Resale News

Resale Home Sales Nov. 16-20

Provided by Accudata
November 27, 2017 - 9:07 am
 
Updated November 27, 2017 - 9:07 am

Editors Note: Goes Italic

Henderson

89002

1008 Snow Bunting Ct., $282,500, 179-31-111-034

1609 Silver Slipper Ave., $360,000, 179-34-512-055

2004 Cullen St., $148,000, 179-27-310-029

2559 Velez Valley Way., $155,000, 179-34-615-091

705 Breezy Ridge Dr., $267,500, 179-29-515-029

89011

1090 Via Pareda Pl., $585,000, 160-32-311-005

111 Via Di Mello., $305,000, 160-27-418-018

1156 Little Bird Ct., $830,000, 160-33-116-007

55 Avenida Sorrento., $772,500, 160-22-716-001

556 Liverpool Ave., $210,000, 178-01-614-035

57 Via Di Mello., $309,900, 160-27-418-009

741 Hitchen Post Dr., $222,500, 161-35-618-043

89012

1225 Starview Peak Ct., $773,366, 178-27-121-009

1796 Campside Manor Ln., $389,000, 178-21-216-005

181 Andada Dr., $180,000, 161-27-513-029

182 Coyote Hills St., $485,000, 178-22-516-003

183 Mountainside Dr., $285,000, 178-20-517-012

2069 Joy View Ln., $230,000, 178-29-610-021

236 Living Springs., $146,000, 124-32-813-023

478 Carmel Mesa Dr., $405,000, 178-29-610-187

490 Dalgreen Pl., $240,500, 178-29-610-140

89014

1677 Duarte Dr., $300,000, 178-09-115-029

2383 Via Firenze., $282,000, 191-14-812-018

2521 Kilmaron Cir., $252,500, 178-05-112-011

325 Warm Front St., $253,000, 178-10-212-017

542 Heswall Ct., $405,000, 178-05-713-008

89015

109 Grove St., $205,000, 179-08-411-150

1103 Pawnee Ln., $160,000, 179-05-810-002

142 Fir St., $199,900, 179-08-310-045

180 W Kimberly Dr., $496,000, 179-19-311-006

218 E Country Club Dr., $279,000, 179-19-610-012

391 E Rancho Dr., $535,000, 179-19-807-009

410 Rutile Way., $155,000, 179-18-212-025

89044

2123 Waterton Rivers Dr., $415,000, 190-18-611-011

2173 Idaho Falls Dr., $243,700, 190-18-714-010

2225 Boutique Ave., $117,000, 177-21-113-223

2349 Via Barranca., $263,000, 191-14-811-008

89052

16 Winding Rd., $621,000, 190-07-315-042

2105 Hidden Ranch Ter., $265,000, 178-19-710-029

2266 Alanhurst Dr., $185,000, 177-13-326-001

2268 Morning Mesa Ave., $495,000, 178-30-610-047

2305 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #523., $170,000, 178-30-413-013

2462 Silver Blossom Ln., $319,000, 178-31-215-037

2525 Antique Blossom Ave., $411,000, 178-30-113-021

2548 Silver Beach Dr., $486,500, 178-30-111-064

2654 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #B5-117., $60,000, 140-23-217-010

