Resale News

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

August 31, 2020 - 8:44 am
 

CALV to host virtual Commercial Education Day

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is presenting a virtual version of its Commercial Education Day on Sept. 30, offering an online commercial real estate class for those in or considering a career in the industry.

The Sept. 30 class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $20 for CALV members, or $30 for non-members.

The class will focus on “Commercial Real Estate Transaction and Litigation” topics. Instructors are Nevada attorneys Brian A. Morris and Sarah A. Morris of the Morris Law Center, Attorneys at Law.

CALV President Robin Civish, a local commercial real estate broker whose professional affiliations and designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member, said CALV is committed to presenting fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

“We’ve had strong participation and great feedback from these virtual classes during this ongoing pandemic and are looking forward to another great turnout for this event on Sept. 30,” Civish said.

To register or get more information, visit CALV.org or call 702-784-5050.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors.

One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy.

Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.

CCIM to hold food drive

The Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter’s Community Outreach Committee and the Just One Project will hold a Pop Up &Give event, a mobile food market, Sept. 26 at Bonanza High School, 6665 Del Rey Ave.

This program provides groceries to Southern Nevada families, children, seniors and veterans.

The groups are seeking volunteers to help fill grocery bags, organize food, break down boxes and fill cars with food.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and there will be no direct contact with those picking up food. Volunteer registration is Sept. 11.

For more information contact Joshlyn Steele, jsteelle@kitrealty.com, or call 702-798-5156.

Barbara Holland
New bill limiting COVID-19 liability covers HOAs
By Barbara Holland

During the 32nd Special Legislative Session, the Nevada Legislature passed and the governor signed Senate Bill 4, which limits liability for COVID-19 related claims for most businesses and nonprofits. Initially, the bill did not cover common-interest communities, but thanks to the work of industry groups such as Community Association Institute of Nevada’s Legislative Action Committee (CAI LAC) and the Nevada Association of Community Managers (NACM), SB 4 was amended to include our industry.

Barbara Holland
HOA should rethink removing its community gate
By Barbara Holland

To remove the automatic gate would require the vote of the board of directors. As much as the gate system can be costly to maintain, you need to ask the question why was the automatic gate system installed in the first place. To remove the gate now could cause a backlash from homeowners who wanted the gate installed for security reasons.

NDL Group gets a 2020 NAIOP Spotlight Award
NDL Group Inc. received the Southern Nevada’s 2020 Spotlight Award honor award for the Industrial Tenant Improvement of the Year category featuring its WIN Distribution project at the recent 23rd Annual NAIOP Spotlight Awards virtual ceremony.

Barbara Holland
State laws regulate posting of political signs in communities
By Barbara Holland

Under Nevada Revised Statute 116.325, your association does not have the right to prohibit the displaying of political signs as long as the resident is abiding by this restrictions under this statute. The political sign cannot be placed in the common area but must be displayed where the resident has the right to occupy and use exclusively. The sign is not to be any larger than 24-inches-by-36 inches. If the home is occupied by a tenant, the owner of the home cannot place a sign on his property unless the tenant consents to the sign in writing. You may have as many political signs as desired but may not have more than one political sign for each candidate, political party or ballot question. All political signs are subject to any applicable provisions of law governing the posting of political signs, i.e. county regulations.

Julie Cleaver
Local NAIOP presents findings from land analysis
NAIOP Southern Nevada, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, recently released the findings from the Southern Nevada Industrial Land analysis.

Barbara Holland
HOAs can fine homeowners but can’t force them to follow rules
By Barbara Holland

Unfortunately, associations have limited sanctions. Fining a homeowner does not necessarily mean that the homeowner will comply. Many associations have a policy when a homeowner accumulates a certain amount of fines, they are sent to collections for a lien to be placed on their home. Since March, associations have been placed on a holding pattern as to fining homeowners and or sending them to collections to have a lien placed on the homes for non-payment of fines.

Tom Blanchard
Local home prices in record territory despite pandemic
A report released Thursday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices setting another all-time record despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, with more homes selling in July than the same time last year.

Barbara Holland
New HOA president acting like ‘Lone Ranger’
By Barbara Holland

Working as the Lone Ranger could result in an unexpected complaint from the Nevada Real Estate Division or a possible lawsuit from a homeowner’s attorney.

Barbara Holland
HOA board helps residents during COVID-19 crisis
By Barbara Holland

A number of years ago, I asked one of the hosts of a local TV show’s “HOA Wall of Shame” why the program does not feature, on a monthly basis, an association that is “doing it right.” Her response was that we expect associations to do it right. Unfortunately, the continuing negativity on this show presents a picture of association management that so often is not a realistic one. As we all know, there are two sides to any story. At times, because of the privacy issues in Nevada Revised Statute 116, an association cannot fully present its side on a television broadcast.

Barbara Holland
HOA needs help dealing with problem tenant
By Barbara Holland

The association cannot evict the tenant. A formal complaint with the attorney general is warranted especially if he threaten to shoot one of your board members. With the numerous notices of non-compliance and with the recent threat, you should contact your association’s legal counsel to send a letter informing the homeowner that he needs to evict the tenant. The attorney also can add a health, safety or welfare letter pertaining to the threat as it is a violation under NRS 116.31184.