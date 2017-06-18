Resale Home Sales May 25-May 30

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.
LAS VEGAS
89130
3602 Kobie Creek Ct., $308,000, 138-12-614-012
3922 Helen Ave., $340,000, 138-12-110-046
4556 Rapallo Ct., $200,000, 138-01-618-009
4777 Morton Manor Ct., $185,000, 138-02-110-035
5209 Remini Ct., $209,000, 125-25-713-059
5217 Los Santos Ln., $200,000, 125-36-211-075
5464 Patchwood Ct., $220,000, 125-36-515-085
5517 Via Del Viento Ave., $249,999, 138-01-118-021
5521 Tincup Dr., $213,000, 125-36-110-047
5604 Negril Ave., $308,000, 125-25-215-008
5613 Divot Pl., $200,000, 125-36-310-008
6113 Blowing Bellows St., $445,000, 125-27-612-022
6401 W Ann Rd., $341,500, 125-35-102-010
6416 Hook Creek Ct., $399,900, 125-35-310-083
6513 Sundown Heights Ave., $173,000, 125-35-414-018
6805 Haven Hollow Ave., $275,000, 125-27-714-019
6913 Squaw Mountain Dr., #102, $140,000, 125-34-714-038
89131
10225 Angels Loft St., $299,999, 125-04-214-079
4739 Glenndavis Dr., $163,000, 161-20-810-026
4940 Lone Wolf Ave., $250,000, 125-12-711-079
5325 Iron Crossing Ave., $223,000, 125-12-512-059
5336 Elkhorn Rd., $330,000, 125-13-802-005
5621 Desert Eagle Ct., $327,000, 125-13-412-006
5888 Lone Ranch Ave., $269,000, 124-21-319-019
6149 Denton Ranch Rd., $376,000, 125-23-810-042
6673 Grand Stand Ave., $445,500, 125-11-410-018
7241 Chaparral Cove Ln., $429,000, 125-15-412-018
7724 Galician Pony St., $320,000, 125-16-217-029
7821 Hidden Gazebo St., $324,900, 125-16-516-040
7849 Dappled Light Ave., $256,000, 125-16-617-035
7912 Echo Basin St., $389,999, 125-13-111-017
8016 Secret Ave., $232,615, 125-16-416-010
8102 Villa Cano St., $351,000, 125-09-810-031
8111 Southern Comfort Ave., $410,000, 125-04-112-060
8121 Silk Bargain St., $291,000, 125-09-411-038
89134
2052 Spring Rose St., $428,000, 138-19-212-002
2108 Redbird Dr., $1,225,000, 164-23-212-004
2625 Desert Sands Dr., $325,000, 138-17-713-086
2708 Crystal Mesa Dr., $179,900, 138-17-312-009
8816 Montagna Dr., $555,000, 138-20-115-019
8816 St. Pierre Dr., $385,000, 138-20-514-001
9344 Fresh Spring Dr., $235,000, 138-18-511-028
9408 Grand Mesa Dr., $355,000, 138-18-611-066
9525 Amber Valley Ln., $410,000, 137-34-514-005
9700 Highridge Dr., $140,329, 140-22-311-022
9901 Trailwood Dr., #2097, $175,000, 138-19-319-104
89135
10468 Ashlar Point Way, $427,500, 164-25-813-071
10609 Country Knoll Way, $330,000, 164-25-410-064
10922 Willow Heights Dr., $1,375,000, 164-12-212-008
11267 Corsica Mist Ave., $515,000, 164-02-711-001
11416 Belmont Lake Dr., #102, $322,000, 164-02-224-023
1805 Shady Elm St., $535,000, 164-01-711-025
2103 Cookman Ln., $375,000, 164-01-717-006
5031 Momenti St., $380,000, 164-25-516-058
5496 Twin Feathers Way, $315,500, 164-25-714-046
66 Meadowhawk Ln., $3,580,000, 164-14-414-007
89138
11313 Altura Vista Dr., $505,000, 137-35-321-034
11336 Asilo Bianco Ave., $148,744, 163-25-318-033
11421 Parkersburg Ave., $322,500, 137-35-418-022
11761 Corrigan Pl., $539,000, 137-27-811-002
799 Porto Mio Way, $725,000, 137-34-316-021
940 White Feather Ln., $580,000, 137-34-411-041
89139
4957 Breaking Dawn Ct., $290,000, 176-12-711-017
5334 Coral Ribbon Ave., $232,000, 176-12-611-036
5866 Willow Trace Ave., $230,000, 176-12-311-114
6247 Tillman Crest Ave., $225,000, 176-14-613-029
6537 Roundstone Bog Ave., $220,000, 176-11-111-084
6570 Hulme End Ave., $211,000, 176-11-111-048
6631 Higger Tor Ave., $204,000, 176-11-110-092
6693 Presto Ct., $315,000, 176-14-216-034
7315 Banner Cloud Ct., $182,000, 176-11-511-033
7639 Raftner Ct., $151,000, 140-23-111-037
