fees charged by lenders, as well as third-party fees for services such as appraisals and credit reports. The survey excludes title insurance, title search, some taxes, property insurance, association fees, interest and other prepaid items. The itemized average fees do not total to the average fees because the lenders’ charges vary. For example, not all lenders charge a document preparation fee.
Origination Third-party Borrower’sMortgage
Cityfeesfeesshare of fees tax Total
Atlanta$1,085$1,237$10$600$2,933
Baltimore$964$1,125$2,500$2,000$6,590
Boston$939$1,334$0$0$2,274
Charlotte$915$1,327$0$0$2,242
Chicago$987$1,092$1,875$0$3,953
Cincinnati$965$1,066$0$0$2,031
Dallas$982$1,203$0$0$2,186
Denver$967$979$25 $0 $1,971
Detroit$946$1,013$0$0$1,958
District of Columbia$945$1,106$1,375$0$3,427
Houston$983$1,203$0$0$2,186
Kansas City$894$1,090$0$0$1,984
Las Vegas$980$1,052$1,275$0$3,306
Los Angeles$1,030$1,196$0$0$2,225
Miami$1,050$1,157$0$1,100$3,306
Minneapolis$939$1,018$0$460$2,417
New York Metro$1,021$1,627$125$4,070$6,843
Orlando$1,054$1,132$0$1,100$3,286
Philadelphia$973$762$5,125$0$6,859
Phoenix$932$1,016$27$0$1,975
Pittsburgh$958$771$3,750$0$5,479
Portland$990$1,132$0$0$2,122
Riverside$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197
Sacramento$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197
San Antonio$982$1,203$0$0$2,186
San Diego$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197
San Francisco$1,002$1,271$0$0$2,272
Seattle$966$1,288$0$0$2,254
St. Louis$894$1,033$0$0$1,927
Tampa$1,054$1,140$0$1,100$3,294
Source: Bankrate.com