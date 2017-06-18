Resale Home Sales May 25-May 30

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

LAS VEGAS

89130

3602 Kobie Creek Ct., $308,000, 138-12-614-012

3922 Helen Ave., $340,000, 138-12-110-046

4556 Rapallo Ct., $200,000, 138-01-618-009

4777 Morton Manor Ct., $185,000, 138-02-110-035

5209 Remini Ct., $209,000, 125-25-713-059

5217 Los Santos Ln., $200,000, 125-36-211-075

5464 Patchwood Ct., $220,000, 125-36-515-085

5517 Via Del Viento Ave., $249,999, 138-01-118-021

5521 Tincup Dr., $213,000, 125-36-110-047

5604 Negril Ave., $308,000, 125-25-215-008

5613 Divot Pl., $200,000, 125-36-310-008

6113 Blowing Bellows St., $445,000, 125-27-612-022

6401 W Ann Rd., $341,500, 125-35-102-010

6416 Hook Creek Ct., $399,900, 125-35-310-083

6513 Sundown Heights Ave., $173,000, 125-35-414-018

6805 Haven Hollow Ave., $275,000, 125-27-714-019

6913 Squaw Mountain Dr., #102, $140,000, 125-34-714-038

89131

10225 Angels Loft St., $299,999, 125-04-214-079

4739 Glenndavis Dr., $163,000, 161-20-810-026

4940 Lone Wolf Ave., $250,000, 125-12-711-079

5325 Iron Crossing Ave., $223,000, 125-12-512-059

5336 Elkhorn Rd., $330,000, 125-13-802-005

5621 Desert Eagle Ct., $327,000, 125-13-412-006

5888 Lone Ranch Ave., $269,000, 124-21-319-019

6149 Denton Ranch Rd., $376,000, 125-23-810-042

6673 Grand Stand Ave., $445,500, 125-11-410-018

7241 Chaparral Cove Ln., $429,000, 125-15-412-018

7724 Galician Pony St., $320,000, 125-16-217-029

7821 Hidden Gazebo St., $324,900, 125-16-516-040

7849 Dappled Light Ave., $256,000, 125-16-617-035

7912 Echo Basin St., $389,999, 125-13-111-017

8016 Secret Ave., $232,615, 125-16-416-010

8102 Villa Cano St., $351,000, 125-09-810-031

8111 Southern Comfort Ave., $410,000, 125-04-112-060

8121 Silk Bargain St., $291,000, 125-09-411-038

89134

2052 Spring Rose St., $428,000, 138-19-212-002

2108 Redbird Dr., $1,225,000, 164-23-212-004

2625 Desert Sands Dr., $325,000, 138-17-713-086

2708 Crystal Mesa Dr., $179,900, 138-17-312-009

8816 Montagna Dr., $555,000, 138-20-115-019

8816 St. Pierre Dr., $385,000, 138-20-514-001

9344 Fresh Spring Dr., $235,000, 138-18-511-028

9408 Grand Mesa Dr., $355,000, 138-18-611-066

9525 Amber Valley Ln., $410,000, 137-34-514-005

9700 Highridge Dr., $140,329, 140-22-311-022

9901 Trailwood Dr., #2097, $175,000, 138-19-319-104

89135

10468 Ashlar Point Way, $427,500, 164-25-813-071

10609 Country Knoll Way, $330,000, 164-25-410-064

10922 Willow Heights Dr., $1,375,000, 164-12-212-008

11267 Corsica Mist Ave., $515,000, 164-02-711-001

11416 Belmont Lake Dr., #102, $322,000, 164-02-224-023

1805 Shady Elm St., $535,000, 164-01-711-025

2103 Cookman Ln., $375,000, 164-01-717-006

5031 Momenti St., $380,000, 164-25-516-058

5496 Twin Feathers Way, $315,500, 164-25-714-046

66 Meadowhawk Ln., $3,580,000, 164-14-414-007

89138

11313 Altura Vista Dr., $505,000, 137-35-321-034

11336 Asilo Bianco Ave., $148,744, 163-25-318-033

11421 Parkersburg Ave., $322,500, 137-35-418-022

11761 Corrigan Pl., $539,000, 137-27-811-002

799 Porto Mio Way, $725,000, 137-34-316-021

940 White Feather Ln., $580,000, 137-34-411-041

89139

4957 Breaking Dawn Ct., $290,000, 176-12-711-017

5334 Coral Ribbon Ave., $232,000, 176-12-611-036

5866 Willow Trace Ave., $230,000, 176-12-311-114

6247 Tillman Crest Ave., $225,000, 176-14-613-029

6537 Roundstone Bog Ave., $220,000, 176-11-111-084