8022 S Rainbow Blvd., #119, $78,000, 138-15-611-230
8216 Blue Hope Diamond Ln., $257,500, 177-18-118-003
8412 Golden Amber St., $307,000, 177-18-215-065
8956 Medford Hills Ct., $257,000, 124-30-412-082
89141
10569 Allegrini Dr., $229,500, 176-36-114-004
10905 Pentland Downs St., $347,000, 177-31-714-063
11178 Romola St., $305,000, 177-32-412-052
3933 Genoa Dr., $317,000, 177-31-512-067
4683 Milvio Ave., $305,500, 177-31-115-015
5079 Quiet Falls Ct., $300,000, 176-36-814-049
6578 Mercutio Ct., $280,000, 176-35-111-019
77 Carolina Cherry Dr., $965,600, 191-07-510-052
9967 Mills Reef Ct., $117,900, 163-17-114-103
89142
1137 Orchard Valley Dr., $241,000, 161-03-521-019
1311 Golden Apple St., $146,000, 161-03-116-100
1461 Tangerine Rose Dr., $270,000, 161-03-516-007
1821 Baden Dr., $140,000, 161-21-114-003
187 Wicked Wedge Way, $187,000, 176-12-610-007
2579 Rosy Sunrise St., $179,000, 161-10-511-209
2737 Council Crest Ct., $250,000, 161-11-210-018
5386 Walton Heath Ave., $180,000, 161-09-511-001
5430 Eastwick Cir., $182,000, 161-04-617-042
5955 Balsam Pine Dr., $205,000, 161-10-112-096
6348 Cascade Run Ave., $185,000, 161-10-510-058
6562 First View Ave., $165,000, 161-10-511-056
89143
8265 Strawberry Spring St., $205,000, 125-08-323-080
8405 Winterchase Pl., $290,000, 125-07-714-014
9029 Medicine Wheel Ave., $203,000, 125-08-416-013
9044 Rendon St., $274,900, 125-08-124-093
89144
11153 Dell Cliffs Ct., $401,000, 137-26-614-063
1620 Stonefield St., $290,000, 137-24-413-067
613 Pinnacle Heights Ln., $315,000, 137-25-220-002
705 Pinnacle Heights Ln., $785,000, 138-30-711-022
901 Corsica Ln., $273,000, 137-25-612-030
89145
101 Luna Way, #113, $70,000, 138-27-413-118
10319 Birch Bluff Ln., $280,000, 137-36-813-020
10321 Birch Bluff Ln., $275,000, 137-36-813-021
117 Huntly Rd., $239,000, 138-34-111-028
247 N Cimarron Rd., $257,500, 138-28-810-001
338 Jett St., #102, $120,000, 138-33-616-054
6933 Cortez Ct., $230,000, 138-34-512-031
808 Altamira Rd., $227,000, 138-34-312-025
9103 Alta Dr., #701, $509,000 ,138-04-114-013
9125 Kinross Ave., $250,000, 138-32-414-012
89146
1920 Springview Dr., $280,000, 163-02-717-015
5720 Tara Ave., $250,000, 163-12-203-015
6145 Spring Mountain Rd., #201, $282,000, 137-35-619-004
6292 W Spring Mountain Rd., #105, $126,000, 138-34-410-045
89147
3638 Water Song Dr., $200,000, 163-16-620-112
3737 Mornings Dawn St., $210,000, 137-12-210-043
3741 Ruskin St., $406,000, 163-17-711-027
3764 Emerald Bay Cir., $435,000, 163-17-311-021
4670 Laguna Vista St., $376,000, 163-20-710-008
4732 Leg Horn Ct., $357,500, 163-21-816-038
4841 Alido Dr., $222,000, 163-21-810-079
7006 Pinebrook Ct., $217,000, 163-22-512-115
7048 Grasswood Dr., $225,000, 163-22-711-066
7173 Fenway Ave., $210,000, 163-22-711-007
7177 Southpark Ct., $192,000, 163-22-810-138
7390 Topeka Dr., $185,700, 163-22-319-029
7815 Barntucket Ave., $313,000, 163-21-715-028
8122 Yellow Daisy Ave., $299,500, 163-16-714-001
8318 San Ramon Dr., $368,000, 163-21-413-011
8501 W University Ave., #1040, $145,000, 163-21-215-076
8501 W University Ave., #1059, $133,000 163-21-215-115
9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1167, $215,000, 163-20-417-163
9147 Fawn Grove Dr., $305,000, 163-17-310-008
9293 Casa Christina Ln., $185,000, 163-17-213-042
9468 Rainfall Ave., $282,000, 163-18-613-014
9827 Cornwall Crossing Ln., $330,000, 163-18-215-021
9883 Sierra Canyon Way, $340,000, 163-18-214-069
89148
10133 Stone Oak Ct., $275,000, 163-30-314-036
142 Castle Course Ave., $342,500, 176-17-215-029
150 Chateau Whistler Ct., $326,000, 176-17-114-050
151 White Mule Ave., $340,000, 176-17-311-030
169 Chateau Whistler Ct., $500,000, 176-08-710-042
