How arbitration for government employees works in Nevada

Nearly all public employee union contracts contain a clause allowing disputes to be worked out by an independent arbitrator.

Nevada State Seal (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Nearly all public employee union contracts contain a clause allowing disputes to be worked out by an independent arbitrator. If the union or employee disagrees with a disciplinary decision, the grievant can request arbitration. The arbitrator is selected from a list approved by both union and management and is usually an attorney or retired judicial officer.

The arbitrator reviews any evidence, disciplinary records and hears from both sides, making a decision about whether management proved the offenses and whether punishment was appropriate. The losing side can appeal to district court but that rarely happens.

Arbitrators on the Nevada cases investigated by the Review-Journal charge anywhere from $1,700 to $3,000 a day for hearings, travel, document review and cancellation if the parties don’t provide enough notice. The costs are usually split between the agency and the employee and union.

For state employees, hearing officers review cases related to dismissal, demotion, involuntary transfers or suspension.