6570 Hulme End Ave., $211,000, 176-11-111-048

6631 Higger Tor Ave., $204,000, 176-11-110-092

6693 Presto Ct., $315,000, 176-14-216-034

7315 Banner Cloud Ct., $182,000, 176-11-511-033

7639 Raftner Ct., $151,000, 140-23-111-037

8022 S Rainbow Blvd., #119, $78,000, 138-15-611-230

8216 Blue Hope Diamond Ln., $257,500, 177-18-118-003

8412 Golden Amber St., $307,000, 177-18-215-065

8956 Medford Hills Ct., $257,000, 124-30-412-082

89141

10569 Allegrini Dr., $229,500, 176-36-114-004

10905 Pentland Downs St., $347,000, 177-31-714-063

11178 Romola St., $305,000, 177-32-412-052

3933 Genoa Dr., $317,000, 177-31-512-067

4683 Milvio Ave., $305,500, 177-31-115-015

5079 Quiet Falls Ct., $300,000, 176-36-814-049

6578 Mercutio Ct., $280,000, 176-35-111-019

77 Carolina Cherry Dr., $965,600, 191-07-510-052

9967 Mills Reef Ct., $117,900, 163-17-114-103

89142

1137 Orchard Valley Dr., $241,000, 161-03-521-019

1311 Golden Apple St., $146,000, 161-03-116-100

1461 Tangerine Rose Dr., $270,000, 161-03-516-007

1821 Baden Dr., $140,000, 161-21-114-003

187 Wicked Wedge Way, $187,000, 176-12-610-007

2579 Rosy Sunrise St., $179,000, 161-10-511-209

2737 Council Crest Ct., $250,000, 161-11-210-018

5386 Walton Heath Ave., $180,000, 161-09-511-001

5430 Eastwick Cir., $182,000, 161-04-617-042

5955 Balsam Pine Dr., $205,000, 161-10-112-096

6348 Cascade Run Ave., $185,000, 161-10-510-058

6562 First View Ave., $165,000, 161-10-511-056

89143

8265 Strawberry Spring St., $205,000, 125-08-323-080

8405 Winterchase Pl., $290,000, 125-07-714-014

9029 Medicine Wheel Ave., $203,000, 125-08-416-013

9044 Rendon St., $274,900, 125-08-124-093

89144

11153 Dell Cliffs Ct., $401,000, 137-26-614-063

1620 Stonefield St., $290,000, 137-24-413-067

613 Pinnacle Heights Ln., $315,000, 137-25-220-002

705 Pinnacle Heights Ln., $785,000, 138-30-711-022

901 Corsica Ln., $273,000, 137-25-612-030

89145

101 Luna Way, #113, $70,000, 138-27-413-118

10319 Birch Bluff Ln., $280,000, 137-36-813-020

10321 Birch Bluff Ln., $275,000, 137-36-813-021

117 Huntly Rd., $239,000, 138-34-111-028

247 N Cimarron Rd., $257,500, 138-28-810-001

338 Jett St., #102, $120,000, 138-33-616-054

6933 Cortez Ct., $230,000, 138-34-512-031

808 Altamira Rd., $227,000, 138-34-312-025

9103 Alta Dr., #701, $509,000 ,138-04-114-013

9125 Kinross Ave., $250,000, 138-32-414-012

89146

1920 Springview Dr., $280,000, 163-02-717-015

5720 Tara Ave., $250,000, 163-12-203-015

6145 Spring Mountain Rd., #201, $282,000, 137-35-619-004

6292 W Spring Mountain Rd., #105, $126,000, 138-34-410-045

89147

3638 Water Song Dr., $200,000, 163-16-620-112

3737 Mornings Dawn St., $210,000, 137-12-210-043

3741 Ruskin St., $406,000, 163-17-711-027

3764 Emerald Bay Cir., $435,000, 163-17-311-021

4670 Laguna Vista St., $376,000, 163-20-710-008

4732 Leg Horn Ct., $357,500, 163-21-816-038

4841 Alido Dr., $222,000, 163-21-810-079

7006 Pinebrook Ct., $217,000, 163-22-512-115

7048 Grasswood Dr., $225,000, 163-22-711-066

7173 Fenway Ave., $210,000, 163-22-711-007

7177 Southpark Ct., $192,000, 163-22-810-138

7390 Topeka Dr., $185,700, 163-22-319-029

7815 Barntucket Ave., $313,000, 163-21-715-028

8122 Yellow Daisy Ave., $299,500, 163-16-714-001

8318 San Ramon Dr., $368,000, 163-21-413-011

8501 W University Ave., #1040, $145,000, 163-21-215-076

8501 W University Ave., #1059, $133,000 163-21-215-115

9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1167, $215,000, 163-20-417-163