282 Rusty Plank Ave., $119,900, 162-18-102-004
44 Bay Course Ct., $275,000, 176-17-615-003
5209 S Tee Pee Ln., $245,000, 163-30-615-037
5442 Griffith Park Rd., $411,100, 163-18-510-011
6361 Urban Creek Ct., $193,000, 163-31-411-128
8855 Canyon Saddle St., $242,000, 176-17-811-007
8931 Flying Frog Ave., $217,000, 176-05-813-055
9061 Maycott Ave., $200,000, 176-08-113-137
9143 Black Maple Ave., $270,000 ,176-05-220-025
9252 Prairie Aster Pl., $267,500, 176-12-210-073
9271 Pembrook Falls Ave., $242,000, 176-20-111-067
9330 W Maule Ave., #238, $151,000, 137-36-113-061
9511 Antelope Bend, $127,900, 163-09-110-048
9690 Valmeyer Ave., $285,000, 176-06-515-137
9793 Shadymill Ave., $260,000, 163-30-613-042
9828 Overlook Ridge Ave., $214,900, 163-31-414-016
89149
6446 Sean Creek St., $238,000, 125-20-410-046
7857 Territorial St., $212,500, 125-18-112-175
9125 Ripple Ridge Ave., #103, $176,000, 125-17-412-018
9133 Goose Lake Way, #102, $185,000, 125-20-112-146
9324 Garden Springs Ave., $245,000, 125-19-610-082
9934 Wonderful Day Dr., $400,000, 163-31-213-025
89156
1891 Claudine Dr., $325,000, 140-23-712-018
2086 Clancy St., $148,000, 140-21-211-021
2222 Granby Ct., $189,900, 140-23-610-027
2681 Flathead Falls St., $190,000, 140-15-313-009
6418 Winding Ridge Way, $195,000, 140-15-813-030
6465 Strongbow Dr., $210,000, 140-22-714-110
6938 Cherry Grove Ave., $210,000, 140-20-710-023
89165
10204 Torrey Valley Ct., $339,900, 164-12-512-026
89166
10213 Timberline Peak Ave., $407,500, 126-24-516-091
10620 Capitol Peak Ave., $220,000, 126-13-116-035
10625 Derby Peak Ln., $227,000, 126-13-116-122
10636 Strand City Ave., $295,000, 126-24-120-039
10729 Cape Shore Ave., $225,000, 126-13-312-081
7104 Forest Heights Ct., $268,000, 126-24-513-049
7321 Perkins Hill St., $282,000, 126-13-815-074
7728 Houston Peak St., $262,500, 126-13-212-192
7822 Tarberts Cottage St., $235,000, 126-13-118-018
7931 Blue Lake Peak St., $258,000, 126-13-116-143
8149 Satin Carnation Ln., $226,500, 125-07-815-025
89169
220 E Flamingo Rd., #204, $195,000, 162-16-810-208
3029 Gala St., $174,000, 162-11-716-002
3045 La Canada St., $149,900, 162-11-311-013
745 N Royal Crest Cir., #137, $109,500, 162-15-215-023
89178
10035 Haberfield Ct., $309,000, 176-28-211-105
10282 Koala Forest St., $400,000 176-27-411-015
533 Mayfair Walk Ave., $220,000 176-18-510-109
565 Brinkburn Point Ave., $265,000 190-18-211-044
790 Bending Wolf Ave., $87,000 162-07-412-192
7979 Granite Walk Ave., $250,000 176-21-711-011
8757 Roping Rodeo Ave., #103, $182,000 176-20-713-309
8764 W Rio Grande Falls Ave., $314,888 176-20-811-099
9599 Bouncing Ball St., $275,000 176-20-418-010
9860 Mount Madera St., $259,900 176-29-511-143
89179
10509 El Cerrito Chico St., $180,075 176-34-110-029
10627 Upper Laurel St., $272,500 176-34-514-054
7286 Arrowrock Ave., $349,444 176-34-817-018
7649 Mallard Bay Ave., $328,000 176-34-214-070
89183
101 Gilliflower Ave., $205,000 191-04-410-013
10224 Montana Mountain St., $183,000 177-26-313-005
10441 Perfect Parsley St., $185,000 177-27-416-140
11695 Rossovino St., $338,000 191-04-210-084
1539 Stone Valley Ave., $230,000 177-26-411-054
1718 Summer Blush Ave., $200,000 177-26-417-024
2300 E Silverado Ranch Blvd., #2061, $105,000 177-23-817-313
422 Lime Grass Ave., $182,000 177-27-414-043
996 Monte De Oro Ave., $199,000 177-34-511-032
LAS VEGAS
89101
1727 Lewis Ave., $130,000 139-35-413-102
1924 Wendell Ave., $127,500 139-26-711-043
2817 Willoughby Ave., $124,000 139-25-310-115
421 N 16th St., $91,000 139-35-111-118
717 N Bruce St., $43,000 139-26-415-052
89102
1127 S Rancho Dr., $715,000 162-04-114-015
1201 Douglas Dr., $220,000 162-05-113-048
