More on proposed pool rules

I addressed the possible changes in pool regulations in an April 9 column. There are public hearings scheduled to hear these new rules that will fall under the jurisdiction of the Southern Nevada Health District Commission. Here are a few important dates to know about this proposal:

If you did not complete and mail in your business impact survey which was due April 21, email them to Jeremy Harper at harper@snhdmail.org as soon as possible.

Mark your calendar to attend the Southern Nevada District Board of Health 8:30 a.m. May 25 in the Red Rock conference room at the SNHD, 280 South Decatur Blvd.

A second hearing will be held 8:30 a.m. June 22 at SNHD. Hopefully, at this meeting, the Board of Health will receive some modifications of the regulations. If there are none, we have the opportunity to express our opinions at the public hearing at this meeting.

Finally, on July 27, the board of health is planning to approve the final version of the proposed pool rules changes. You can see how important it will be to attend these other public hearings before this meeting.

I would like to look at the possible increase in operating costs and liability issues that these new rules will cause Southern Nevada homeowners associations.

■ The initial cost of purchasing automatic chemical feeders ranging from $4,000 to $12,000 each.

■ The construction costs to install them in pump rooms, which will have to be modified.

■ The construction of physical barriers between the chemical feed pumps and other components to shield staff and equipment from chemical sprays and leaking connections.

■ The construction of chemical storage spaces.

■ Chemical handling provisions — more liability

■ Developing a contamination response plan.

■ Illumination for the depth makers to be seen from the decks could impact homes that are adjacent to the pools.

■ Gates, locks and alarms to be tested daily prior to opening.

■ Testing water samples and chemicals at least once a day.

These are just a few of the proposed regulations which would substantially increase the initial operating expenses to purchase the automatic chemical feeders and chemical storage spaces and barriers that would be paid out of your operating account, as they are not currently reserve items. In addition, there will be increased operating costs from your pool vendors, who might be required to have specific transportation licenses of these chemicals.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager, broker and supervisory certified association manager. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.