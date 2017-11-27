Resale Home Sales Nov. 16-20

Editors Note: Goes Italic
Henderson
89002
1008 Snow Bunting Ct., $282,500, 179-31-111-034
1609 Silver Slipper Ave., $360,000, 179-34-512-055
2004 Cullen St., $148,000, 179-27-310-029
2559 Velez Valley Way., $155,000, 179-34-615-091
705 Breezy Ridge Dr., $267,500, 179-29-515-029
89011
1090 Via Pareda Pl., $585,000, 160-32-311-005
111 Via Di Mello., $305,000, 160-27-418-018
1156 Little Bird Ct., $830,000, 160-33-116-007
55 Avenida Sorrento., $772,500, 160-22-716-001
556 Liverpool Ave., $210,000, 178-01-614-035
57 Via Di Mello., $309,900, 160-27-418-009
741 Hitchen Post Dr., $222,500, 161-35-618-043
89012
1225 Starview Peak Ct., $773,366, 178-27-121-009
1796 Campside Manor Ln., $389,000, 178-21-216-005
181 Andada Dr., $180,000, 161-27-513-029
182 Coyote Hills St., $485,000, 178-22-516-003
183 Mountainside Dr., $285,000, 178-20-517-012
2069 Joy View Ln., $230,000, 178-29-610-021
236 Living Springs., $146,000, 124-32-813-023
478 Carmel Mesa Dr., $405,000, 178-29-610-187
490 Dalgreen Pl., $240,500, 178-29-610-140
89014
1677 Duarte Dr., $300,000, 178-09-115-029
2383 Via Firenze., $282,000, 191-14-812-018
2521 Kilmaron Cir., $252,500, 178-05-112-011
325 Warm Front St., $253,000, 178-10-212-017
542 Heswall Ct., $405,000, 178-05-713-008
89015
109 Grove St., $205,000, 179-08-411-150
1103 Pawnee Ln., $160,000, 179-05-810-002
142 Fir St., $199,900, 179-08-310-045
180 W Kimberly Dr., $496,000, 179-19-311-006
218 E Country Club Dr., $279,000, 179-19-610-012
391 E Rancho Dr., $535,000, 179-19-807-009
410 Rutile Way., $155,000, 179-18-212-025
89044
2123 Waterton Rivers Dr., $415,000, 190-18-611-011
2173 Idaho Falls Dr., $243,700, 190-18-714-010
2225 Boutique Ave., $117,000, 177-21-113-223
2349 Via Barranca., $263,000, 191-14-811-008
89052
16 Winding Rd., $621,000, 190-07-315-042
2105 Hidden Ranch Ter., $265,000, 178-19-710-029
2266 Alanhurst Dr., $185,000, 177-13-326-001
2268 Morning Mesa Ave., $495,000, 178-30-610-047
2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #523., $170,000, 178-30-413-013
2462 Silver Blossom Ln., $319,000, 178-31-215-037
2525 Antique Blossom Ave., $411,000, 178-30-113-021
2548 Silver Beach Dr., $486,500, 178-30-111-064
2654 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #B5-117., $60,000, 140-23-217-010
2705 Frecco Cavern Ct., $300,000, 177-36-615-052
38 Emerald Dunes Cir., $379,900, 190-07-218-013
800 Sandhill Sage St., $280,000, 178-31-119-001
917 Noah Valley St., $223,000, 177-36-618-067
89074
114 Almendio Ln., $228,000, 177-13-214-133
1525 Spiced Wine Ave #28101., $270,250, 178-16-816-056
1937 Coralino Dr., $270,000, 178-17-514-035
1939 Coralino Dr., $330,000, 178-17-514-034
211 Chaco Canyon Dr., $250,500, 177-12-817-002
2420 Ping Dr., $482,500, 175-18-611-015
25 Rue De Degas., $280,000, 178-19-110-057
2605 Ashmoore Dr., $373,000, 177-13-720-016
2608 Orchard Meadows Ave., $211,000, 177-13-821-053
271 Gentle Bay Ave., $299,900, 177-12-710-088