1500 Bryn Mawr Ave., $190,000 162-04-310-009
200 W Sahara Ave., #1705, $267,000 162-04-815-194
2707 Colanthe Ave., $350,000 162-05-614-018
3112 Kings Way, $180,000 162-08-114-046
3200 Calle De El Cortez, $265,000 162-05-312-013
4208 El Jardin Ave., $190,000 162-06-710-105
89103
3615 Jicama St., $305,000 163-13-213-005
4140 Gannet Cir., #250, $79,900 162-18-616-050
4255 Viking Rd., #112c, $235,000 163-22-510-031
4586 Via Torino, $180,000 162-06-712-046
4860 Nara Vista Way, #204, $125,000 163-23-414-056
6364 Whippoorwill Way, $205,000 163-14-711-091
6843 Mangrum Cir., $160,000 163-23-311-045
89104
1400 Sweeney Ave., $190,000 162-02-215-014
1401 Houssels Ave., $357,500 162-03-213-046
1435 Norman Ave., $232,500 162-02-115-073
1708 E Oakey Blvd., $234,950 162-02-710-003
1816 Pacific St., $120,000 162-01-310-049
2381 Sag Harbor Dr., $224,000 161-06-818-040
2392 Grannis Ln., $172,000 161-06-818-002
2917 Scarlet Oak Ave., $152,000 162-01-811-005
4459 E St., Louis Ave., $175,000 161-05-310-233
4611 E Utah Ave., $200,000 161-05-610-188
4835 E Philadelphia Ave., $215,000 161-05-710-180
89106
712 W Adams Ave., $90,000 139-27-210-083
89107
304 S Jones Blvd., #789, $282,000 162-13-219-005
3041 Palomino Ln., $625,000 139-32-405-001
512 Dolores Dr., $161,300 138-26-310-016
5310 Evergreen Ave., $208,000 138-36-710-059
6124 Dayton Cir., $52,000 139-29-214-017
6260 Fargo Ave., $185,000 138-26-712-002
6348 Brandywine Way, $175,000 138-35-713-032
6441 Bannock Way, $153,000 138-35-412-065
89108
1001 Pyramid Dr., $188,888 139-30-619-007
1614 Marathon Dr., $100,000 138-23-417-018
1804 Hermitage Dr., $290,000 138-11-404-004
2636 Los Palos St., $195,000 138-13-712-053
4208 Peachblossom Ln., $87,000 138-02-410-018
5812 Auborn Ave., $80,000 138-24-114-036
6301 Blossomwood Ave., $239,000 138-14-510-064
6509 Wild River Dr., $195,000 138-26-214-004
6528 Deadwood Rd., $162,000 138-14-412-023
6616 Crosstimber Ct., $204,000 138-11-210-247
6640 Hartman St., $80,000 138-02-310-043
6808 Elm Creek Dr., #204, $80,000 138-10-712-005
912 Skoglund Cir., $369,900 139-30-615-006
916 N Yale St., $122,250 138-25-618-060
89109
2877 Paradise Rd., #2601, $735,000 162-09-611-147
3023 Bel Air Dr., $350,000 162-10-712-027
3111 Bel Air Dr., 9d, $195,000 162-10-812-070
3138 Bel Air Dr., $490,000 162-10-716-005
89110
1401 Briarcreek Cir., $165,000 140-29-112-042
1440 Jamie Linn Ln #104, $80,400 140-05-510-400
1536 Greenhedge St., $266,385 140-27-516-027
321 Martha St., $165,000 140-32-213-011
3501 Marlborough Ave., $170,000 140-30-210-002
365 Peaceful St., $205,000 138-34-311-043
4913 Carmichael Ave., $200,000 140-32-611-045
4919 E Van Buren Ave., $64,100 161-16-210-376
5330 E Charleston Blvd., #54, $109,000 140-33-417-054
578 Marion Dr., $95,000 140-33-313-115
6111 Halehaven Dr., $250,000 140-27-311-001
89113
5235 S Durango, #102, $45,000 161-09-611-151
7029 Bright Springs Ct., $227,000 163-27-511-007
7029 Oberling Bay Ave., $126,744 140-19-110-005
7386 Hunting Lodge Ave., $152,000 176-20-511-039
7727 Montefrio Ave., $232,000 163-27-312-047
8032 Taylor Joy Ct., $45,000 200-22-101-023
8311 Hipwader Ct., $305,000 163-33-211-058
89115
1613 Meno Peak St., $170,000 140-19-813-014
4052 Amistad Ct., $155,000 140-19-714-043
4088 Amistad Ct., $142,000 161-22-410-047
4525 Payson Ave., $145,224 140-20-113-013
6025 Glenborough St., $237,000 123-29-210-014
89117
2011 Alberti Ct., $470,000 163-04-310-018
2205 Norway Maple St., $670,000 163-04-413-005
2820 Waterview Dr., $365,000 163-08-213-010
2932 Channel Rock Dr., $225,000 138-09-815-013
3025 Yankee Clipper Dr., $265,000 163-08-612-046
3156 Cristobal Way, $238,000 163-08-815-007
3310 Shallow Pond Dr., $325,000 137-13-410-112
