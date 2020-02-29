53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Check for borers after rainfall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

It rained most of the day last Saturday in Las Vegas. The following Sunday would have been an excellent time to look for borers in the trunk and limbs of landscape plants. Their presence would be announced by sap oozing from these infested but water-softened locations, even though no visual damage is apparent.

If you see sap oozing from landscape plants and fruit trees, it’s a good time to dig into those areas with a sanitized knife to see if you can find this critter and remove it. This will prevent its continued damage this spring and summer. Otherwise, you might find a dead limb or two or worse in July or August.

After a rain, mushrooms appear in a few days wherever wood is rotting on the surface of the soil or underneath it. You’ll see them popping up through wood chip mulch and where dead roots of trees might have rotted. Water helps dead wood rot and disintegrate into the soil where the mushroom mycelia grow. This rotting adds organic matter to the soil, encouraging roots to grow and causing the soil to become dark brown and rich.

Just like desert wildflowers, mushrooms pop up quickly to spread their seeds everywhere in a couple of days after a rain. These mushrooms stay fresh only a couple of days before they mature and die.

Sometimes mushrooms form beneath the soil like huge, fleshy alien balls and then pop open at the surface, releasing their spores. As soon as you see these mushrooms, knock them over with a rake or smash them with your foot. Dogs can become sick if they eat them.

Rain changes everything in the desert. Desert soils are dry soils and not meant to be constantly wet. When desert soils become wet, I think of them as unstable both structurally and chemically.

An infrequent desert rain is not a problem. But when irrigation water is applied over and over to a soil that is normally dry, these soils shift, collapse and chemically change. In urban landscapes, this can be potentially destructive.

This is the reason for keeping irrigation water 3 feet away from the foundation of a home, patio, driveway, wall or sidewalk. Corrosive salts are in the soils and irrigation water. These corrosive salts will eat away at cement and steel.

Salts in the soil dissolve when water is present, causing the soil to collapse over time. Water dissolves these salts and carries it as far as it reaches and then deposits it in straight lines or circles.

When the same amount of water is applied over and over, the salts are deposited to the same spot each time. These are the white rings and lines you see on cement and block walls.

Q: Is it possible to grow azaleas in the Mojave Desert? We want to get more color in our yard, and having lived in the East for many years, we know that azaleas add an abundance of color in the spring. I have terrible soil, so I know I would need to drastically amend the soil. Suggestions or comments?

A: You can grow any plant in the Mojave Desert, including azaleas. It’s a matter of how much you want them, because plants that don’t belong here, like azaleas, cost more to maintain. These nondesert plants struggle in our climate and force you to take care of them if you want them to succeed.

My second point is that your sense of place has never changed. You are still thinking like an Easterner. You live in the Mojave Desert now. It’s time to adjust.

Your sense of place relates to where you think of as home. I remember moving from the Midwest to the dry Western states many years ago and missing all the greenery. After adjusting to this new home, I found all of the greenery hurting my eyes on return visits. It was just too green.

After an adjustment period, my new sense of home was the dry Western United States, the different shades of brown, pink, purple and yellow I saw in rock. Plants were found sparingly.

Before I tell you how to grow an azalea here, consider desert perennials that grow easily in the desert and add color. They are easier to grow, require less frequent watering and still provide a great deal of seasonal color.

I am talking about colorful plants such as penstemon, sage, salvia and others. Many of these desert or desert-adapted perennials provide a great deal of color at different times of the year, and most like lots of sunlight.

A good place to look for these plants is online before you go shopping. Get familiar with these names of desert perennials, because it can get confusing at the nursery. Try looking online at the Southern Nevada Water Authority searchable database of plants and the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association database. Become familiar with their recommended plant lists and the plants they recommend. Once you do that, then it’s time to go shopping.

Now to your azaleas. Azaleas are considered an ericaceous plant. This means they prefer acidic soils, not alkaline desert soils. Prepare to add a chemical amendment to the soil to acidify it, such as aluminum sulfate. Aluminum sulfate is much more powerful in its soil acidification properties than soil sulfur. You will probably need to add it to the soil once or twice a year to adjust the alkalinity.

One of the ways that azaleas tell you there is a soil problem is by its yellowing leaves or a brown scorchy edge. By the way, if you end up using sulfur, make sure it is a sulfur powder and not sulfur granules, sometimes called soil sulfur. The sulfur powder reacts much faster with warm, wet soil than soil sulfur as granules.

Azaleas also like lots of woody debris, leaf litter and organic soils, so using compost as a soil amendment and covering the soil with wood chips will be a good first step.

Select a cool microclimate in the landscape that is shady but still bright. Azaleas never like intense sunlight. North exposure or early morning sunlight with shade the rest of the day might be a good choice.

Filtered light is preferred, never direct sunlight. Under the shade of a tree but lots of reflected light is a good spot.

Stay away from planting azaleas that were gifted in pots. These are greenhouse azaleas and not a good choice for landscapes in most cases.

Q: When should I prune a “salad” tree? Mine has five varieties of lemons and two oranges and is almost 5 years old. I am afraid of pruning the wrong branches and affecting the varieties and yield.

A: Pruning a salad tree is more difficult than a fruit tree with only a single type of fruit growing on it. Think of your salad tree having different fruit growing on it, all sharing a common trunk or large limb. When pruning, it is important to remember that each type of fruit growing on that tree needs its own space.

Some types of lemons and oranges have stronger growth than others. Your job when pruning is to prune back the strongest growth of those varieties so that the weaker varieties can survive. Otherwise, the weaker varieties will die out from competition, and only the strongest growing varieties will survive. This is the main reason why salad trees end up with two or three varieties that survive after a few years.