2746 Seasons Ave Las Vegas Nv 89074 $239,900, 177-24-111-008
2815 Sodorno Ln., $275,000, 177-13-214-097
3060 Cooper Creek Dr., $242,500, 178-29-112-058
335 Cavalla St., $284,000, 178-07-218-027
70 Desert Rain Ct., $296,000, 178-16-310-061
North Las Vegas
89030
1805 Oakwood Ave., $119,900, 139-14-613-016
2737 Carroll St., $159,900, 139-13-310-002
3100 Judson Ave., $150,000, 139-24-510-025
89031
1944 Basilwood Ct., $225,000, 124-33-115-051
1945 Broken Lance Ave., $255,000, 124-28-420-012
217 Honey Locust Dr., $210,000, 124-34-610-004
2514 Inlet Spring Ave., $248,000, 124-29-710-059
2608 Positive Ct., $159,000, 124-32-816-032
3032 Battle Point Ave., $257,000, 124-29-113-087
3105 Battle Point., $118,000, 161-04-315-033
3140 Hartly Cove Ave., $425,000, 163-04-307-005
3617 Amish Ave., $285,000, 124-29-110-006
4024 Cotton Gum Ct., $255,000, 139-06-511-025
411 Casa Del Norte Dr., $192,000, 124-34-414-003
4119 Annendale Ave., $280,900, 124-31-515-010
4405 Misty Breeze Cir., $162,500, 124-31-412-053
4406 Scarlet Sea Ave., $200,000, 124-31-113-050
4427 Scarlet Sea Ave., $232,000, 124-31-113-031
4621 Mohawk River., $624,000, 125-30-111-004
4628 Mountain Snow St., $252,500, 139-05-515-007
4737 Cliff Palace Ct., $190,000, 124-31-224-011
4808 Principle Ct., $192,500, 124-32-813-043
4875 Marco Polo St., $153,000, 124-31-415-034
5307 Clinging Vine St., $152,500, 124-32-613-035
5505 Doe Springs Pl., $255,000, 124-33-113-003
5855 Valley Dr #2142., $155,000, 124-30-314-014
5907 Creekside Sands Ln., $261,300, 124-30-713-060
6025 Starpoint Rd., $315,000, 124-28-612-004
6041 Cragged Draw St., $228,000, 124-27-612-034
6125 Sea Cliff Cove St., $250,000, 124-30-210-044
6213 Villa Emo St., $352,000, 124-29-111-022
89032
1525 Watercreek Dr., $211,500, 139-09-213-007
2021 Twisted Oak Ave., $92,000, 139-13-410-129
3404 Outlook Point St., $230,000, 139-09-314-030
3998 Paris Meadows Ct., $173,000, 139-07-514-005
4110 Galisteo Ct., $235,000, 139-07-714-012
4221 Glass Lantern Dr., $310,000, 139-05-710-034
4513 Ranch Foreman Rd., $206,000, 139-32-514-004
89081
1008 Tropic Wind Ave., $307,500, 124-35-110-019
1024 Appaloosa Hills Ave., $212,000, 124-26-112-042
2632 Blue Ave., $255,000, 124-25-110-039
3025 Winter Sunset Ave., $307,500, 124-25-816-013
3440 Castanada St., $53,000, 139-12-311-017
3841 Bella Legato Ave., $249,800, 123-31-114-080
4008 Pepper Thorn Ave #201., $117,000, 123-30-511-151
4642 Rockpine Dr., $220,000, 139-02-116-045
6216 Fort Worth St., $226,000, 123-30-110-089
6313 Blushing Willow St., $210,000, 124-26-115-052
89084
1809 La Calera Ave., $320,000, 124-21-314-146
205 Whitetail Archery Ave., $317,000, 124-22-510-013
2359 Garganey Ave., $219,000, 124-17-812-038
6658 Cinnabar Coast Ln., $219,000, 124-22-310-007
7765 Wading Bird Way., $216,000, 124-17-614-029
89086
6520 Kenya Springs St., $235,000, 124-24-412-007
Las Vegas
89101
150 N Las Vegas Blvd #1601., $275,000, 139-34-613-122
1917 Melinda Ave., $190,000, 139-26-610-023
3201 Lava Ave., $185,000, 139-25-512-034
625 S Eight St., $280,000, 137-25-312-027
