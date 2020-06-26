HOAs deal with teens looking for summer jobs

Brings back memories of my childhood where we offered to shovel snow off the driveway or rake up the leaves back in Massachusetts. My granddaughter was selling her paintings in my association community. I don’t know if I have a rabbit to pull out of my hat to satisfy everybody. The board can address this issue by e-blasting or placing on their website that the young people who are seeking work need to use social media, such as nextdoor.com , and not go door to door.

Q: Our management team was contacted on Friday morning regarding two teen-aged youths going door to door. They said they were looking for work. Big question: Were they really?

Our homeowners association is gated and clearly has signs against soliciting. We also have signs against trespassing if the youths did not live in our community. That’s the hardball approach.

The more reasonable one is that we live in a different world. Some of us remember years ago taking a lawn mower or hedge trimmers in the summer or a snow shovel in the winter to seek work. More often than not, we were successful. While that may still work in some parts of the country, it really isn’t a good idea in today’s society.

Some of our residents work nights and sleep days. A ringing doorbell while sleeping doesn’t go over well. Some of our residents, not just elderly ones, don’t appreciate practically anybody knocking or ringing their doorbell unless expected. We can’t rule out “package pirates” or “door knob jigglers.”

With security cameras, residents are alerted that someone unknown to them is at their front doors and that in itself can cause a variety of responses by the residents. Given the current climate of society — for example, the pandemic and it’s ramifications to many, we get it. But, door to door is not the recommended way to go.

We would suggest those seeking work to try posting on nextdoor.com or something similar. That way, it’s a direct connection. However (and yeah, there’s usually one) a resident is generally liable for any accidents or injuries of non-licensed and/or non-insured workers. So, is there a right answer to this? Of course, not. Let each individual make the call for themselves.

Have learned these youths are actually washing vehicles and doing a very good job at a fair price, and customers are more than satisfied. That being said, how are HOAs in the valley dealing with this? Do you have a rabbit to pull out of a hat to make everyone happy?

A: Brings back memories of my childhood where we offered to shovel snow off the driveway or rake up the leaves back in Massachusetts. My granddaughter was selling her paintings in my association community. I don’t know if I have a rabbit to pull out of my hat to satisfy everybody. The board can address this issue by e-blasting or placing on their website that the young people who are seeking work need to use social media, such as nextdoor.com, and not go door to door.

I certainly as a parent would hate to see the board take a stronger stand when these youths will obtain an appreciation that when you work, you get paid.

Q: I have asked your guidance several times in the past and feel honored to have some of my concerns published in your Sunday column. I would ask for your expert response to a matter on our homeowners association board. I was recently elected with a 75 percent vote. We now have had a resignation, leaving an open director slot which we would like to fill ASAP but the next scheduled meeting is three months away.

It relates to the following:

Nevada Revised Statute 116.31034(7): If, at the closing of the prescribed period for nominations for membership on the executive board, the number of candidates is less than the number of members to be elected to the executive board at the election, the executive board may fill the remaining vacancies by appointment at a meeting of the executive board held after the candidates are elected pursuant to subsection 5. Any such person appointed to the executive board shall serve until the next regularly scheduled election. An executive board member elected to a previously appointed position, which was temporarily filled by board appointment pursuant to this subsection, may only be elected to fulfill the remainder of that term.

Does this part of the statute mean that any appointment for any vacant board director position must be made at a board meeting or does it just apply to the circumstances stated in the section.

Is it a violation of statute if an appointment to a vacated (by resignation) absolutely must be made at a board meeting even though the circumstances do not fit the above part of the statute. The elections had occurred when a full board existed. After that there was a resignation, leaving an open position. I do not read the statute that way and would certainly appreciate your input.

A: Under NRS 116.3103 (2c), the executive board may fill vacancies in its membership for the unexpired portion of any term or until the next regularly scheduled election of board members, whichever is earlier.

You have included NRS 116.31034 (7), which describes the same procedure but adds the language that the appointment is to be at board meeting.

Your board should call for a meeting with the proper 10-day notice for the appointment of a fifth member so that the association can avoid a tie vote whereby a motion would fail.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.