9147 Fawn Grove Dr., $305,000, 163-17-310-008

9293 Casa Christina Ln., $185,000, 163-17-213-042

9468 Rainfall Ave., $282,000, 163-18-613-014

9827 Cornwall Crossing Ln., $330,000, 163-18-215-021

9883 Sierra Canyon Way, $340,000, 163-18-214-069

89148

10133 Stone Oak Ct., $275,000, 163-30-314-036

142 Castle Course Ave., $342,500, 176-17-215-029

150 Chateau Whistler Ct., $326,000, 176-17-114-050

151 White Mule Ave., $340,000, 176-17-311-030

169 Chateau Whistler Ct., $500,000, 176-08-710-042

282 Rusty Plank Ave., $119,900, 162-18-102-004

44 Bay Course Ct., $275,000, 176-17-615-003

5209 S Tee Pee Ln., $245,000, 163-30-615-037

5442 Griffith Park Rd., $411,100, 163-18-510-011

6361 Urban Creek Ct., $193,000, 163-31-411-128

8855 Canyon Saddle St., $242,000, 176-17-811-007

8931 Flying Frog Ave., $217,000, 176-05-813-055

9061 Maycott Ave., $200,000, 176-08-113-137

9143 Black Maple Ave., $270,000 ,176-05-220-025

9252 Prairie Aster Pl., $267,500, 176-12-210-073

9271 Pembrook Falls Ave., $242,000, 176-20-111-067

9330 W Maule Ave., #238, $151,000, 137-36-113-061

9511 Antelope Bend, $127,900, 163-09-110-048

9690 Valmeyer Ave., $285,000, 176-06-515-137

9793 Shadymill Ave., $260,000, 163-30-613-042

9828 Overlook Ridge Ave., $214,900, 163-31-414-016

89149

6446 Sean Creek St., $238,000, 125-20-410-046

7857 Territorial St., $212,500, 125-18-112-175

9125 Ripple Ridge Ave., #103, $176,000, 125-17-412-018

9133 Goose Lake Way, #102, $185,000, 125-20-112-146

9324 Garden Springs Ave., $245,000, 125-19-610-082

9934 Wonderful Day Dr., $400,000, 163-31-213-025

89156

1891 Claudine Dr., $325,000, 140-23-712-018

2086 Clancy St., $148,000, 140-21-211-021

2222 Granby Ct., $189,900, 140-23-610-027

2681 Flathead Falls St., $190,000, 140-15-313-009

6418 Winding Ridge Way, $195,000, 140-15-813-030

6465 Strongbow Dr., $210,000, 140-22-714-110

6938 Cherry Grove Ave., $210,000, 140-20-710-023

89165

10204 Torrey Valley Ct., $339,900, 164-12-512-026

89166

10213 Timberline Peak Ave., $407,500, 126-24-516-091

10620 Capitol Peak Ave., $220,000, 126-13-116-035

10625 Derby Peak Ln., $227,000, 126-13-116-122

10636 Strand City Ave., $295,000, 126-24-120-039

10729 Cape Shore Ave., $225,000, 126-13-312-081

7104 Forest Heights Ct., $268,000, 126-24-513-049

7321 Perkins Hill St., $282,000, 126-13-815-074

7728 Houston Peak St., $262,500, 126-13-212-192

7822 Tarberts Cottage St., $235,000, 126-13-118-018

7931 Blue Lake Peak St., $258,000, 126-13-116-143

8149 Satin Carnation Ln., $226,500, 125-07-815-025

89169

220 E Flamingo Rd., #204, $195,000, 162-16-810-208

3029 Gala St., $174,000, 162-11-716-002

3045 La Canada St., $149,900, 162-11-311-013

745 N Royal Crest Cir., #137, $109,500, 162-15-215-023

89178

10035 Haberfield Ct., $309,000, 176-28-211-105

10282 Koala Forest St., $400,000 176-27-411-015

533 Mayfair Walk Ave., $220,000 176-18-510-109

565 Brinkburn Point Ave., $265,000 190-18-211-044

790 Bending Wolf Ave., $87,000 162-07-412-192

7979 Granite Walk Ave., $250,000 176-21-711-011

8757 Roping Rodeo Ave., #103, $182,000 176-20-713-309

8764 W Rio Grande Falls Ave., $314,888 176-20-811-099

9599 Bouncing Ball St., $275,000 176-20-418-010

9860 Mount Madera St., $259,900 176-29-511-143

89179

10509 El Cerrito Chico St., $180,075 176-34-110-029

10627 Upper Laurel St., $272,500 176-34-514-054

7286 Arrowrock Ave., $349,444 176-34-817-018

7649 Mallard Bay Ave., $328,000 176-34-214-070

89183

101 Gilliflower Ave., $205,000 191-04-410-013

10224 Montana Mountain St., $183,000 177-26-313-005

10441 Perfect Parsley St., $185,000 177-27-416-140

11695 Rossovino St., $338,000 191-04-210-084