89102
1620 Birch St., $161,149, 162-05-511-018
1805 Ivanhoe Way., $237,000, 162-12-313-036
2305 Calle De Nuevo., $115,000, 179-16-704-004
2813 Colanthe Ave., $448,000, 162-05-613-014
3004 Roseville Way., $205,000, 162-08-113-012
3242 Jericho St #B., $265,900, 176-29-611-063
3404 Casa Grande Ave., $315,000, 162-05-310-069
4535 Buena Vista Dr., $133,000, 162-07-410-092
89103
3638 Duneville St., $260,000, 163-13-610-045
3811 Saucedo Ln., $217,500, 125-36-411-073
3835 Kingfisher Way., $290,000, 163-14-711-044
4466 Via San Rafael., $140,000, 162-18-414-019
6130 W Flamingo Rd #267., $216,000, 163-22-510-005
6770 Oak Valley Dr., $192,000, 163-23-112-029
89104
1106 Palm St., $165,000, 161-06-110-137
1404 Crestwood Ave., $162,000, 162-02-615-037
1612 E St Louis Ave., $192,876, 162-02-411-130
1916 Hassett Ave., $225,000, 162-02-713-062
4028 Boston Ave., $215,000, 161-05-210-028
4859 Welter Ave., $199,900, 161-05-810-170
89106
1001 J St., $64,286, 139-26-415-061
840 S Rancho Dr #4-371., $147,500, 162-03-713-029
89107
101 Hyacinth Ln., $135,000, 139-29-812-001
304 Delamar St., $199,900, 139-29-810-036
408 Greenfield Ln., $240,000, 138-35-216-026
432 Purple Finch Dr., $169,000, 138-36-611-035
520 Watkins Dr., $162,000, 138-26-313-016
6601 Silverstream Ave #C., $110,000, 138-26-410-191
713 S Kenny Way., $534,000, 139-32-311-007
718 Sea Pines Ln., $104,543, 162-06-314-007
805 Starks Dr., $220,000, 139-30-711-073
89108
1261 Shadow Mountain Pl., $345,000, 138-25-116-009
2104 Bavington Dr #A., $100,000, 138-23-212-041
2451 N Rainbow Blvd #1033., $75,000, 138-15-811-061
3905 Aspencrest Dr., $253,000, 138-11-111-021
4008 Roxanne Dr., $345,000, 138-02-813-015
4013 Rubidoux Dr., $214,000, 138-02-416-024
5724 Balzar Ave., $247,500, 138-24-120-083
6121 Eugene Ave., $130,000, 138-23-614-004
6122 Pine Villa Ave #102., $160,000, 138-11-517-014
6633 Beacon Rd., $190,000, 138-11-110-181
6652 Miragrande Dr., $206,000, 138-02-413-008
89109
3111 Bel Air Dr #9E., $205,000, 162-10-812-071
698 Oakmont Ave #1314., $95,000, 162-10-212-125
844 Vegas Valley Dr., $520,000, 162-10-613-002
89110
1060 Leesburg St., $207,000, 140-28-315-024
1421 Blazing Sand St., $383,000, 140-27-515-009
228 Samantha St., $85,000, 140-32-312-028
3998 La Brea Ct., $170,000, 140-31-312-017
4228 Keithann Cir., $159,900, 140-31-819-021
4912 Chantilly Ave., $157,500, 140-32-812-111
4945 Carmichael Ave., $227,500, 140-32-611-037
6123 Rock Light Ave., $358,000, 140-34-112-005
89113
5957 Rosanna St., $284,900, 163-34-616-023
7076 De Paz Way., $140,100, 163-28-812-138
7111 S Durango Dr #204., $35,000, 176-05-812-014
7533 Garden Village Ln., $224,990, 176-10-212-011
7758 Golden Peak Ct., $315,000, 176-10-310-042
8000 W Badura Ave #1043., $148,000, 176-04-710-083
89115
3884 Kellogg Ave., $170,000, 140-07-217-013
4177 Riker Ave., $171,000, 140-07-516-048
4201 Tolkien Ave., $180,000, 140-07-512-185
4730 E Craig Rd #1179., $86,000, 140-05-510-353
89117
2001 Jasper Bluff St #202., $175,000, 163-06-320-033
2200 S Fort Apache Rd #2010., $104,000, 163-05-415-030
