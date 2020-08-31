REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

CALV to host virtual Commercial Education Day

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is presenting a virtual version of its Commercial Education Day on Sept. 30, offering an online commercial real estate class for those in or considering a career in the industry.

The Sept. 30 class will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. via Zoom. The cost is $20 for CALV members, or $30 for non-members.

The class will focus on “Commercial Real Estate Transaction and Litigation” topics. Instructors are Nevada attorneys Brian A. Morris and Sarah A. Morris of the Morris Law Center, Attorneys at Law.

CALV President Robin Civish, a local commercial real estate broker whose professional affiliations and designations include being a Certified Commercial Investment Member, said CALV is committed to presenting fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

“We’ve had strong participation and great feedback from these virtual classes during this ongoing pandemic and are looking forward to another great turnout for this event on Sept. 30,” Civish said.

To register or get more information, visit CALV.org or call 702-784-5050.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors.

One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy.

Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike. For more information, visit www.calv.org.

CCIM to hold food drive

The Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter’s Community Outreach Committee and the Just One Project will hold a Pop Up &Give event, a mobile food market, Sept. 26 at Bonanza High School, 6665 Del Rey Ave.

This program provides groceries to Southern Nevada families, children, seniors and veterans.

The groups are seeking volunteers to help fill grocery bags, organize food, break down boxes and fill cars with food.

Social distancing protocols will be in place and there will be no direct contact with those picking up food. Volunteer registration is Sept. 11.

For more information contact Joshlyn Steele, jsteelle@kitrealty.com, or call 702-798-5156.