1539 Stone Valley Ave., $230,000 177-26-411-054

1718 Summer Blush Ave., $200,000 177-26-417-024

2300 E Silverado Ranch Blvd., #2061, $105,000 177-23-817-313

422 Lime Grass Ave., $182,000 177-27-414-043

996 Monte De Oro Ave., $199,000 177-34-511-032

LAS VEGAS

89101

1727 Lewis Ave., $130,000 139-35-413-102

1924 Wendell Ave., $127,500 139-26-711-043

2817 Willoughby Ave., $124,000 139-25-310-115

421 N 16th St., $91,000 139-35-111-118

717 N Bruce St., $43,000 139-26-415-052

89102

1127 S Rancho Dr., $715,000 162-04-114-015

1201 Douglas Dr., $220,000 162-05-113-048

1500 Bryn Mawr Ave., $190,000 162-04-310-009

200 W Sahara Ave., #1705, $267,000 162-04-815-194

2707 Colanthe Ave., $350,000 162-05-614-018

3112 Kings Way, $180,000 162-08-114-046

3200 Calle De El Cortez, $265,000 162-05-312-013

4208 El Jardin Ave., $190,000 162-06-710-105

89103

3615 Jicama St., $305,000 163-13-213-005

4140 Gannet Cir., #250, $79,900 162-18-616-050

4255 Viking Rd., #112c, $235,000 163-22-510-031

4586 Via Torino, $180,000 162-06-712-046

4860 Nara Vista Way, #204, $125,000 163-23-414-056

6364 Whippoorwill Way, $205,000 163-14-711-091

6843 Mangrum Cir., $160,000 163-23-311-045

89104

1400 Sweeney Ave., $190,000 162-02-215-014

1401 Houssels Ave., $357,500 162-03-213-046

1435 Norman Ave., $232,500 162-02-115-073

1708 E Oakey Blvd., $234,950 162-02-710-003

1816 Pacific St., $120,000 162-01-310-049

2381 Sag Harbor Dr., $224,000 161-06-818-040

2392 Grannis Ln., $172,000 161-06-818-002

2917 Scarlet Oak Ave., $152,000 162-01-811-005

4459 E St., Louis Ave., $175,000 161-05-310-233

4611 E Utah Ave., $200,000 161-05-610-188

4835 E Philadelphia Ave., $215,000 161-05-710-180

89106

712 W Adams Ave., $90,000 139-27-210-083

89107

304 S Jones Blvd., #789, $282,000 162-13-219-005

3041 Palomino Ln., $625,000 139-32-405-001

512 Dolores Dr., $161,300 138-26-310-016

5310 Evergreen Ave., $208,000 138-36-710-059

6124 Dayton Cir., $52,000 139-29-214-017

6260 Fargo Ave., $185,000 138-26-712-002

6348 Brandywine Way, $175,000 138-35-713-032

6441 Bannock Way, $153,000 138-35-412-065

89108

1001 Pyramid Dr., $188,888 139-30-619-007

1614 Marathon Dr., $100,000 138-23-417-018

1804 Hermitage Dr., $290,000 138-11-404-004

2636 Los Palos St., $195,000 138-13-712-053

4208 Peachblossom Ln., $87,000 138-02-410-018

5812 Auborn Ave., $80,000 138-24-114-036

6301 Blossomwood Ave., $239,000 138-14-510-064

6509 Wild River Dr., $195,000 138-26-214-004

6528 Deadwood Rd., $162,000 138-14-412-023

6616 Crosstimber Ct., $204,000 138-11-210-247

6640 Hartman St., $80,000 138-02-310-043

6808 Elm Creek Dr., #204, $80,000 138-10-712-005

912 Skoglund Cir., $369,900 139-30-615-006

916 N Yale St., $122,250 138-25-618-060

89109

2877 Paradise Rd., #2601, $735,000 162-09-611-147

3023 Bel Air Dr., $350,000 162-10-712-027

3111 Bel Air Dr., 9d, $195,000 162-10-812-070

3138 Bel Air Dr., $490,000 162-10-716-005

89110

1401 Briarcreek Cir., $165,000 140-29-112-042

1440 Jamie Linn Ln #104, $80,400 140-05-510-400

1536 Greenhedge St., $266,385 140-27-516-027

321 Martha St., $165,000 140-32-213-011

3501 Marlborough Ave., $170,000 140-30-210-002

365 Peaceful St., $205,000 138-34-311-043

4913 Carmichael Ave., $200,000 140-32-611-045

4919 E Van Buren Ave., $64,100 161-16-210-376

5330 E Charleston Blvd., #54, $109,000 140-33-417-054

578 Marion Dr., $95,000 140-33-313-115

6111 Halehaven Dr., $250,000 140-27-311-001

89113

5235 S Durango, #102, $45,000 161-09-611-151

7029 Bright Springs Ct., $227,000 163-27-511-007

7029 Oberling Bay Ave., $126,744 140-19-110-005

7386 Hunting Lodge Ave., $152,000 176-20-511-039

7727 Montefrio Ave., $232,000 163-27-312-047