2270 Montessouri St., $570,000, 163-03-803-007
2750 S Durango Dr #2073., $120,000, 163-09-210-353
2829 Edge Rock Cir., $260,000, 163-07-213-002
3100 Oceantide Ct., $255,000, 163-09-411-067
9925 Garamound Ave., $270,000, 163-06-214-030
89118
3854 Sangre De Cristo Ave., $245,000, 140-35-410-024
5146 S Jones Blvd #103., $90,000, 163-25-210-019
5250 S Rainbow Blvd #1108., $182,500, 163-26-214-214
5581 Ness Ave., $175,000, 138-28-224-077
5620 Cactus Thorn Ave., $209,000, 163-25-319-127
5850 Polaris Ave #1300., $325,000, 137-12-820-027
6380 Goody Ct., $204,000, 176-11-512-073
6380 W Dewey Dr., $480,000, 163-26-801-040
89119
1050 E Hacienda Ave., $183,000, 162-27-612-092
1595 White Dr., $325,000, 177-02-413-025
1998 Roan Ave., $100,000, 162-26-710-312
2200 S Fort Apache Rd #1059., $107,000, 163-05-415-115
2263 Pommel Ave., $249,900, 162-26-810-247
7098 Orange Grove Ln., $249,900, 177-02-414-011
7227 Sawtooth Dr., $255,000, 177-02-419-023
89120
3740 Doris Pl., $326,000, 161-30-213-021
3770 Caesars Cir., $1,300,000, 178-06-112-010
5452 La Palomas Ct., $202,000, 162-25-714-018
5481 Zaffina Cir., $247,000, 161-30-316-002
5552 Topaz St., $340,000, 162-25-411-004
89121
3025 Nordoff Cir., $249,000, 162-13-710-002
3090 Desmond Ave., $227,500, 161-19-616-029
3153 Espanol Dr., $167,000, 162-13-711-019
3336 Clandara Ave., $173,000, 162-13-512-100
3440 Monte Carlo Dr., $165,000, 161-18-121-019
3460 E Saddle Ave., $369,000, 161-18-401-031
3640 Castille St., $248,888, 161-18-215-022
3743 Pilgrim St., $225,000, 161-18-310-128
3869 Brighthill Ave., $239,000, 161-19-612-047
3950 S Sandhill Rd #143., $184,000, 161-18-815-037
4018 Great Plains Way., $132,900, 161-17-413-004
4028 Village Sq., $120,000, 161-17-413-071
4319 Goya St., $285,000, 162-24-212-002
4371 Chirr Ln., $175,000, 161-17-311-031
4495 S Pecos Rd., $425,000, 162-16-116-305
4761 E Twain Ave., $215,000, 161-17-614-079
4915 Dunkirk Cir., $220,000, 161-20-711-090
89122
4343 Crater St., $190,000, 161-21-210-006
4626 Jokers Wild Ct #102., $144,900, 161-21-714-104
5313 Manassas Ave., $180,000, 161-28-212-006
6170 Boulder Hwy., $211,000, 161-26-410-107
6792 Travertine Ln., $182,000, 161-26-410-140
89123
1318 Silver Knoll Ave., $279,000, 177-23-411-007
330 E Robindale Rd., $480,000, 177-09-603-020
396 E Ford Ave., $257,000, 178-19-410-097
670 Castlebridge Ave., $295,000, 177-22-117-002
728 Whispering Palms Dr., $177,500, 177-21-412-044
7450 S Eastern Ave #2016., $210,000, 140-19-610-002
7656 Chaumont St., $335,000, 177-11-212-057
8913 Living Rose St., $245,000, 177-22-514-076
9690 Brown Bear Falls Ct., $355,000, 177-21-418-024
89128
3150 Soft Breezes Dr #1055., $117,500, 138-16-516-229
7801 Paper Flower Ct., $225,000, 138-33-618-064
8004 Marbella Cir., $175,500, 139-19-610-010
8144 Cimarron Ridge Dr., $180,000, 138-28-113-038
905 Red Boulder Dr #101., $135,000, 138-28-610-009
89129
10017 Barengo Ave., $240,500, 138-07-416-006
10468 Chandra Ave., $223,000, 137-12-511-190
10476 Beckaville Ave., $372,500, 137-01-312-001
10536 Morning Drop Ave., $285,000, 137-01-110-005
