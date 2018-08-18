Home and Garden

Animal prints work year-round in many design schemes

By Carolyn Muse Grant Inside Spaces
August 18, 2018 - 8:00 am
 

“All good things which exist are the fruits of originality.” — John Stuart Mill (1806-1873), British philosopher, on liberty (1859)

A design trend, or more likely staple, is the animal print. Each season as we gleefully see what the design mavens declare to be the latest and greatest, we’re never disappointed to see animal prints back on the list.

Now, yes, I know it’s still very hot here in Vegas, but it really doesn’t matter. Animal prints definitely work year-round. I’ve been shopping this week for a new project, and I was surprised to see animal print chairs, pillows, curtains, linens, kitchen things and a ton of everything else in the shopping places I visited.

According to Ballard Designs: “We’ve always been a bit obsessed when it comes to animal prints. From spots to stripes, animal prints spice up the tamest of interiors. These fabulously fun prints work in any decorating scheme, from traditional to contemporary. The key is to not go, well, wild with too much of a good thing.”

The “too much of a good thing” is debatable among designers and homeowners I know. I personally love animal prints, at home and in clothing and accessories. Animal print home accessories will spice up any spot, from throw pillows, rugs, towels or shower curtains.

The design is so popular some have deemed it the new neutral. Regardless of your design scheme, the animal print will fit, and for those of you turning up your noses — yes, I see you — reconsider. Imagine a black leather sofa sitting on a bold zebra print rug, an overstuffed chenille sofa scattered with leopard print pillows or a luscious leopard fur (faux) throw on just about anything. Deliciously for me, I was given one of these recently and delight in it every day.

So, why do we desire to have these patterns in our home? The answer is probably as varied as we humans are and not easily pinpointed as with some design elements. Do we have a love of the exotic? Do we believe we’re getting back to nature? Do we want to be “in”?

Whatever the reason, we’ve certainly come a long way from slaying animals and bringing home the skins to sleep under, but we still like the idea of having this design around us. It’s as popular in clothing and accessories as it is in home decoration.

In design, if we’re talking about throws or fuzzy pillows, it’s the actual texture that we like. It makes us feel warm and cozy. An animal print in fabric or wall covering is sophisticated and eclectic and adds a little spice to our surroundings.

Since these terrific prints are considered neutrals, they will generally work with many colors. Zebra or leopard prints will dazzle against reds, blues, greens, black, white or browns.

Think about incorporating other safari patterns such as bamboo in your design. Animal prints also blend well with floral patterns. The only color family that might be a little awkward would be soft pastels.

In reality, the animal print is at home almost anywhere. If you’re timid about testing the waters but interested enough to give it a try, begin with a small leopard or zebra pillow for your sofa or bed. Sample animal print placemats or napkins to zip up your dining table, or try soft thirsty towels in the bathroom.

I believe you will be hooked and desire more and more of these wonderful, versatile prints in your home. So, no slaying of animals; all that is required is visiting your favorite furniture and accessory store. And you don’t have to wear those funny safari shorts. Happy hunting!

Carolyn Muse Grant is a design consultant and creator of beautiful spaces. Questions can be sent to her at creativemuse@cox.net.

ad-high_impact_4
Life
Kids become firefighters at Fire Station 98 open house
Henderson residents wore fire hats, learned about CPR and met firefighters at the Fire Station 98 open house Saturday, August 11, 2018. (Marcus Villagran Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
People from all over the world attend RollerCon 2018
RollerCon 2018 is a five-day convention focused on the roller derby community and culture at Westgate in Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Las Vegas police officer on being PETA's Sexiest Vegan Next Door
Las Vegas police officer David Anthony talks vegan lifestyle and how he feels about being voted PETA's sexiest Vegan next door from his home on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Bark-Andre Furry meets Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog
Two of NHL's furriest fans met at the Forum Shops in Caesars Palace on Tuesday, June 18, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights superfan Bark-Andre Furry and Washington Capitals superfan Ovie the Bulldog shared a plate of meatballs and spaghetti with help from Logan, "The Girl with the Hat." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Home and Garden
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Home and Garden Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like