8032 Taylor Joy Ct., $45,000 200-22-101-023

8311 Hipwader Ct., $305,000 163-33-211-058

89115

1613 Meno Peak St., $170,000 140-19-813-014

4052 Amistad Ct., $155,000 140-19-714-043

4088 Amistad Ct., $142,000 161-22-410-047

4525 Payson Ave., $145,224 140-20-113-013

6025 Glenborough St., $237,000 123-29-210-014

89117

2011 Alberti Ct., $470,000 163-04-310-018

2205 Norway Maple St., $670,000 163-04-413-005

2820 Waterview Dr., $365,000 163-08-213-010

2932 Channel Rock Dr., $225,000 138-09-815-013

3025 Yankee Clipper Dr., $265,000 163-08-612-046

3156 Cristobal Way, $238,000 163-08-815-007

3310 Shallow Pond Dr., $325,000 137-13-410-112

3317 Surfline Dr., $249,500 163-07-812-094

7121 Doe Ave., $380,000 163-03-501-024

7805 Excel Ln., $247,888 163-12-814-001

8108 Tower Bridge Ave., $545,000 163-04-513-026

8436 Cobble Village Ct., $290,000 163-09-315-059

8465 Spirit Vale Ave., $299,000 163-09-216-059

8620 Titleist Cir., $1,425,000 163-05-812-007

8632 Surtidor Dr., $285,000 163-05-615-029

8688 Big Sagebrush Ave., $235,000 163-17-516-004

8916 Antioch Way, $160,000 163-08-114-033

9041 Sandy Shores Dr., $380,900 163-08-112-018

9613 Rancho Palmas Dr., $300,000 163-06-520-032

89118

5130 S Valley View Blvd., #102, $524,900 162-09-616-204

5605 Coder Ct., $265,000 176-28-114-038

6650 W Warm Springs Rd., #2020, $116,000 176-02-413-304

6675 Maddies Way, $220,000 163-26-213-002

89119

1065 E Flamingo Rd., #815, $140,100 138-25-312-046

1470 White Dr., $260,000 177-02-319-014

7177 Abbeyville Dr., $210,000 177-02-416-008

7250 Hardtack Cir., $135,000 139-09-115-004

89120

3662 Darren Thornton Way, $340,000 161-31-610-006

3740 Crellin Cir., $208,000 161-30-413-034

4455 Palm Grove Dr., $265,000 161-29-311-024

6480 Annie Oakley Dr., #414, $120,000 161-31-811-028

7354 Swiss Blue Topaz Ct., $165,000 125-17-310-194

7442 Thornsby Ct., $370,000 177-12-512-024

89121

1903 Sombrero Dr., $217,000 162-11-813-001

2725 S Nellis Blvd., #2048, $90,000 161-08-611-351

3012 Ferndale St., $188,000 161-08-310-056

3432 Pino Cir., $146,000 162-13-112-016

3659 Descanso St., $225,000 162-13-612-097

3747 Greencrest Dr., $329,000 161-19-213-012

3861 Catamaran Cir., $177,854 161-18-312-014

4231 Kona Coast Way, $105,000 161-17-412-026

4270 El Como Way, $177,650 161-20-313-014

4459 Don Quixote St., $183,000 161-20-613-118

4834 E Harmon Ave., $108,000 161-20-613-086

4877 San Sebastian Ave., $210,000 161-20-511-076

89122

3063 Errol Flynn St., #101, $120,000 161-10-710-196

3483 Haleakala Dr., $60,000 161-16-210-412

3743 Winter Whitetail St., $209,000 161-15-712-157

3776 Yorba Linda Dr., $264,000 161-16-710-025

3949 Vulcan St., $239,000 161-15-411-058

5320 Tipper Ave., $156,000 161-28-315-033

5435 Newington Ct., $220,000 161-16-710-014

5541 High Wager Way, #101, $144,999 161-21-815-154

5656 Golden Leaf Ave., $195,000 161-05-610-099

5716 Crowbush Cove Pl., $222,000 161-16-513-016

5834 Bunch St., $279,000 161-27-101-006

6178 Equine Ave., $189,900 161-15-212-045

6235 Port Astoria Ct., $185,000 161-27-620-022

6437 Jackrabbit Run Ave., $200,000 161-15-712-084

6553 Za Zu Pitts Ave., #101, $139,900 161-10-710-169

6560 Holly Bluff Ct., $199,900 161-15-613-071

89123

1006 Coldwater Falls Way, $550,000 177-10-301-022

1024 Sun Poppy Ave., $279,000 177-22-710-082

1184 Silver St.,one Way, $93,000 162-07-412-193

1306 E Gary Ave., $293,500 177-23-411-052

325 Silverado Pines Ave., $240,000 177-21-812-015

525 Green Gables Ave., $260,000 177-27-212-021

62 E Serene Ave., #409, $193,000 177-21-220-160

7432 Kings Wharf Ln., $371,500 177-09-510-011

778 Amber Hills Dr., $240,000 177-22-112-002

8020 Las Vegas Blvd. S., #67, $170,000 177-10-818-058