2705 Frecco Cavern Ct., $300,000, 177-36-615-052

38 Emerald Dunes Cir., $379,900, 190-07-218-013

800 Sandhill Sage St., $280,000, 178-31-119-001

917 Noah Valley St., $223,000, 177-36-618-067

89074

114 Almendio Ln., $228,000, 177-13-214-133

1525 Spiced Wine Ave #28101., $270,250, 178-16-816-056

1937 Coralino Dr., $270,000, 178-17-514-035

1939 Coralino Dr., $330,000, 178-17-514-034

211 Chaco Canyon Dr., $250,500, 177-12-817-002

2420 Ping Dr., $482,500, 175-18-611-015

25 Rue De Degas., $280,000, 178-19-110-057

2605 Ashmoore Dr., $373,000, 177-13-720-016

2608 Orchard Meadows Ave., $211,000, 177-13-821-053

271 Gentle Bay Ave., $299,900, 177-12-710-088

2746 Seasons Ave Las Vegas Nv 89074 $239,900, 177-24-111-008

2815 Sodorno Ln., $275,000, 177-13-214-097

3060 Cooper Creek Dr., $242,500, 178-29-112-058

335 Cavalla St., $284,000, 178-07-218-027

70 Desert Rain Ct., $296,000, 178-16-310-061

North Las Vegas

89030

1805 Oakwood Ave., $119,900, 139-14-613-016

2737 Carroll St., $159,900, 139-13-310-002

3100 Judson Ave., $150,000, 139-24-510-025

89031

1944 Basilwood Ct., $225,000, 124-33-115-051

1945 Broken Lance Ave., $255,000, 124-28-420-012

217 Honey Locust Dr., $210,000, 124-34-610-004

2514 Inlet Spring Ave., $248,000, 124-29-710-059

2608 Positive Ct., $159,000, 124-32-816-032

3032 Battle Point Ave., $257,000, 124-29-113-087

3105 Battle Point., $118,000, 161-04-315-033

3140 Hartly Cove Ave., $425,000, 163-04-307-005

3617 Amish Ave., $285,000, 124-29-110-006

4024 Cotton Gum Ct., $255,000, 139-06-511-025

411 Casa Del Norte Dr., $192,000, 124-34-414-003

4119 Annendale Ave., $280,900, 124-31-515-010

4405 Misty Breeze Cir., $162,500, 124-31-412-053

4406 Scarlet Sea Ave., $200,000, 124-31-113-050

4427 Scarlet Sea Ave., $232,000, 124-31-113-031

4621 Mohawk River., $624,000, 125-30-111-004

4628 Mountain Snow St., $252,500, 139-05-515-007

4737 Cliff Palace Ct., $190,000, 124-31-224-011

4808 Principle Ct., $192,500, 124-32-813-043

4875 Marco Polo St., $153,000, 124-31-415-034

5307 Clinging Vine St., $152,500, 124-32-613-035

5505 Doe Springs Pl., $255,000, 124-33-113-003

5855 Valley Dr #2142., $155,000, 124-30-314-014

5907 Creekside Sands Ln., $261,300, 124-30-713-060

6025 Starpoint Rd., $315,000, 124-28-612-004

6041 Cragged Draw St., $228,000, 124-27-612-034

6125 Sea Cliff Cove St., $250,000, 124-30-210-044

6213 Villa Emo St., $352,000, 124-29-111-022

89032

1525 Watercreek Dr., $211,500, 139-09-213-007

2021 Twisted Oak Ave., $92,000, 139-13-410-129

3404 Outlook Point St., $230,000, 139-09-314-030

3998 Paris Meadows Ct., $173,000, 139-07-514-005

4110 Galisteo Ct., $235,000, 139-07-714-012

4221 Glass Lantern Dr., $310,000, 139-05-710-034

4513 Ranch Foreman Rd., $206,000, 139-32-514-004

89081

1008 Tropic Wind Ave., $307,500, 124-35-110-019

1024 Appaloosa Hills Ave., $212,000, 124-26-112-042

2632 Blue Ave., $255,000, 124-25-110-039

3025 Winter Sunset Ave., $307,500, 124-25-816-013

3440 Castanada St., $53,000, 139-12-311-017

3841 Bella Legato Ave., $249,800, 123-31-114-080

4008 Pepper Thorn Ave #201., $117,000, 123-30-511-151

4642 Rockpine Dr., $220,000, 139-02-116-045

6216 Fort Worth St., $226,000, 123-30-110-089