3317 Surfline Dr., $249,500 163-07-812-094
7121 Doe Ave., $380,000 163-03-501-024
7805 Excel Ln., $247,888 163-12-814-001
8108 Tower Bridge Ave., $545,000 163-04-513-026
8436 Cobble Village Ct., $290,000 163-09-315-059
8465 Spirit Vale Ave., $299,000 163-09-216-059
8620 Titleist Cir., $1,425,000 163-05-812-007
8632 Surtidor Dr., $285,000 163-05-615-029
8688 Big Sagebrush Ave., $235,000 163-17-516-004
8916 Antioch Way, $160,000 163-08-114-033
9041 Sandy Shores Dr., $380,900 163-08-112-018
9613 Rancho Palmas Dr., $300,000 163-06-520-032
89118
5130 S Valley View Blvd., #102, $524,900 162-09-616-204
5605 Coder Ct., $265,000 176-28-114-038
6650 W Warm Springs Rd., #2020, $116,000 176-02-413-304
6675 Maddies Way, $220,000 163-26-213-002
89119
1065 E Flamingo Rd., #815, $140,100 138-25-312-046
1470 White Dr., $260,000 177-02-319-014
7177 Abbeyville Dr., $210,000 177-02-416-008
7250 Hardtack Cir., $135,000 139-09-115-004
89120
3662 Darren Thornton Way, $340,000 161-31-610-006
3740 Crellin Cir., $208,000 161-30-413-034
4455 Palm Grove Dr., $265,000 161-29-311-024
6480 Annie Oakley Dr., #414, $120,000 161-31-811-028
7354 Swiss Blue Topaz Ct., $165,000 125-17-310-194
7442 Thornsby Ct., $370,000 177-12-512-024
89121
1903 Sombrero Dr., $217,000 162-11-813-001
2725 S Nellis Blvd., #2048, $90,000 161-08-611-351
3012 Ferndale St., $188,000 161-08-310-056
3432 Pino Cir., $146,000 162-13-112-016
3659 Descanso St., $225,000 162-13-612-097
3747 Greencrest Dr., $329,000 161-19-213-012
3861 Catamaran Cir., $177,854 161-18-312-014
3861 Catamaran Cir., $177,854 161-18-312-014
4231 Kona Coast Way, $105,000 161-17-412-026
4270 El Como Way, $177,650 161-20-313-014
4459 Don Quixote St., $183,000 161-20-613-118
4834 E Harmon Ave., $108,000 161-20-613-086
4877 San Sebastian Ave., $210,000 161-20-511-076
89122
3063 Errol Flynn St., #101, $120,000 161-10-710-196
3483 Haleakala Dr., $60,000 161-16-210-412
3743 Winter Whitetail St., $209,000 161-15-712-157
3776 Yorba Linda Dr., $264,000 161-16-710-025
3949 Vulcan St., $239,000 161-15-411-058
5320 Tipper Ave., $156,000 161-28-315-033
5435 Newington Ct., $220,000 161-16-710-014
5541 High Wager Way, #101, $144,999 161-21-815-154
5656 Golden Leaf Ave., $195,000 161-05-610-099
5716 Crowbush Cove Pl., $222,000 161-16-513-016
5834 Bunch St., $279,000 161-27-101-006
6178 Equine Ave., $189,900 161-15-212-045
6235 Port Astoria Ct., $185,000 161-27-620-022
6437 Jackrabbit Run Ave., $200,000 161-15-712-084
6553 Za Zu Pitts Ave., #101, $139,900 161-10-710-169
6560 Holly Bluff Ct., $199,900 161-15-613-071
89123
1006 Coldwater Falls Way, $550,000 177-10-301-022
1024 Sun Poppy Ave., $279,000 177-22-710-082
1184 Silver St.,one Way, $93,000 162-07-412-193
1306 E Gary Ave., $293,500 177-23-411-052
325 Silverado Pines Ave., $240,000 177-21-812-015
525 Green Gables Ave., $260,000 177-27-212-021
62 E Serene Ave., #409, $193,000 177-21-220-160
7432 Kings Wharf Ln., $371,500 177-09-510-011
778 Amber Hills Dr., $240,000 177-22-112-002
8020 Las Vegas Blvd. S., #67, $170,000 177-10-818-058
8295 Gresham Dr., $225,000 177-15-114-032
8464 Cabin Peak St., $290,000 177-14-613-024
852 Fonville Ave., $223,000 177-22-514-062
8805 Jeffreys St., #1014, $158,000 177-14-812-010
9000 Las Vegas Blvd., #2291, $89,000 162-10-212-086
9387 Pinnacle Cove St., $443,000 177-23-310-128
9674 Summer Cypress St., $340,000 177-23-816-006
89128
1104 Nevada Sky St., $150,000 138-28-224-053
1150 N Buffalo Dr., #1061, $125,000 162-03-612-016
1150 N Buffalo Dr., #1065, $120,000 138-27-219-081
1732 Double Arch Ct., $440,000 138-21-424-006
1805 Villa Vista Way, $195,000 138-22-412-025
1837 Bunny Run Dr., $217,000 138-22-313-024