8295 Gresham Dr., $225,000 177-15-114-032

8464 Cabin Peak St., $290,000 177-14-613-024

852 Fonville Ave., $223,000 177-22-514-062

8805 Jeffreys St., #1014, $158,000 177-14-812-010

9000 Las Vegas Blvd., #2291, $89,000 162-10-212-086

9387 Pinnacle Cove St., $443,000 177-23-310-128

9674 Summer Cypress St., $340,000 177-23-816-006

89128

1104 Nevada Sky St., $150,000 138-28-224-053

1150 N Buffalo Dr., #1061, $125,000 162-03-612-016

1150 N Buffalo Dr., #1065, $120,000 138-27-219-081

1732 Double Arch Ct., $440,000 138-21-424-006

1805 Villa Vista Way, $195,000 138-22-412-025

1837 Bunny Run Dr., $217,000 138-22-313-024

3101 Villa Colonade Dr., $339,900 138-16-512-008

3151 Soaring Gulls Dr., #2052, $98,000 138-16-120-240

7221 Single Pine Dr., $227,000 138-22-811-025

7929 Diamond Rock Way, #102, $108,000 138-28-511-018

8408 Willowleaf Ct., $410,000 138-21-422-040

89129

10105 Foxtail Pine Ave., $75,000 177-27-115-067

10424 Waking Cloud Ave., $345,000 137-01-211-023

10700 Steamboat Rock Ct., $238,000 137-01-113-048

3205 Rainmaker St., $207,500 137-12-810-022

3225 Bishop Pine St., $435,000 137-12-814-001

3324 Tuscany Village Dr., $215,000 138-09-318-002

3365 Kylemore St., #103, $187,000 138-07-410-007

3400 Golden Pedal St., $280,000 138-07-717-003

3500 Round Valley Way, $259,900 138-09-314-083

3629 Shanagolden St., $250,000 138-07-617-003

3648 Mallardwood Dr., $257,250 138-08-211-014

3821 White Castle St., $275,000 138-08-112-012

3905 Hampton Grove Ct., $239,000 138-07-110-048

3912 Canyon Meadows Ct., $205,000 138-07-510-083

4008 Joy Glen Rd., $385,000 138-04-816-015

4129 Sinew Ct., $353,000 138-04-812-027

4228 Holleys Hill St., $298,000 137-01-313-013

4320 N Valadez St., $404,000 138-04-702-007

4514 Blue Mesa Way, $590,000 138-05-610-005

4710 Los Rancheros Ave., $150,000 125-21-110-049

4724 Sweeping Glen St., $235,000 137-01-113-060

7260 Platinum Peak Ave., $185,000 138-03-316-004

7821 Summer Harvest Ave., $195,000 178-21-515-040

8028 Summer Moon Pl., $269,900 138-09-815-003

8620 Copper Ridge Ave., $223,000 138-08-511-015

8744 Harvest Valley Ave., $235,000 138-08-615-073

9325 Mountain Cliffs Ave., $232,200 138-07-613-025

9413 Mt Bret Ave., #103, $190,000 138-07-817-029

9641 Cherry Canyon Ave., $330,000 138-07-511-025

HENDERSON

89002

1046 Copper Palm Ct., $350,000 179-31-416-018

105 Pettswood Dr., $367,000 179-31-413-075

1069 Lemongrass Ct., $95,000 178-24-811-075

1142 Grove Park St., $285,000 179-31-311-034

126 Mint Orchard Dr., $299,500 179-30-315-001

1554 Rusty Ridge Ln., $185,000 179-34-614-098

1571 Cattle Ranch Pl., $375,000 179-34-511-002

1583 Cattle Ranch Pl., $360,000 179-34-511-094

1590 Ward Frontier Ln., $180,000 179-34-614-140

1602 Lefty Garcia Way, $162,000 179-34-712-038

1618 Cowboy Chaps Pl., $131,500 178-09-519-064

180 Azalea Springs Ave., $257,000 179-31-715-038

1910 Golden Shadow Ct., $245,000 179-27-111-029

256 Du Fort Ave., $310,000 179-31-616-015

604 Mosswood Dr., $195,000 179-29-510-004

677 Lucky Pine St., $199,000 179-31-710-058

89011

1189 Via Casa Palermo, $395,000 160-34-511-036

1524 Palm St., $123,900 178-01-312-051

45 Avenza Dr., $324,000 160-27-415-022

473 Punto Vallata Dr., $470,000 160-32-211-054

513 Longtree Ave., $175,000 178-01-715-111

588 Via Baglioni, $65,500 140-05-510-216

6079 Mustang Breeze Trail, #103, $175,900 161-34-619-027

621 Bright Valley Pl., $274,900 178-02-615-035

689 Red Bark Ln., $230,000 161-35-716-024

89012

10 Spur Cross Cir., $300,000 178-20-512-098

1062 Flatfoot Ave., $399,000 178-15-812-011

1450 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #270, $225,000 177-09-601-007