3708 Connell St., $292,000, 138-07-211-031
3908 Broad Meadow Ct., $250,625, 138-07-110-034
3908 Canyon Meadows Ct., $215,000, 138-07-510-084
4450 Yellow Harbor St., $294,900, 137-01-214-049
4690 N Jensen St., $155,000, 137-12-510-072
7701 Crenshaw Way., $93,000, 139-13-516-015
8295 Granite Mountain Ave., $155,000, 138-03-315-019
8940 Sailplane Ave., $389,300, 138-08-217-011
9177 Sparklewood Ct., $235,000, 138-08-321-028
89130
4512 Del Pappa Ct., $205,000, 138-01-616-010
4793 Hampstead Heath Ct., $205,000, 138-02-110-020
5208 Autumn Meadow Ave., $250,000, 125-25-610-044
5400 Blue Horizon Ct., $292,000, 125-25-411-024
5437 Cove Point Dr., $175,000, 125-36-514-012
5675 Balsam St., $246,000, 125-27-819-033
6246 Chandon Ct., $405,000, 125-26-710-003
6473 W Ann Rd., $445,000, 125-35-102-001
6821 Bottle Sage Ave., $290,000, 125-34-511-022
7208 Royal Guard Ave., $250,000, 125-27-711-009
89131
4909 Lazy Day Ct., $246,000, 125-12-612-056
5021 Ironhorse Ranch Ave., $230,000, 125-12-610-071
5612 Green Ferry Ave., $307,000, 125-12-110-065
5808 Gushing Spring Ave., $345,000, 125-13-319-030
6294 W Rome Blvd., $705,000, 125-23-710-004
6433 Mission Crest Ave., $465,000, 125-23-411-016
7433 Forest Ivy St., $242,000, 125-16-714-007
7556 Coral River Dr., $315,000, 125-13-714-026
7634 Plunging Falls Dr., $299,000, 125-13-613-012
7700 Blue Whirlpool St., $433,000, 125-13-212-006
7725 Robinglen Ave., $260,000, 125-16-817-033
7840 Pinnochio Ave., $260,000, 125-21-612-027
8026 Canyons Park Ave., $294,000, 125-04-611-011
8041 Broken Spur Ln., $294,000, 125-16-416-005
8161 White Mill Ct., $275,000, 125-09-816-050
8176 Loma Del Ray St., $282,000, 125-10-713-011
8267 Thornbird Ct., $555,000, 125-11-311-005
8324 Vickers Canyon St., $270,000, 125-12-712-059
89134
10312 Villa Ridge Dr., $269,900, 137-13-510-017
10401 Shoal Haven., $212,000, 138-19-319-141
10521 Findlay Ave., $320,000, 137-24-211-016
2008 Slow Wind St., $725,000, 138-19-215-016
2276 Black Pine Dr., $295,000, 138-19-514-054
2405 Rice Flower Cir., $341,500, 138-18-816-069
2613 High Range Dr., $288,000, 138-18-314-038
2703 Crown Ridge Dr., $302,500, 138-17-312-016
3113 Brightridge Dr., $315,000, 138-17-512-004
8800 Sundial Dr., $300,000, 138-17-810-084
89135
10451 Clarion River Dr., $315,000, 164-12-514-007
10595 Acacia Park Pl., $439,000, 164-25-814-070
11771 Longworth Rd., $490,000, 164-02-112-221
2539 Red Springs Dr., $18,975, 164-11-514-001
2845 Red Springs Dr., $745,000, 164-11-612-021
2934 Branch Creek Ct., $235,000, 164-12-513-014
42 Meadowhawk Ln., $3,000,000, 164-14-414-014
5290 Thistle Wind Dr., $465,000, 164-25-625-013
5708 Oak Bend Dr., $214,500, 125-12-610-050
89139
4785 Deer Forest Ave., $278,500, 177-18-410-012
4840 Jubilee Diamond Ct., $275,000, 177-18-113-026
4887 Jubilee Diamond Ct., $225,000, 177-18-212-038
7458 Zabriskie St., $192,000, 176-11-112-185
7504 Mission Palm St., $287,000, 176-12-211-104
7851 Tahoe Ridge Ct., $165,000, 138-35-717-008
7854 Enchantress Ct., $445,000, 176-11-711-072
89141
10056 Cape May St., $284,000, 176-25-612-072
