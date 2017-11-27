ad-fullscreen
Closing costs in major cities

By Holden Lewis Bankrate.com
November 27, 2017 - 9:08 am
 

Bankrate.com surveyed up to 10 lenders in each state in March and April 2017 and obtained online loan estimates for a $200,000 mortgage to buy a single-family home with a 20 percent down payment in a large city. Costs include fees charged by lenders, as well as third-party fees for services such as appraisals and credit reports. The survey excludes title insurance, title search, some taxes, property insurance, association fees, interest and other prepaid items. The itemized average fees do not total to the average fees because the lenders’ charges vary. For example, not all lenders charge a document preparation fee.

Origination Third-party Borrower’sMortgage

Cityfeesfeesshare of fees tax Total

Atlanta$1,085$1,237$10$600$2,933

Baltimore$964$1,125$2,500$2,000$6,590

Boston$939$1,334$0$0$2,274

Charlotte$915$1,327$0$0$2,242

Chicago$987$1,092$1,875$0$3,953

Cincinnati$965$1,066$0$0$2,031

Dallas$982$1,203$0$0$2,186

Denver$967$979$25 $0 $1,971

Detroit$946$1,013$0$0$1,958

District of Columbia$945$1,106$1,375$0$3,427

Houston$983$1,203$0$0$2,186

Kansas City$894$1,090$0$0$1,984

Las Vegas$980$1,052$1,275$0$3,306

Los Angeles$1,030$1,196$0$0$2,225

Miami$1,050$1,157$0$1,100$3,306

Minneapolis$939$1,018$0$460$2,417

New York Metro$1,021$1,627$125$4,070$6,843

Orlando$1,054$1,132$0$1,100$3,286

Philadelphia$973$762$5,125$0$6,859

Phoenix$932$1,016$27$0$1,975

Pittsburgh$958$771$3,750$0$5,479

Portland$990$1,132$0$0$2,122

Riverside$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197

Sacramento$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197

San Antonio$982$1,203$0$0$2,186

San Diego$1,002$1,196$0$0$2,197

San Francisco$1,002$1,271$0$0$2,272

Seattle$966$1,288$0$0$2,254

St. Louis$894$1,033$0$0$1,927

Tampa$1,054$1,140$0$1,100$3,294

Source: Bankrate.com