6313 Blushing Willow St., $210,000, 124-26-115-052

89084

1809 La Calera Ave., $320,000, 124-21-314-146

205 Whitetail Archery Ave., $317,000, 124-22-510-013

2359 Garganey Ave., $219,000, 124-17-812-038

6658 Cinnabar Coast Ln., $219,000, 124-22-310-007

7765 Wading Bird Way., $216,000, 124-17-614-029

89086

6520 Kenya Springs St., $235,000, 124-24-412-007

Las Vegas

89101

150 N Las Vegas Blvd #1601., $275,000, 139-34-613-122

1917 Melinda Ave., $190,000, 139-26-610-023

3201 Lava Ave., $185,000, 139-25-512-034

625 S Eight St., $280,000, 137-25-312-027

89102

1620 Birch St., $161,149, 162-05-511-018

1805 Ivanhoe Way., $237,000, 162-12-313-036

2305 Calle De Nuevo., $115,000, 179-16-704-004

2813 Colanthe Ave., $448,000, 162-05-613-014

3004 Roseville Way., $205,000, 162-08-113-012

3242 Jericho St #B., $265,900, 176-29-611-063

3404 Casa Grande Ave., $315,000, 162-05-310-069

4535 Buena Vista Dr., $133,000, 162-07-410-092

89103

3638 Duneville St., $260,000, 163-13-610-045

3811 Saucedo Ln., $217,500, 125-36-411-073

3835 Kingfisher Way., $290,000, 163-14-711-044

4466 Via San Rafael., $140,000, 162-18-414-019

6130 W Flamingo Rd #267., $216,000, 163-22-510-005

6770 Oak Valley Dr., $192,000, 163-23-112-029

89104

1106 Palm St., $165,000, 161-06-110-137

1404 Crestwood Ave., $162,000, 162-02-615-037

1612 E St Louis Ave., $192,876, 162-02-411-130

1916 Hassett Ave., $225,000, 162-02-713-062

4028 Boston Ave., $215,000, 161-05-210-028

4859 Welter Ave., $199,900, 161-05-810-170

89106

1001 J St., $64,286, 139-26-415-061

840 S Rancho Dr #4-371., $147,500, 162-03-713-029

89107

101 Hyacinth Ln., $135,000, 139-29-812-001

304 Delamar St., $199,900, 139-29-810-036

408 Greenfield Ln., $240,000, 138-35-216-026

432 Purple Finch Dr., $169,000, 138-36-611-035

520 Watkins Dr., $162,000, 138-26-313-016

6601 Silverstream Ave #C., $110,000, 138-26-410-191

713 S Kenny Way., $534,000, 139-32-311-007

718 Sea Pines Ln., $104,543, 162-06-314-007

805 Starks Dr., $220,000, 139-30-711-073

89108

1261 Shadow Mountain Pl., $345,000, 138-25-116-009

2104 Bavington Dr #A., $100,000, 138-23-212-041

2451 N Rainbow Blvd #1033., $75,000, 138-15-811-061

3905 Aspencrest Dr., $253,000, 138-11-111-021

4008 Roxanne Dr., $345,000, 138-02-813-015

4013 Rubidoux Dr., $214,000, 138-02-416-024

5724 Balzar Ave., $247,500, 138-24-120-083

6121 Eugene Ave., $130,000, 138-23-614-004

6122 Pine Villa Ave #102., $160,000, 138-11-517-014

6633 Beacon Rd., $190,000, 138-11-110-181

6652 Miragrande Dr., $206,000, 138-02-413-008

89109

3111 Bel Air Dr #9E., $205,000, 162-10-812-071

698 Oakmont Ave #1314., $95,000, 162-10-212-125

844 Vegas Valley Dr., $520,000, 162-10-613-002

89110

1060 Leesburg St., $207,000, 140-28-315-024

1421 Blazing Sand St., $383,000, 140-27-515-009

228 Samantha St., $85,000, 140-32-312-028

3998 La Brea Ct., $170,000, 140-31-312-017

4228 Keithann Cir., $159,900, 140-31-819-021

4912 Chantilly Ave., $157,500, 140-32-812-111

4945 Carmichael Ave., $227,500, 140-32-611-037

6123 Rock Light Ave., $358,000, 140-34-112-005

89113

5957 Rosanna St., $284,900, 163-34-616-023

7076 De Paz Way., $140,100, 163-28-812-138

7111 S Durango Dr #204., $35,000, 176-05-812-014