3101 Villa Colonade Dr., $339,900 138-16-512-008
3151 Soaring Gulls Dr., #2052, $98,000 138-16-120-240
7221 Single Pine Dr., $227,000 138-22-811-025
7929 Diamond Rock Way, #102, $108,000 138-28-511-018
8408 Willowleaf Ct., $410,000 138-21-422-040
89129
10105 Foxtail Pine Ave., $75,000 177-27-115-067
10424 Waking Cloud Ave., $345,000 137-01-211-023
10700 Steamboat Rock Ct., $238,000 137-01-113-048
3205 Rainmaker St., $207,500 137-12-810-022
3225 Bishop Pine St., $435,000 137-12-814-001
3324 Tuscany Village Dr., $215,000 138-09-318-002
3365 Kylemore St., #103, $187,000 138-07-410-007
3400 Golden Pedal St., $280,000 138-07-717-003
3500 Round Valley Way, $259,900 138-09-314-083
3629 Shanagolden St., $250,000 138-07-617-003
3648 Mallardwood Dr., $257,250 138-08-211-014
3821 White Castle St., $275,000 138-08-112-012
3905 Hampton Grove Ct., $239,000 138-07-110-048
3912 Canyon Meadows Ct., $205,000 138-07-510-083
4008 Joy Glen Rd., $385,000 138-04-816-015
4129 Sinew Ct., $353,000 138-04-812-027
4228 Holleys Hill St., $298,000 137-01-313-013
4320 N Valadez St., $404,000 138-04-702-007
4514 Blue Mesa Way, $590,000 138-05-610-005
4710 Los Rancheros Ave., $150,000 125-21-110-049
4724 Sweeping Glen St., $235,000 137-01-113-060
7260 Platinum Peak Ave., $185,000 138-03-316-004
7821 Summer Harvest Ave., $195,000 178-21-515-040
8028 Summer Moon Pl., $269,900 138-09-815-003
8620 Copper Ridge Ave., $223,000 138-08-511-015
8744 Harvest Valley Ave., $235,000 138-08-615-073
9325 Mountain Cliffs Ave., $232,200 138-07-613-025
9413 Mt Bret Ave., #103, $190,000 138-07-817-029
9641 Cherry Canyon Ave., $330,000 138-07-511-025
HENDERSON
89002
1046 Copper Palm Ct., $350,000 179-31-416-018
105 Pettswood Dr., $367,000 179-31-413-075
1069 Lemongrass Ct., $95,000 178-24-811-075
1142 Grove Park St., $285,000 179-31-311-034
126 Mint Orchard Dr., $299,500 179-30-315-001
1554 Rusty Ridge Ln., $185,000 179-34-614-098
1571 Cattle Ranch Pl., $375,000 179-34-511-002
1583 Cattle Ranch Pl., $360,000 179-34-511-094
1590 Ward Frontier Ln., $180,000 179-34-614-140
1602 Lefty Garcia Way, $162,000 179-34-712-038
1618 Cowboy Chaps Pl., $131,500 178-09-519-064
180 Azalea Springs Ave., $257,000 179-31-715-038
1910 Golden Shadow Ct., $245,000 179-27-111-029
256 Du Fort Ave., $310,000 179-31-616-015
604 Mosswood Dr., $195,000 179-29-510-004
677 Lucky Pine St., $199,000 179-31-710-058
89011
1189 Via Casa Palermo, $395,000 160-34-511-036
1524 Palm St., $123,900 178-01-312-051
45 Avenza Dr., $324,000 160-27-415-022
473 Punto Vallata Dr., $470,000 160-32-211-054
513 Longtree Ave., $175,000 178-01-715-111
588 Via Baglioni, $65,500 140-05-510-216
6079 Mustang Breeze Trail, #103, $175,900 161-34-619-027
621 Bright Valley Pl., $274,900 178-02-615-035
689 Red Bark Ln., $230,000 161-35-716-024
89012
10 Spur Cross Cir., $300,000 178-20-512-098
1062 Flatfoot Ave., $399,000 178-15-812-011
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #270, $225,000 177-09-601-007
1716 Franklin Chase Ter., $220,000 178-16-413-012
1839 Cypress Greens Ave., $220,000 178-29-811-106
1956 Thunder Ridge Cir., $300,000 178-20-812-015
2092 Joy Creek Ln., $231,000 178-29-513-045
2099 Tiger Links Dr., $227,500 178-29-312-044
235 Valare St., $383,000 178-22-315-029
445 Fountain Grove St., $236,000 178-29-111-164
551 Mountain Links Dr., $496,000 178-29-713-024
571 Carmel Valley St., $293,888 178-29-410-066
70 Star Dunes St., $274,500 178-23-111-032
89014
1522 Ironbark Dr., $327,000 178-04-610-007
1575 W Warm Springs Rd., #224, $120,000 178-09-510-016
1685 Duarte Dr., $217,000 178-09-115-033
1743 Sequoia Dr., $280,000 178-09-210-019
1852 Wellington Ct., $259,500 177-21-617-088