Your job is to be the chief mediator or referee when pruning. When you bought the tree, each of the varieties had a label so that you knew where they were located. It’s important to keep these labels up to date so you see where different varieties are located. This helps to create space for new growth when pruning. It also teaches you which varieties are stronger than others.

Citrus, in general, is easy to prune. Pruning is done immediately after harvest. Any suckers are removed from the main trunk up to a height of about 18 inches.

The canopy, or top of the tree, does not need extensive pruning. If crossing limbs are found, the offensive limb is removed at the trunk or a major limb. If a limb is growing on top of another limb, one of them is removed in the same way.

Rather than a fruit salad tree for small landscapes, I prefer to grow individual trees planted close together; this is sometimes referred to as “planting in the same hole.” These individual trees are pruned separately so that they occupy their own spaces. The result is the same — smaller harvests at different times of the year, but the pruning is much easier.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New requirements for Real ID - VIDEO
What you need to know about the Real ID and why it may be important for you to have one if you don't have a passport. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Major US 95 road project in downtown Las Vegas could cost $1B - VIDEO
The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to reconfigure a 4-mile portion of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Mojave Road at an estimated cost of $1 billion. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Double amputee veteran climbs stairs at Strat - VIDEO
Travis Strong, who lost both of his legs by a bomb in Baghdad in 2006, climbed 108 levels and 1,455 stairs at the Strat. The event brought 1,000 climbers out to raise money for the American Lung Association in Nevada.
Why does the vote count take so long?
RJ political reporter Rory Appleton discusses the vote counting process and why it takes so long.
Doolittle Community Center hosts caucuses - VIDEO
The Doolittle Community Center hosted six precincts in one room for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, and voters engaged in debate and discussion about who to lead each precinct, Feb. 22, 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day in Summerlin - VIDEO
Out-of-state caucus observer Ken Valz speaks about the Nevada Democratic caucuses at Palo Verde High School, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caucus day at East Last Vegas Community Center - VIDEO
Registration begins at the East Las Vegas Community Center for the Nevada Democratic caucuses, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High - VIDEO
Democratic caucus-goers lined up to register at Liberty High in Henderson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Thousands gather for Trump rally
Thousands showed up for President Donald Trump’s rally Friday morning, forming a line that stretched nearly a quarter mile around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
President Trump speaks to the graduates of the Hope for Prisoners program in Las Vegas - VIDEO
President Donald Trump, along with the founder/CEO of Hope for Prisoners, John Ponder, and Las Vegas Metro Police Department officials, spoke to the graduates of the program, encouraging them to get back into society to be successful, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (James Schaeffer and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Presidential candidates go after Michael Bloomberg
Tonight’s 2020 Democratic Debate was a full-blown attack on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Candidates attacked his past policies, his record with stop and frisk and his billionaire status garnishing him a spot on the presidential trail, all while defending their own policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pigeons wearing MAGA hats in Las Vegas - VIDEO
A flock of pigeons wearing Make America Great Again hats and one sporting a Donald Trump hairdo invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday, following their release by an anonymous group: P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now). (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tuesday is last day to early vote in Nevada Democratic caucuses - VIDEO
Early voting in the Nevada Democratic caucuses ends Tuesday, with sites open throughout Clark County. (Michael Quine and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Senator Amy Klobuchar Interview with RJ Editorial Board
Sen. Klobuchar speaks with the Las Vegas Review Journal Editorial Board regarding key points to her campaign strategies for Nevada and for the country.
North Las Vegas school holds vigil for 2 children hit by pickup - VIDEO
Dozens of parents and students took part in a candlelight vigil at a North Las Vegas school Saturday night on behalf of two young students struck by a truck at a nearby crosswalk. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Visible progress on Henderson community ice arena
Construction crews are making visible progress on a Vegas Golden Knights community ice arena in downtown Henderson.
Video shows man stealing money gifts from Las Vegas wedding - VIDEO
A man sneaked into a wedding Saturday in the western Las Vegas Valley and stole most of the monetary gifts, according to the groom’s sister. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire closes Nellis Boulevard in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Authorities said a vacant mobile home caught fire Tuesday afternoon and spread to adjectment mobile homes, according to a news release from the Clark County Fire Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Alpine Motel Apartment residents want belongings left behind in fire
District Judge Rob Bare began hearing arguments Tuesday afternoon to decide if former residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments can finally collect the belongings they were forced to abandon as they escaped a deadly December fire.
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas High School Alumni Association helps historic school - VIDEO
Rollie Gibbs, a 1954 graduate and president of the Las Vegas High School Alumni Association, talks about the school's history and his group's donation to help preserve what is now called Las Vegas Academy. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CITYPAK distributes backpacks to homeless people in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The CITYPAK Project held a backpack distribution event at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire injures one at Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Anna Ramirez, a resident the Bridger Inn Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, tells her experience of getting out of the building during a fire early Friday morning, Feb. 7, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
This peach tree shows borer damage. (Bob Morris)
Sanitize blades of loppers, hand shears before using
By / RJ

When preparing to prune plants, follow these three rules: adjusting loppers or hand shears so they don’t rip plants instead of cutting them, making sure the blade is sharp for the same reason and sanitizing the blades.

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seed pods that hang from t ...
Olive tree will outgrow container so plant in ground
By / RJ

Desert willow can look shaggy during the winter because of the brown seedpods that hang from the tree. The seedpods provide a good supply of birdseed for various desert birds during the fall and winter months.

Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on these trees in our much ...
Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold
By / RJ

There are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. The first is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. The second strike is that oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring when very light freezing temperatures are possible. Tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.

Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.