7533 Garden Village Ln., $224,990, 176-10-212-011

7758 Golden Peak Ct., $315,000, 176-10-310-042

8000 W Badura Ave #1043., $148,000, 176-04-710-083

89115

3884 Kellogg Ave., $170,000, 140-07-217-013

4177 Riker Ave., $171,000, 140-07-516-048

4201 Tolkien Ave., $180,000, 140-07-512-185

4730 E Craig Rd #1179., $86,000, 140-05-510-353

89117

2001 Jasper Bluff St #202., $175,000, 163-06-320-033

2200 S Fort Apache Rd #2010., $104,000, 163-05-415-030

2270 Montessouri St., $570,000, 163-03-803-007

2750 S Durango Dr #2073., $120,000, 163-09-210-353

2829 Edge Rock Cir., $260,000, 163-07-213-002

3100 Oceantide Ct., $255,000, 163-09-411-067

9925 Garamound Ave., $270,000, 163-06-214-030

89118

3854 Sangre De Cristo Ave., $245,000, 140-35-410-024

5146 S Jones Blvd #103., $90,000, 163-25-210-019

5250 S Rainbow Blvd #1108., $182,500, 163-26-214-214

5581 Ness Ave., $175,000, 138-28-224-077

5620 Cactus Thorn Ave., $209,000, 163-25-319-127

5850 Polaris Ave #1300., $325,000, 137-12-820-027

6380 Goody Ct., $204,000, 176-11-512-073

6380 W Dewey Dr., $480,000, 163-26-801-040

89119

1050 E Hacienda Ave., $183,000, 162-27-612-092

1595 White Dr., $325,000, 177-02-413-025

1998 Roan Ave., $100,000, 162-26-710-312

2200 S Fort Apache Rd #1059., $107,000, 163-05-415-115

2263 Pommel Ave., $249,900, 162-26-810-247

7098 Orange Grove Ln., $249,900, 177-02-414-011

7227 Sawtooth Dr., $255,000, 177-02-419-023

89120

3740 Doris Pl., $326,000, 161-30-213-021

3770 Caesars Cir., $1,300,000, 178-06-112-010

5452 La Palomas Ct., $202,000, 162-25-714-018

5481 Zaffina Cir., $247,000, 161-30-316-002

5552 Topaz St., $340,000, 162-25-411-004

89121

3025 Nordoff Cir., $249,000, 162-13-710-002

3090 Desmond Ave., $227,500, 161-19-616-029

3153 Espanol Dr., $167,000, 162-13-711-019

3336 Clandara Ave., $173,000, 162-13-512-100

3440 Monte Carlo Dr., $165,000, 161-18-121-019

3460 E Saddle Ave., $369,000, 161-18-401-031

3640 Castille St., $248,888, 161-18-215-022

3743 Pilgrim St., $225,000, 161-18-310-128

3869 Brighthill Ave., $239,000, 161-19-612-047

3950 S Sandhill Rd #143., $184,000, 161-18-815-037

4018 Great Plains Way., $132,900, 161-17-413-004

4028 Village Sq., $120,000, 161-17-413-071

4319 Goya St., $285,000, 162-24-212-002

4371 Chirr Ln., $175,000, 161-17-311-031

4495 S Pecos Rd., $425,000, 162-16-116-305

4761 E Twain Ave., $215,000, 161-17-614-079

4915 Dunkirk Cir., $220,000, 161-20-711-090

89122

4343 Crater St., $190,000, 161-21-210-006

4626 Jokers Wild Ct #102., $144,900, 161-21-714-104

5313 Manassas Ave., $180,000, 161-28-212-006

6170 Boulder Hwy., $211,000, 161-26-410-107

6792 Travertine Ln., $182,000, 161-26-410-140

89123

1318 Silver Knoll Ave., $279,000, 177-23-411-007

330 E Robindale Rd., $480,000, 177-09-603-020

396 E Ford Ave., $257,000, 178-19-410-097

670 Castlebridge Ave., $295,000, 177-22-117-002

728 Whispering Palms Dr., $177,500, 177-21-412-044

7450 S Eastern Ave #2016., $210,000, 140-19-610-002

7656 Chaumont St., $335,000, 177-11-212-057

8913 Living Rose St., $245,000, 177-22-514-076

9690 Brown Bear Falls Ct., $355,000, 177-21-418-024

89128

3150 Soft Breezes Dr #1055., $117,500, 138-16-516-229

7801 Paper Flower Ct., $225,000, 138-33-618-064