11090 Ampus Pl., $270,000, 176-36-713-003
12246 Kings Eagle St., $455,000, 191-08-118-023
16 Vintage Valley Dr., $5,000,000, 191-06-625-001
3088 Naggio Shores Ave., $274,000, 177-32-217-060
4003 W Irvin Ave., $240,000, 177-31-614-072
5030 Gable Crest Ct., $408,880, 176-36-513-002
5406 Sand Dollar Ave., $214,000, 176-25-810-016
5426 Tulip Hill Ave., $345,000, 176-25-512-008
6497 Robusta Ct., $275,000, 176-26-719-024
89142
1290 Orange Meadow., $200,000, 140-15-511-003
2692 Prairie Dunes Dr., $208,000, 161-09-211-028
5097 Silhouette Ave., $200,000, 161-04-319-066
5858 Autumn Harvest Ave., $212,000, 161-03-115-043
5929 Autumn Harvest Ave., $232,000, 161-03-115-020
6865 Compass Cove Ave., $247,500, 161-11-117-056
89143
8809 Medicine Wheel Ave., $227,000, 125-08-415-002
9025 Meisenheimer Ave., $200,000, 125-08-316-019
89144
10209 Chalon Pl., $267,000, 137-25-612-028
10304 Huxley Cross Ln., $289,900, 137-26-713-010
10349 Hunters Meadow Ave., $319,000, 137-25-513-010
804 Eaglewood Dr., $240,000, 163-20-417-093
920 Siena Hills Ln., $285,000, 137-25-612-020
9325 Canyon Mesa Dr., $550,000, 138-30-815-043
89145
104 Moose Ln., $229,000, 138-33-110-021
501 Tuscany View., $98,683, 138-35-618-041
521 Sam Jonas Dr., $215,000, 138-33-712-006
7200 Pirates Cove Rd #2048., $105,000, 138-27-419-318
8637 Highacre Dr., $397,500, 138-32-813-023
89146
1406 Santa Margarita St #F., $111,000, 163-02-210-038
4625 El Camino Cabos Dr., $210,000, 163-31-411-032
89147
7400 W Flamingo Rd #2080., $120,000, 163-15-416-024
8280 Fame Ave., $255,000, 163-21-110-003
9050 W Tropicana Ave #1114., $244,000, 163-20-417-114
9252 Sailing Water Ave., $196,500, 162-19-511-383
9656 Phoenician Ave., $537,000, 163-18-815-022
89148
10041 Clifton Forge Ave., $472,000, 138-16-816-039
178 Tamarron Cliffs St., $600,000, 176-08-512-020
187 Pocono Manor Ct., $139,000, 163-14-613-002
191 Honors Course Dr., $430,000, 176-17-214-083
5166 Marsh Butte St., $339,999, 163-30-211-102
5198 Shadow Valley St., $352,000, 163-30-210-035
5528 Tacket St., $353,125, 137-23-711-114
5559 Cresent Valley St., $326,000, 163-30-410-009
6092 Amazing Grace Ct., $267,000, 163-31-614-012
626 Harvester Course Dr., $410,000, 176-17-214-014
6342 Yellow Warbler St., $349,900, 163-31-811-038
708 Fast Green Way., $600,000, 176-08-710-083
774 Cherry Hills Ct., $379,900, 176-17-217-027
8838 Ashley Park Ave., $234,500, 176-20-512-045
8958 Spring Peeper Ave., $245,000, 176-05-814-025
9027 Toast Ave., $236,617, 176-20-110-127
9052 Bold Venture Ct., $260,000, 176-20-113-043
9120 Epworth Ave., $129,900, 163-09-110-173
9133 Mackanos Ave., $242,000, 176-20-210-040
9155 Ballineen Ct., $280,000, 176-20-211-015
9308 Mandeville Bay Ave., $215,000, 163-32-210-036
9434 Sand Tiger Ave., $135,000, 163-21-215-034
89149
6815 Momentos St., $198,500, 125-20-210-007
6832 Desert Island St., $400,000, 125-19-615-019
7733 Purple Sky Dr., $441,000, 125-33-611-019
7812 Winding Sand Ct., $229,000, 125-18-112-038
7857 Solid Horn Ct., $239,000, 125-18-113-079
7977 Bidens Ct., $190,000, 125-18-514-004
