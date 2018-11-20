Bob Morris

Most fruit trees are pruned during winter months

By Bob Morris Your Home
November 20, 2018 - 11:01 am
 

Q. When is the best time to prune fruit trees? I would like to start pruning as soon as possible.

A. The time of pruning varies with the fruit tree but generally most fruit trees are pruned during the winter months, beginning at leaf drop. When you have a lot of fruit trees, pruning may start early and not end until after flowering has started in spring.

I have the water turned off to the fruit trees I am managing so they drop their leaves earlier. But the irrigations must be started again soon after a brief period of stress that cause the leaves to drop.

If citrus is on the agenda, it is pruned after harvest, so pruning doesn’t interfere with harvesting, flowering and fruit production. Peaches, pears, apricots, apples and others that finished their fruiting earlier in the year are pruned during the winter months. Trees that might freeze during the winter are pruned when most of the coldest weather has passed.

Some trees are helped by a lesser known second pruning, a misnomer called summer pruning, sometime during early summer months. This pruning only removes undesirable new growth that can cause problems later in the year. This second pruning helps keep the trees smaller, takes away some of their vigor and reduces the amount of pruning needed during the winter.

Classes on pruning fruit trees are offered at the Orchard at Ahern in downtown Las Vegas Friday afternoons and Saturday mornings during December. Sign up for these classes on Eventbrite or contact me directly.

Q. I need to move a 2-year-old citrus tree to a better location. Can I do this now?

A. Yes, this is a great time to move a fruit tree, but do it soon. A 2-year-old tree should move easily if you do two things: Take as much soil with it as possible and prune it back during the move. After three years in the ground, trees this old are more touch and go and require more specialized care. Now or in the early spring are the best times to move it but don’t wait any longer than this.

Dig its new hole for planting ahead of time. Make it 4 feet wide and about 18 inches deep. No deeper. The soil at the bottom of the hole should be firm before planting, not soft. This helps prevent it from “sinking” in the hole after the move. Add about 50 percent rich compost to the backfill and use this mixture to fill the hole around tree roots when planting.

Use a sharp shovel when cutting tree roots and removing the tree from the ground. Slice into the soil around the tree 18 inches from the trunk. Slice the soil at least twice around the tree until it can be leveraged from the hole using the shovel. Don’t lift the tree by its trunk.

Moving a tree to a new location will leave most of its established roots behind.

Compensate for this root loss by removing about one third of the trees canopy. Remove entire branches rather than shearing the canopy.

Move it by supporting the excavated tree from the bottom, not by the trunk. Place it into the new hole and orient it the same direction as before; the north side of the tree facing north.

Immediately add water to the hole and, at the same time, fill the hole with amended soil around the roots. The new soil should form a slurry around tree roots causing it to fill the air gaps around roots. Look for air bubbles coming from the slurry. Plant the tree at the same depth as it was before. If done correctly, it should not need staking.

Water this new planting with a hose three times over the next three days before turning it over to the irrigation system.

Q. I started a fruitless olive tree from cuttings but after four years it produced lots of olives! I got these cuttings from a local tree labeled as a fruitless olive. A gardener told me that fruitless olive trees can revert to a fruiting olive. How is this possible?

A. For a fruitless olive to revert to an olive that produces fruit would be a rarity and highly unlikely. This would require a mutation or what is called in horticulture a “bud sport.”

Fruitless olive is grafted to a normal, fruit-bearing olive rootstock when very small. This rootstock is an olive tree that produces olives if allowed to grow. If your cuttings were taken from suckers growing from the rootstock, then your cuttings will produce olives and will not be fruitless.

Fruitless olive trees sometimes die back to their rootstocks. This can happen at the nursery or in the landscape after it is planted. A new tree begins growing from the established rootstock, a sucker, very rapidly because the roots are fully established. The tree that develops from the root sucker won’t produce olives for a few years. It will appear “fruitless” because it is young.

Cuttings are usually taken in the early spring when no flowers or fruit is present. If you are told, or look at a sign, you might think it is fruitless when it’s not. But old fruit lying on the ground might tell you otherwise.

Q. We have a small paved area in front that looks a bit bare and we figured containers are a good way to go to add some texture and color to this barren cement landscape. It gets afternoon sun. Can you give us some tips since we are new to the desert?

A. Western or afternoon exposure to the sun is tough on container plants. Eastern or morning exposure is better. I surge you to plant in double containers; the outer container shades the inner container full of soil and plant roots. In the summer months, direct sunlight on the surface of containers produce temperatures above 160° F on the side facing the sun. These high temperatures transfer to the soil inside the container. High soil temperatures will kill the roots of plants growing on the side facing the sun. Essentially, plants will be forced to survive on half of its roots.

Use the same soil in all the containers. This will make it easier to water. This soil should easily drain after watering. Avoid using garden soil in containers. It’s too “heavy.” Also avoid using houseplant soil. It’s too “light.” Container soil should be somewhere between. Containers should be filled consistently to within 1 inch of their top. Soil in containers should be amended or totally changed every three to five years.

Unless you want to water plants differently from each other, select plants of a similar type and size so they can be watered at the same time. Desert plants are watered differently from nondesert plants. They are watered less often. Annual flowers and vegetables are watered more often than ornamental woody plants because they have shallower roots. Never mix these three types of plants in the same container or you will have problems.

Schedule irrigations before the sun heats up the containers. Wet soil is slower to heat up than dry soil. Follow-up irrigations are variable because their schedule depend on the size of the container, the soil inside the container and the type and size of the plant. Water must drain from the container easily after an irrigation.

Schedule follow-up irrigations when soil moisture is about 60 percent of its total capacity. I know 60 percent doesn’t tell you much unless you have a soil moisture sensor. So, use an inexpensive soil moisture meter to judge when to apply the next irrigation until you get the hang of it. When the meter reads “6” and the sensor is where the roots are, it’s time to irrigate again.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda lost his home in California wildfire
Eric Wynalda, coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team, talks about losing his home in the deadly California wildfires during an interview in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women face issues from Essure birth control implants
DeVonna "Kat" Normand said she had complications from the Essure birth control implants. Normand uses her Sin City Heat show at 22.3 TakeOver Vegas Radio internet radio station in Las Vegas as a platform to raise awareness about Essure and connect with other women who have used the device. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Truancy and Clark County schools
Tony Stark, one of 23 attendance officers with the Clark County School District, have a tall order tracking down students who aren't in school.
North Las Vegas Water Meters
Randy DeVaul shows off the new water meters that the city is installing.
Project 150 Thanksgiving 2018
About 100 volunteers for Project 150 box Thanksgiving meals for high school students and their families in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Three Square’s Maurice Johnson Talks About Food Waste
Three Square’s director of operations Maurice Johnson talks about food waste.
Parade preparation nears completion
Downtown Summerlin prepares for its annual holiday parade.
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Life
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
Celebrity photographer dedicates dance book to Las Vegas shooting victims
Behind the scenes with local celebrity photographer Jerry Metellus as he talks about his Dance For Vegas coffee book dedicated to the 58 victims of the October 1 shooting. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Dreamsickle Kids Foundation founder Gina Glass talks awareness
Gina Glass, 35, founded Dreamsickle Kids Foundation to raise awareness for sickle cell disease in Nevada. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows School founding kindergarten teacher retires after 34 years at the school
Linda Verbon, founder of the The Meadows School's kindergarten program and the first faculty member hired at the school, retired in the spring after 34 years at The Meadows. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Bob Morris
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like