8004 Marbella Cir., $175,500, 139-19-610-010

8144 Cimarron Ridge Dr., $180,000, 138-28-113-038

905 Red Boulder Dr #101., $135,000, 138-28-610-009

89129

10017 Barengo Ave., $240,500, 138-07-416-006

10468 Chandra Ave., $223,000, 137-12-511-190

10476 Beckaville Ave., $372,500, 137-01-312-001

10536 Morning Drop Ave., $285,000, 137-01-110-005

3708 Connell St., $292,000, 138-07-211-031

3908 Broad Meadow Ct., $250,625, 138-07-110-034

3908 Canyon Meadows Ct., $215,000, 138-07-510-084

4450 Yellow Harbor St., $294,900, 137-01-214-049

4690 N Jensen St., $155,000, 137-12-510-072

7701 Crenshaw Way., $93,000, 139-13-516-015

8295 Granite Mountain Ave., $155,000, 138-03-315-019

8940 Sailplane Ave., $389,300, 138-08-217-011

9177 Sparklewood Ct., $235,000, 138-08-321-028

89130

4512 Del Pappa Ct., $205,000, 138-01-616-010

4793 Hampstead Heath Ct., $205,000, 138-02-110-020

5208 Autumn Meadow Ave., $250,000, 125-25-610-044

5400 Blue Horizon Ct., $292,000, 125-25-411-024

5437 Cove Point Dr., $175,000, 125-36-514-012

5675 Balsam St., $246,000, 125-27-819-033

6246 Chandon Ct., $405,000, 125-26-710-003

6473 W Ann Rd., $445,000, 125-35-102-001

6821 Bottle Sage Ave., $290,000, 125-34-511-022

7208 Royal Guard Ave., $250,000, 125-27-711-009

89131

4909 Lazy Day Ct., $246,000, 125-12-612-056

5021 Ironhorse Ranch Ave., $230,000, 125-12-610-071

5612 Green Ferry Ave., $307,000, 125-12-110-065

5808 Gushing Spring Ave., $345,000, 125-13-319-030

6294 W Rome Blvd., $705,000, 125-23-710-004

6433 Mission Crest Ave., $465,000, 125-23-411-016

7433 Forest Ivy St., $242,000, 125-16-714-007

7556 Coral River Dr., $315,000, 125-13-714-026

7634 Plunging Falls Dr., $299,000, 125-13-613-012

7700 Blue Whirlpool St., $433,000, 125-13-212-006

7725 Robinglen Ave., $260,000, 125-16-817-033

7840 Pinnochio Ave., $260,000, 125-21-612-027

8026 Canyons Park Ave., $294,000, 125-04-611-011

8041 Broken Spur Ln., $294,000, 125-16-416-005

8161 White Mill Ct., $275,000, 125-09-816-050

8176 Loma Del Ray St., $282,000, 125-10-713-011

8267 Thornbird Ct., $555,000, 125-11-311-005

8324 Vickers Canyon St., $270,000, 125-12-712-059

89134

10312 Villa Ridge Dr., $269,900, 137-13-510-017

10401 Shoal Haven., $212,000, 138-19-319-141

10521 Findlay Ave., $320,000, 137-24-211-016

2008 Slow Wind St., $725,000, 138-19-215-016

2276 Black Pine Dr., $295,000, 138-19-514-054

2405 Rice Flower Cir., $341,500, 138-18-816-069

2613 High Range Dr., $288,000, 138-18-314-038

2703 Crown Ridge Dr., $302,500, 138-17-312-016

3113 Brightridge Dr., $315,000, 138-17-512-004

8800 Sundial Dr., $300,000, 138-17-810-084

89135

10451 Clarion River Dr., $315,000, 164-12-514-007

10595 Acacia Park Pl., $439,000, 164-25-814-070

11771 Longworth Rd., $490,000, 164-02-112-221

2539 Red Springs Dr., $18,975, 164-11-514-001

2845 Red Springs Dr., $745,000, 164-11-612-021

2934 Branch Creek Ct., $235,000, 164-12-513-014

42 Meadowhawk Ln., $3,000,000, 164-14-414-014

5290 Thistle Wind Dr., $465,000, 164-25-625-013

5708 Oak Bend Dr., $214,500, 125-12-610-050

89139

4785 Deer Forest Ave., $278,500, 177-18-410-012

4840 Jubilee Diamond Ct., $275,000, 177-18-113-026

4887 Jubilee Diamond Ct., $225,000, 177-18-212-038