8490 W La Mancha Ave., $265,000, 125-29-804-013
8932 Paula Jean Ave., $225,000, 125-20-115-079
9020 Victor Creek Ave., $246,000, 125-20-410-144
9239 Wittig Ave., $331,000, 125-19-510-008
9892 Spider Creek Ct., $675,000, 125-30-410-011
9917 Markhorn Ct., $235,000, 125-18-113-043
89156
1826 Elderberry Pl., $180,000, 140-23-314-007
2527 Cactus Hill Dr., $236,000, 140-15-815-025
2821 Kensington St., $160,000, 140-15-619-025
2959 Deep Creek Ln., $260,000, 140-15-610-091
3049 Emerald Creek Dr., $270,000, 140-15-513-030
3063 American Fork Pl., $228,000, 140-15-510-005
6006 Riflecrest Ave., $220,000, 140-15-317-039
6221 Evensail Dr., $195,000, 140-22-313-030
6236 Barnsdale Ct., $234,100, 140-22-416-034
6419 Diego Dr., $220,000, 140-22-714-058
89158
3722 S. Las Vegas Blvd #604., $411,500, 162-20-715-026
3726 S. Las Vegas Blvd #1002., $750,000, 162-20-714-068
10351 Pima Crossing Ave., $196,000, 125-17-310-347
10412 Yew Blossom Ave., $229,000, 126-13-816-076
10737 Drake Ridge., $254,000, 124-34-214-001
10809 Beach House Ave., $269,000, 126-13-115-019
6418 Mayfair Park St., $315,000, 126-24-413-046
7181 N Hualapai Way #130-101., $225,000, 126-13-313-033
7774 Lone Shepherd Dr., $260,000, 126-13-212-203
89169
1305 Vegas Valley Dr., $79,234, 162-02-115-117
1877 Vegas Valley Dr., $179,900, 162-11-710-005
205 E Harmon Ave #1008., $223,000, 162-21-710-135
3516 Spencer St., $360,000, 162-14-610-002
565 Royal Crest Cir #19., $59,000, 162-15-216-047
89178
10315 Copalito Dr., $335,000, 176-27-817-018
10444 Deer Heights St., $387,000, 176-29-813-166
7012 Haldir Ave., $120,000, 162-25-614-180
8837 Frasure Falls Ave., $310,000, 176-20-811-120
9339 Grand Sky Ave., $270,000, 176-29-415-010
9503 Bachelors Fortune St., $265,000, 176-20-411-004
89179
10679 Peach Creek St., $290,000, 176-34-511-040
10932 Mount Pendleton St., $228,622.10 176-34-715-040
7592 Perla Del Mar Ave., $235,000, 176-34-114-083
89183
10355 Perfect Parsley St., $205,000, 177-27-415-028
10577 Pueblo Springs St., $220,000, 177-34-515-081
10628 Salmon Leap St., $350,000, 177-34-516-010
10790 Tawny Buck Ct., $363,000, 177-34-210-041
31 Canopus Ridge Way., $350,480, 191-04-114-009
326 E Neal Ave., $328,000, 191-04-513-032
9724 Silver Harvest Ct., $309,900, 177-26-510-165
9890 Maryland Pkwy., $155,000, 176-05-414-239
9910 Lorian St., $372,000, 163-02-112-012
1311 Gloria Ln Boulder City Nv 89005 $240,000, 186-09-410-014
1322 Pinto Rd Boulder City Nv 89005 $219,900, 186-10-215-009
1449 Sorrel Rd Boulder City Nv 89005 $284,000, 186-10-217-012
1523 Becky Ln Boulder City Nv 89005 $309,000, 186-16-116-003
1800 Hilton Head Dr Boulder City Nv 89005 $510,000, 186-20-510-023
627 Don Vincente Dr Boulder City Nv 89005 $275,000, 186-09-511-058
251 S Grapevine Rd Mesquite Nv 89027 $170,000.00 001-17-414-035
407 Mesa Blvd #101 Mesquite Nv 89027 $90,000.00 001-09-610-029
470 Raven Way Mesquite Nv 89027 $255,000.00 001-07-814-016
916 Santa Fe Dr Mesquite Nv 89027 $265,000.00 001-10-110-043
1072 Bunkhouse Ct Mesquite Nv 89034 $245,000.00 002-01-812-024