1716 Franklin Chase Ter., $220,000 178-16-413-012

1839 Cypress Greens Ave., $220,000 178-29-811-106

1956 Thunder Ridge Cir., $300,000 178-20-812-015

2092 Joy Creek Ln., $231,000 178-29-513-045

2099 Tiger Links Dr., $227,500 178-29-312-044

235 Valare St., $383,000 178-22-315-029

445 Fountain Grove St., $236,000 178-29-111-164

551 Mountain Links Dr., $496,000 178-29-713-024

571 Carmel Valley St., $293,888 178-29-410-066

70 Star Dunes St., $274,500 178-23-111-032

89014

1522 Ironbark Dr., $327,000 178-04-610-007

1575 W Warm Springs Rd., #224, $120,000 178-09-510-016

1685 Duarte Dr., $217,000 178-09-115-033

1743 Sequoia Dr., $280,000 178-09-210-019

1852 Wellington Ct., $259,500 177-21-617-088

2050 W Warm Springs Rd., #1311, $201,500 178-05-410-102

2120 Ramrod Ave., #517, $130,000 161-32-312-071

2407 El Cid Ct., $225,000 178-06-614-011

307 Modesto St., $325,000 178-09-217-021

429 Donner Pass Dr., $335,000 178-04-410-021

572 Chelsea Dr., $227,000 178-04-710-023

711 Mall Ring Cir., #101, $450,000 163-10-710-004

741 Tenderfoot Cir., $283,000 178-04-520-005

767 Coral Dunes St., $151,500 178-18-714-072

826 Rising Star Dr., $66,000 162-18-617-141

89015

1069 Featherwood Ave., $272,000 179-21-712-043

11351 Corsica Mist Ave., $465,000 164-02-710-068

127 Kola St., $140,000 179-17-110-073

138 Elm St., $149,000 179-08-310-090

232 Quail Ranch Dr., $305,000 178-13-312-015

256 Hyssop Ct., $290,000 179-16-217-068

331 E Longacres Dr., $338,000 179-19-706-014

522 Arthur Ave., $215,000 178-13-714-020

607 Breezy Sage Ct., $232,000 179-20-212-064

819 Wintersweet Rd., $324,994 179-16-114-109

858 Ashford Way, $335,000 179-16-114-056

89044

2400 Sturrock Dr., $324,400 190-18-612-036

2764 Borthwick Ave., $615,000 191-24-612-005

2859 Culloden Ave., $305,000 191-24-813-019

2861 Saint Dizier Dr., $644,000 190-30-511-006

3008 Camino Largo Ave., $370,000 191-14-811-219

89052

1009 Ancient Timber Ave., $358,000 177-34-613-157

1285 Silver Wind Ave., $474,000 191-02-612-014

1468 Romanesca Dr., $321,000 191-24-514-023

1604 Langston Hughes St., $310,000 190-18-514-005

1834 Atlanta St., $264,500 191-12-210-046

2004 Poetry Ave., $485,000 190-05-810-005

2188 Big Bar Dr., $787,950 178-32-413-059

2200 Laguna Bay Ct., $400,000 178-30-611-004

2233 Myrtle Point Way, $410,000 191-12-712-008

2244 Garden City Ave., $290,000 191-13-314-003

2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #2311, $137,000 178-30-712-156

2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #913, $165,000 178-30-713-003