7458 Zabriskie St., $192,000, 176-11-112-185

7504 Mission Palm St., $287,000, 176-12-211-104

7851 Tahoe Ridge Ct., $165,000, 138-35-717-008

7854 Enchantress Ct., $445,000, 176-11-711-072

89141

10056 Cape May St., $284,000, 176-25-612-072

11090 Ampus Pl., $270,000, 176-36-713-003

12246 Kings Eagle St., $455,000, 191-08-118-023

16 Vintage Valley Dr., $5,000,000, 191-06-625-001

3088 Naggio Shores Ave., $274,000, 177-32-217-060

4003 W Irvin Ave., $240,000, 177-31-614-072

5030 Gable Crest Ct., $408,880, 176-36-513-002

5406 Sand Dollar Ave., $214,000, 176-25-810-016

5426 Tulip Hill Ave., $345,000, 176-25-512-008

6497 Robusta Ct., $275,000, 176-26-719-024

89142

1290 Orange Meadow., $200,000, 140-15-511-003

2692 Prairie Dunes Dr., $208,000, 161-09-211-028

5097 Silhouette Ave., $200,000, 161-04-319-066

5858 Autumn Harvest Ave., $212,000, 161-03-115-043

5929 Autumn Harvest Ave., $232,000, 161-03-115-020

6865 Compass Cove Ave., $247,500, 161-11-117-056

89143

8809 Medicine Wheel Ave., $227,000, 125-08-415-002

9025 Meisenheimer Ave., $200,000, 125-08-316-019

89144

10209 Chalon Pl., $267,000, 137-25-612-028

10304 Huxley Cross Ln., $289,900, 137-26-713-010

10349 Hunters Meadow Ave., $319,000, 137-25-513-010

804 Eaglewood Dr., $240,000, 163-20-417-093

920 Siena Hills Ln., $285,000, 137-25-612-020

9325 Canyon Mesa Dr., $550,000, 138-30-815-043

89145

104 Moose Ln., $229,000, 138-33-110-021

501 Tuscany View., $98,683, 138-35-618-041

521 Sam Jonas Dr., $215,000, 138-33-712-006

7200 Pirates Cove Rd #2048., $105,000, 138-27-419-318

8637 Highacre Dr., $397,500, 138-32-813-023

89146

1406 Santa Margarita St #F., $111,000, 163-02-210-038

4625 El Camino Cabos Dr., $210,000, 163-31-411-032

89147

7400 W Flamingo Rd #2080., $120,000, 163-15-416-024

8280 Fame Ave., $255,000, 163-21-110-003

9050 W Tropicana Ave #1114., $244,000, 163-20-417-114

9252 Sailing Water Ave., $196,500, 162-19-511-383

9656 Phoenician Ave., $537,000, 163-18-815-022

89148

10041 Clifton Forge Ave., $472,000, 138-16-816-039

178 Tamarron Cliffs St., $600,000, 176-08-512-020

187 Pocono Manor Ct., $139,000, 163-14-613-002

191 Honors Course Dr., $430,000, 176-17-214-083

5166 Marsh Butte St., $339,999, 163-30-211-102

5198 Shadow Valley St., $352,000, 163-30-210-035

5528 Tacket St., $353,125, 137-23-711-114

5559 Cresent Valley St., $326,000, 163-30-410-009

6092 Amazing Grace Ct., $267,000, 163-31-614-012

626 Harvester Course Dr., $410,000, 176-17-214-014

6342 Yellow Warbler St., $349,900, 163-31-811-038

708 Fast Green Way., $600,000, 176-08-710-083

774 Cherry Hills Ct., $379,900, 176-17-217-027

8838 Ashley Park Ave., $234,500, 176-20-512-045

8958 Spring Peeper Ave., $245,000, 176-05-814-025

9027 Toast Ave., $236,617, 176-20-110-127

9052 Bold Venture Ct., $260,000, 176-20-113-043

9120 Epworth Ave., $129,900, 163-09-110-173

9133 Mackanos Ave., $242,000, 176-20-210-040

9155 Ballineen Ct., $280,000, 176-20-211-015

9308 Mandeville Bay Ave., $215,000, 163-32-210-036

9434 Sand Tiger Ave., $135,000, 163-21-215-034

89149

6815 Momentos St., $198,500, 125-20-210-007

6832 Desert Island St., $400,000, 125-19-615-019

7733 Purple Sky Dr., $441,000, 125-33-611-019