2050 W Warm Springs Rd., #1311, $201,500 178-05-410-102
2120 Ramrod Ave., #517, $130,000 161-32-312-071
2407 El Cid Ct., $225,000 178-06-614-011
307 Modesto St., $325,000 178-09-217-021
429 Donner Pass Dr., $335,000 178-04-410-021
572 Chelsea Dr., $227,000 178-04-710-023
711 Mall Ring Cir., #101, $450,000 163-10-710-004
741 Tenderfoot Cir., $283,000 178-04-520-005
767 Coral Dunes St., $151,500 178-18-714-072
826 Rising Star Dr., $66,000 162-18-617-141
89015
1069 Featherwood Ave., $272,000 179-21-712-043
11351 Corsica Mist Ave., $465,000 164-02-710-068
127 Kola St., $140,000 179-17-110-073
138 Elm St., $149,000 179-08-310-090
232 Quail Ranch Dr., $305,000 178-13-312-015
256 Hyssop Ct., $290,000 179-16-217-068
331 E Longacres Dr., $338,000 179-19-706-014
522 Arthur Ave., $215,000 178-13-714-020
607 Breezy Sage Ct., $232,000 179-20-212-064
819 Wintersweet Rd., $324,994 179-16-114-109
858 Ashford Way, $335,000 179-16-114-056
89044
2400 Sturrock Dr., $324,400 190-18-612-036
2764 Borthwick Ave., $615,000 191-24-612-005
2859 Culloden Ave., $305,000 191-24-813-019
2861 Saint Dizier Dr., $644,000 190-30-511-006
3008 Camino Largo Ave., $370,000 191-14-811-219
89052
1009 Ancient Timber Ave., $358,000 177-34-613-157
1285 Silver Wind Ave., $474,000 191-02-612-014
1468 Romanesca Dr., $321,000 191-24-514-023
1604 Langston Hughes St., $310,000 190-18-514-005
1834 Atlanta St., $264,500 191-12-210-046
2004 Poetry Ave., $485,000 190-05-810-005
2188 Big Bar Dr., $787,950 178-32-413-059
2200 Laguna Bay Ct., $400,000 178-30-611-004
2233 Myrtle Point Way, $410,000 191-12-712-008
2244 Garden City Ave., $290,000 191-13-314-003
2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #2311, $137,000 178-30-712-156
2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #913, $165,000 178-30-713-003
2519 Citrus Garden Cir., $257,500 178-30-110-005
2533 Silver Beach Dr., $515,000 178-30-111-082
2569 Sundew Ave., $365,000 178-31-213-002
2703 White Sage Dr., $270,000 191-13-811-037
2712 Thomasville Ave., $375,000 177-36-714-037
2733 Enchanted Isle St., $341,000 177-36-511-021
3096 Quail Crest Ave., $295,000 177-35-711-013
3733 Via Di Girolamo Ave., $395,000 177-34-212-055
498 Grassrange Ln., $355,000 178-30-513-026
510 Star Chase Pl., $215,000 177-25-518-013
809 Sandhill Sage St., $299,000 178-31-115-010
860 Valley Moon Ct., $507,000 177-36-110-097
89074
1000 N Green Valley Pkwy., #440-604, $149,000 178-30-713-160
1202 El Fuego Trail, $210,000 178-15-711-016
124 Broken Rock Dr., $312,000 178-19-811-066
134 Mowteen Dr., $109,000 179-07-410-023
1819 Escondido Ter., $285,000 178-08-712-018
1851 N Green Valley Pkwy., #1215, $275,000 190-19-314-049
186 Camrose St., $312,000 178-10-718-012
188 Renville Ct., $231,000 178-18-117-037
2414 Tilden Way, $260,000 178-07-415-027
2416 Brockton Way, $341,000 177-23-512-023
2430 Muirfield Ave., $249,900 178-07-113-034
2702 African Violet Ave., $350,000 177-15-318-031
304 Lindbrook St., $389,900 178-07-617-032
314 Linbrook St., $150,000 178-18-714-085
90 Paradise Pkwy., $330,000 178-18-311-082
95 Shepherd Mesa Ct., $375,000 178-16-311-106
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
1233 Rainy Sky Ave., $210,000 139-16-712-056
2529 N Bruce St., $125,000 139-14-411-023
2825 Carroll St., $131,000 139-13-218-003
89031
1830 Ginger Blossom Ave., $227,900 124-28-220-015
2207 Fountain Valley Way, $184,000 124-32-512-065
2414 White Sales Ct., $155,100 124-29-410-083
3125 Meadow Flower Ave., $213,000 124-32-213-007
3129 Flower Garden Ct., $176,000 124-32-218-008
3829 Maple Creek Ave., $235,000 124-30-712-024
4006 Clove Tree Ct., $190,000 139-06-515-002
4025 Farmdale Ave., $269,000 124-31-514-026