2519 Citrus Garden Cir., $257,500 178-30-110-005

2533 Silver Beach Dr., $515,000 178-30-111-082

2569 Sundew Ave., $365,000 178-31-213-002

2703 White Sage Dr., $270,000 191-13-811-037

2712 Thomasville Ave., $375,000 177-36-714-037

2733 Enchanted Isle St., $341,000 177-36-511-021

3096 Quail Crest Ave., $295,000 177-35-711-013

3733 Via Di Girolamo Ave., $395,000 177-34-212-055

498 Grassrange Ln., $355,000 178-30-513-026

510 Star Chase Pl., $215,000 177-25-518-013

809 Sandhill Sage St., $299,000 178-31-115-010

860 Valley Moon Ct., $507,000 177-36-110-097

89074

1000 N Green Valley Pkwy., #440-604, $149,000 178-30-713-160

1202 El Fuego Trail, $210,000 178-15-711-016

124 Broken Rock Dr., $312,000 178-19-811-066

134 Mowteen Dr., $109,000 179-07-410-023

1819 Escondido Ter., $285,000 178-08-712-018

1851 N Green Valley Pkwy., #1215, $275,000 190-19-314-049

186 Camrose St., $312,000 178-10-718-012

188 Renville Ct., $231,000 178-18-117-037

2414 Tilden Way, $260,000 178-07-415-027

2416 Brockton Way, $341,000 177-23-512-023

2430 Muirfield Ave., $249,900 178-07-113-034

2702 African Violet Ave., $350,000 177-15-318-031

304 Lindbrook St., $389,900 178-07-617-032

314 Linbrook St., $150,000 178-18-714-085

90 Paradise Pkwy., $330,000 178-18-311-082

95 Shepherd Mesa Ct., $375,000 178-16-311-106

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

1233 Rainy Sky Ave., $210,000 139-16-712-056

2529 N Bruce St., $125,000 139-14-411-023

2825 Carroll St., $131,000 139-13-218-003

89031

1830 Ginger Blossom Ave., $227,900 124-28-220-015

2207 Fountain Valley Way, $184,000 124-32-512-065

2414 White Sales Ct., $155,100 124-29-410-083

3125 Meadow Flower Ave., $213,000 124-32-213-007

3129 Flower Garden Ct., $176,000 124-32-218-008

3829 Maple Creek Ave., $235,000 124-30-712-024

4006 Clove Tree Ct., $190,000 139-06-515-002

4025 Farmdale Ave., $269,000 124-31-514-026

4304 Sharpshooter Ln., $370,000 139-06-112-019

4342 Sunrise Shores Ave., $216,000 124-31-112-068

4509 Genella Way, $157,749 139-05-212-037

4528 Silverwind Rd., $249,500 124-30-412-089

4612 Split Rock Dr., $215,000 124-31-410-042

4644 Mountain Tree St., $167,000 139-05-517-083

5354 Greenhaven Ct., $191,700 124-31-220-021

5429 Copper Sand Ct., $237,000 124-33-110-027

5462 Hidden Rainbow St., $247,500 124-34-512-064

5504 Colorado Breeze Way, $298,000 124-33-112-009

5538 Black Sea Ct., $174,000 124-31-111-017

5620 Baronese St., $275,000 124-29-415-005

5740 Dazzling Sparks St., $227,000 124-27-413-038

5908 Old Ridge Rd., $158,500 124-28-713-002

5965 Palmilla St., #10, $151,000 124-30-311-022

6145 Sapphire Gold St., $205,000 124-27-615-001

6236 Villa Emo St., $335,000 124-29-112-022

89032

1715 Watercreek Dr., $211,000 139-09-212-004

1743 Shadow Bay Ct., $245,000 139-09-215-050

2201 Keller Ct., $224,000 139-08-613-012

2216 Regal Vista Ave., $269,000 139-08-612-021

2312 Lone Ridge Ct., $148,000 139-05-710-011

3321 Spinet Dr., $199,990 139-09-811-006

3453 Quiet Pueblo St., $185,000 139-10-311-067

3526 Flaming Thorn Dr., $230,000 139-09-714-014

4183 Octans St., $300,000 139-04-815-002

4423 Chipwood Ct., $258,000 139-06-412-004

4431 Golden Palomino Ln., $228,000 139-07-315-006

4633 Sparta Way, $210,000 139-07-214-047

89081

2616 Slide Canyon Ave., $275,000 124-25-310-001

3325 Barada Heights Ave., $227,000 124-25-615-081

3417 Carolina Moon Ave., $242,000 124-25-813-042

3808 Citrus Heights Ave., $250,000 123-30-314-004

4009 Grant Hill Ave., $346,000 123-30-512-001

5125 First Sun St., $210,000 124-35-315-026

5324 Las Cruces Heights St., $206,000 124-35-215-154

5420 Talmo St., $235,400 124-35-513-043

5940 Tamarack Lodge Ln., $237,000 124-25-311-021

6228 Demille Ct., $199,000 124-25-510-066

89084

1308 Silent Sunset Ave., $345,000 124-21-812-043

1414 Silent Sunset Ave., $410,000 124-21-811-013

23 Stockton Edge Ave., $179,000 124-22-810-005

2428 Mourning Warbler Ave., $180,000 124-29-710-059

2708 Lark Sparrow St., $220,000 124-17-712-027

3713 Vanilla Nut Pl., #1, $142,000 124-19-711-007

6309 Eagle Pass Ct., $245,000 124-28-115-039

6446 Brightmorning St., $80,000 161-21-813-081

65 Chastain Park Dr., $289,000 124-22-513-115

6732 Song Sparrow Ct., $309,000 124-20-711-009

6735 Maple Mesa St., $215,000 124-22-314-057

6909 Homing Pigeon Pl., $342,500 124-19-614-085

6937 Fox Sparrow Ct., $332,500 124-21-211-050

89085

8213 Briggs Gully St., $375,000 124-07-711-075

89086

920 Oceanwood Ave., $258,000 124-23-411-056

LAUGHLIN

89029

2060 Mesquite Ln., #302, $59,000 264-28-117-072

3144 Terrace View Dr., $137,200 264-21-412-037

MESQUITE

89027

1228 Blind Pew Ridge, $382,000 001-04-313-039

134 Parliament Pt., $151,000 001-04-412-068

1687 Lime Wood St., $331,620 001-05-110-013

261 Wildfang Way, $221,000 001-17-211-030

426 Long Iron Ln., $334,000 002-12-810-049

575 Hagens Aly, $195,000 001-19-514-031

579 Fairways Dr., $310,000 001-08-816-013

860 Chianti Way, $162,500 001-18-512-032

870 Sagedell Rd., $265,000 001-07-813-021

890 Kitty Hawk Dr., #1011, $105,000 001-09-515-037

BOULDER CITY

89005

129 Forest Ln., $439,000 186-05-712-008

1413 Gloria Ln., $269,000 186-09-418-016

1537 Sherri Ln., $327,000 186-16-211-004

1638 Georgia Ave., $575,000 186-21-110-009

403 Sindelar Cir., $216,000 186-09-110-279

529 Date St., $140,000 186-09-110-033

532 Seventh St., $270,950 186-09-610-221

BLUE DIAMOND

89004

8 Allegro St., Box #21, $330,000 177-07-504-008

RENO

89502

4606 Neil Rd., #178, $48,000 140-05-712-083

SPARKS

89436

960 Bayhill Way, $239,000 162-25-411-026

WASHOE VALLEY

89704

15 Lightening W Ranch Rd., $728,000 191-11-613-006