7812 Winding Sand Ct., $229,000, 125-18-112-038

7857 Solid Horn Ct., $239,000, 125-18-113-079

7977 Bidens Ct., $190,000, 125-18-514-004

8490 W La Mancha Ave., $265,000, 125-29-804-013

8932 Paula Jean Ave., $225,000, 125-20-115-079

9020 Victor Creek Ave., $246,000, 125-20-410-144

9239 Wittig Ave., $331,000, 125-19-510-008

9892 Spider Creek Ct., $675,000, 125-30-410-011

9917 Markhorn Ct., $235,000, 125-18-113-043

89156

1826 Elderberry Pl., $180,000, 140-23-314-007

2527 Cactus Hill Dr., $236,000, 140-15-815-025

2821 Kensington St., $160,000, 140-15-619-025

2959 Deep Creek Ln., $260,000, 140-15-610-091

3049 Emerald Creek Dr., $270,000, 140-15-513-030

3063 American Fork Pl., $228,000, 140-15-510-005

6006 Riflecrest Ave., $220,000, 140-15-317-039

6221 Evensail Dr., $195,000, 140-22-313-030

6236 Barnsdale Ct., $234,100, 140-22-416-034

6419 Diego Dr., $220,000, 140-22-714-058

89158

3722 S. Las Vegas Blvd #604., $411,500, 162-20-715-026

3726 S. Las Vegas Blvd #1002., $750,000, 162-20-714-068

10351 Pima Crossing Ave., $196,000, 125-17-310-347

10412 Yew Blossom Ave., $229,000, 126-13-816-076

10737 Drake Ridge., $254,000, 124-34-214-001

10809 Beach House Ave., $269,000, 126-13-115-019

6418 Mayfair Park St., $315,000, 126-24-413-046

7181 N Hualapai Way #130-101., $225,000, 126-13-313-033

7774 Lone Shepherd Dr., $260,000, 126-13-212-203

89169

1305 Vegas Valley Dr., $79,234, 162-02-115-117

1877 Vegas Valley Dr., $179,900, 162-11-710-005

205 E Harmon Ave #1008., $223,000, 162-21-710-135

3516 Spencer St., $360,000, 162-14-610-002

565 Royal Crest Cir #19., $59,000, 162-15-216-047

89178

10315 Copalito Dr., $335,000, 176-27-817-018

10444 Deer Heights St., $387,000, 176-29-813-166

7012 Haldir Ave., $120,000, 162-25-614-180

8837 Frasure Falls Ave., $310,000, 176-20-811-120

9339 Grand Sky Ave., $270,000, 176-29-415-010

9503 Bachelors Fortune St., $265,000, 176-20-411-004

89179

10679 Peach Creek St., $290,000, 176-34-511-040

10932 Mount Pendleton St., $228,622.10 176-34-715-040

7592 Perla Del Mar Ave., $235,000, 176-34-114-083

89183

10355 Perfect Parsley St., $205,000, 177-27-415-028

10577 Pueblo Springs St., $220,000, 177-34-515-081

10628 Salmon Leap St., $350,000, 177-34-516-010

10790 Tawny Buck Ct., $363,000, 177-34-210-041

31 Canopus Ridge Way., $350,480, 191-04-114-009

326 E Neal Ave., $328,000, 191-04-513-032

9724 Silver Harvest Ct., $309,900, 177-26-510-165

9890 Maryland Pkwy., $155,000, 176-05-414-239

9910 Lorian St., $372,000, 163-02-112-012

1311 Gloria Ln Boulder City Nv 89005 $240,000, 186-09-410-014

1322 Pinto Rd Boulder City Nv 89005 $219,900, 186-10-215-009

1449 Sorrel Rd Boulder City Nv 89005 $284,000, 186-10-217-012

1523 Becky Ln Boulder City Nv 89005 $309,000, 186-16-116-003

1800 Hilton Head Dr Boulder City Nv 89005 $510,000, 186-20-510-023

627 Don Vincente Dr Boulder City Nv 89005 $275,000, 186-09-511-058

251 S Grapevine Rd Mesquite Nv 89027 $170,000.00 001-17-414-035

407 Mesa Blvd #101 Mesquite Nv 89027 $90,000.00 001-09-610-029

470 Raven Way Mesquite Nv 89027 $255,000.00 001-07-814-016

916 Santa Fe Dr Mesquite Nv 89027 $265,000.00 001-10-110-043

1072 Bunkhouse Ct Mesquite Nv 89034 $245,000.00 002-01-812-024