4304 Sharpshooter Ln., $370,000 139-06-112-019
4342 Sunrise Shores Ave., $216,000 124-31-112-068
4509 Genella Way, $157,749 139-05-212-037
4528 Silverwind Rd., $249,500 124-30-412-089
4612 Split Rock Dr., $215,000 124-31-410-042
4644 Mountain Tree St., $167,000 139-05-517-083
5354 Greenhaven Ct., $191,700 124-31-220-021
5429 Copper Sand Ct., $237,000 124-33-110-027
5462 Hidden Rainbow St., $247,500 124-34-512-064
5504 Colorado Breeze Way, $298,000 124-33-112-009
5538 Black Sea Ct., $174,000 124-31-111-017
5620 Baronese St., $275,000 124-29-415-005
5740 Dazzling Sparks St., $227,000 124-27-413-038
5908 Old Ridge Rd., $158,500 124-28-713-002
5965 Palmilla St., #10, $151,000 124-30-311-022
6145 Sapphire Gold St., $205,000 124-27-615-001
6236 Villa Emo St., $335,000 124-29-112-022
89032
1715 Watercreek Dr., $211,000 139-09-212-004
1743 Shadow Bay Ct., $245,000 139-09-215-050
2201 Keller Ct., $224,000 139-08-613-012
2216 Regal Vista Ave., $269,000 139-08-612-021
2312 Lone Ridge Ct., $148,000 139-05-710-011
3321 Spinet Dr., $199,990 139-09-811-006
3453 Quiet Pueblo St., $185,000 139-10-311-067
3526 Flaming Thorn Dr., $230,000 139-09-714-014
4183 Octans St., $300,000 139-04-815-002
4423 Chipwood Ct., $258,000 139-06-412-004
4431 Golden Palomino Ln., $228,000 139-07-315-006
4633 Sparta Way, $210,000 139-07-214-047
89081
2616 Slide Canyon Ave., $275,000 124-25-310-001
3325 Barada Heights Ave., $227,000 124-25-615-081
3417 Carolina Moon Ave., $242,000 124-25-813-042
3808 Citrus Heights Ave., $250,000 123-30-314-004
4009 Grant Hill Ave., $346,000 123-30-512-001
5125 First Sun St., $210,000 124-35-315-026
5324 Las Cruces Heights St., $206,000 124-35-215-154
5420 Talmo St., $235,400 124-35-513-043
5940 Tamarack Lodge Ln., $237,000 124-25-311-021
6228 Demille Ct., $199,000 124-25-510-066
89084
1308 Silent Sunset Ave., $345,000 124-21-812-043
1414 Silent Sunset Ave., $410,000 124-21-811-013
23 Stockton Edge Ave., $179,000 124-22-810-005
2428 Mourning Warbler Ave., $180,000 124-29-710-059
2708 Lark Sparrow St., $220,000 124-17-712-027
3713 Vanilla Nut Pl., #1, $142,000 124-19-711-007
6309 Eagle Pass Ct., $245,000 124-28-115-039
6446 Brightmorning St., $80,000 161-21-813-081
65 Chastain Park Dr., $289,000 124-22-513-115
6732 Song Sparrow Ct., $309,000 124-20-711-009
6735 Maple Mesa St., $215,000 124-22-314-057
6909 Homing Pigeon Pl., $342,500 124-19-614-085
6937 Fox Sparrow Ct., $332,500 124-21-211-050
89085
8213 Briggs Gully St., $375,000 124-07-711-075
89086
920 Oceanwood Ave., $258,000 124-23-411-056
LAUGHLIN
89029
2060 Mesquite Ln., #302, $59,000 264-28-117-072
3144 Terrace View Dr., $137,200 264-21-412-037
MESQUITE
89027
1228 Blind Pew Ridge, $382,000 001-04-313-039
134 Parliament Pt., $151,000 001-04-412-068
1687 Lime Wood St., $331,620 001-05-110-013
261 Wildfang Way, $221,000 001-17-211-030
426 Long Iron Ln., $334,000 002-12-810-049
575 Hagens Aly, $195,000 001-19-514-031
579 Fairways Dr., $310,000 001-08-816-013
860 Chianti Way, $162,500 001-18-512-032
870 Sagedell Rd., $265,000 001-07-813-021
890 Kitty Hawk Dr., #1011, $105,000 001-09-515-037
BOULDER CITY
89005
129 Forest Ln., $439,000 186-05-712-008
1413 Gloria Ln., $269,000 186-09-418-016
1537 Sherri Ln., $327,000 186-16-211-004
1638 Georgia Ave., $575,000 186-21-110-009
403 Sindelar Cir., $216,000 186-09-110-279
529 Date St., $140,000 186-09-110-033
532 Seventh St., $270,950 186-09-610-221
BLUE DIAMOND
89004
8 Allegro St., Box #21, $330,000 177-07-504-008
RENO
89502
4606 Neil Rd., #178, $48,000 140-05-712-083
SPARKS
89436
960 Bayhill Way, $239,000 162-25-411-026
WASHOE VALLEY
89704
15 Lightening W Ranch Rd., $728,000 191-11-613-006