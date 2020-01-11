37°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Bob Morris

Protect flowering plants from freezing temperatures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2020 - 8:00 am
 

Looks like there might be a freeze coming up for some parts of the valley. If you have citrus, take a close look at the plants and see if they are getting ready to flower, they are flowering now or made small fruit already.

Citrus like Meyer lemon can start flowering as early as late December, through January and into February. Throw a light blanket over the tree at night if it’s going to freeze and take it off the next day. Flowers and small fruit will die with the slightest freeze. Freezing temperatures can eliminate all or some of the fruit you normally would harvest this next fall or winter.

Last spring we had two pretty hard freezes come through the valley in February, with snow, that wiped out a lot of fruit that we expected in 2019.

Watch the weather forecasts this January and February and pay attention to your other fruit trees. Flowering of other fruit trees starts the first week of February. Peach, apricot and nectarine are usually the earliest. It’s the same story with these fruit trees. We don’t see fruit loss typically as much because they flower later when there is less chance of a freeze.

The flowering period for a tree lasts two to three weeks depending on the temperature. Early flowers open first at the top and on the south or west side of the tree. Later, flowers in colder locations in the canopy open sequentially with flowers opening last on the north side of the canopy toward the bottom.

The flowers of some varieties seem to handle a tiny bit of freezing temperatures better than others. Flavor Supreme pluots and plums like Elephant Heart, some peaches, nectarines and apricots can’t handle any freezing temperatures at all.

If there is a light freeze, some or most of the fruit can be lost. That happened the last two Februarys in colder parts of the valley.

Q: I have a spider that killed my house plant. I couldn’t find it, but I found the webbing in the leaves. I took a sample to the nursery for identification, but they couldn’t find anything either. What is it?

A: I doubt it’s a spider. Most spiders are carnivorous. It sounds more like spider mites. Spider mites will damage plants or even kill plants and spin webbing just like a spider. They feed on plant juices and cause the plant to appear like it’s dying and can even kill it. They are difficult to see.

Spider mites are not insects, but they are related to spiders, just extremely small so they are hard to see. They are about the size of a period at the end of this sentence. They will spread from plant to plant, so keep an eye on any other plants you might have.

Symptoms of plant damage from spider mites can be the leaves turning a grayish silver, a scorching or browning along the edges of the leaves, or a dusty appearance on the bottoms of leaves. Sometimes it looks like it’s only a lack of water.

If any part of the plant is still alive, check for them and confirm my guess. Do this by checking the undersides of leaves and looking for that dust I was talking about. Spider mites will always give this dusty appearance on the bottom sides of the leaves.

Take a white piece of paper and slap the dusty leaf against the white paper. Hold it still under a bright light for about 10 seconds. If there are mites, you will see these little dots crawling on the white paper. Lightly brush your fingers over these dots, and they will smear against the paper. Voilà, you found spider mites.

Soap and water sprays will control spider mites if it’s applied three or four times about three or four days apart. The problem with soap and water sprays is they are not always 100 percent effective.

Neem oil, canola oil or even the lightweight horticultural oils will suffocate them. But they can be toxic to some house plants, so test a leaf with the spray before you apply it to the whole thing.

Q: Where can I send a soil sample to have it tested?

A: I usually send my soil samples to an agricultural soil testing laboratory in Modesto, California, by the name of A and L Soil Testing Laboratory. The cost of sending in the soil sample is about $75 for a complete analysis.

A soil analysis tells you which minerals are in short supply for plants. It’s a good idea to have one of these done in a raised bed every three or four years, but I certainly wouldn’t do it every year unless you were farming and spending a lot of money on fertilizer.

A soil test will not tell you if there is something in the soil killing your plants such as a disease or industrial chemical. The test measures the nutrient supply in the soil.

If you go to its website, there are instructions on how to take a soil sample. If you have questions that aren’t answered in these instructions, give them a call and they will explain it to you. It’s very important to send them a composite sample that represents the entire area where you’re growing plants. That is the only way to get an accurate understanding of the nutrients in your soil.

There are soil testing kits available that are reasonably accurate at telling you the major nutrients available to the plants, but most kits will not analyze the soil for many of the nutrients needed in tiny amounts by plants.

Q: Is it time to spray or fertilize plants yet? What fertilizers and sprays would you recommend using?

A: The only spraying I would recommend now is the dormant oil application made for controlling pests that will cause problems in the spring and summer months. Dormant oil can be mixed with other pesticides, but it’s not necessary considering the pests that we have here. It might be necessary in other parts of the country. By the way, there is a spray sold called a Dormant Spray for diseases, but it’s not necessary here usually.

Dormant oils have no effect on borers or the alien-looking, leaf-footed plant bug that damages pomegranates, almonds, pistachios and vegetables. But it will suffocate aphids that are trying to hide until spring, mites and other problem insects. It’s probably the most important spray of 2020.

The spray is a petroleum oil called Dormant Oil or Horticultural Oil in the nursery and garden center. If you buy this oil, it is emulsified, so it will mix with water for spraying. If you use one of the substitute oils like soybean oil or olive oil you will have to emulsify it in water before you use it. Emulsifying it can be done in a blender.

Mix the equivalent of one-quarter cup of oil per quart of finished spray. Put this amount of oil with a cup of water and blend it together until its white. Then put enough water in the emulsified oil to make one quart of finished spray. The spray can be sprayed directly on plants. The plants should have no leaves on them when you apply the spray.

It is time to fertilize landscape plants and fruit trees before the end of the month. Plants like roses should get an application of iron fertilizer alone with a normal fertilizer application. Those plants that don’t start growing until later can receive a delayed application around the end of February.

Q: Is it time to fertilize my lawn?

A: Lawns are fertilized three or four times each year. The first fertilizer application to a fescue lawn can be done at the end of January. If your lawn is a Bermuda or warm-season grass lawn, then wait and make the first application at the end of March.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2020 Sex Tech
What sex technology to look out for this year at CES 2020 Las Vegas
Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are responding to a multi-vehicle with serious injuries near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 New Year's baby born at Sunrise Hospital - VIDEO
Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson talk about their newborn baby, Marquis Jr., at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born a few seconds past midnight to be the first baby of 2020 at Sunrise. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palos Verdes fire on New Year's Day - VIDEO
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Palos Verdes near Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Crowds gather at Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn talks live with people in front of the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Final farewells to Alpine Motel Hero
Family members and friends say their final farewells to Don Bennett, a maintenance man and hero of the Alpine Motel Apartments fire, following a funeral service at Heritage Mortuary on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in North Las Vegas.
A decade on the Las Vegas Strip in 75 seconds
A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip.
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Raised beds for growing vegetables should have fresh compost added every one to two years. (Bob ...
Verticillium wilt cause death of single branch
By / RJ

Verticillium wilt disease plugs the internal tubes that carry water from a tree’s roots to the leaves. It commonly infects a single branch, causing it to die and appear like it is not getting enough water.

All citrus trees are subtropical. Cold temperatures can wreak havoc on these trees in our much ...
Citrus plants have different tolerances to winter cold
By / RJ

There are two strikes against citrus growing well in the Mojave Desert. The first is their variable tolerance to freezing temperatures during the winter. The second strike is that oftentimes citrus trees flower in early spring when very light freezing temperatures are possible. Tolerance to these freezing temperatures is practically nil.

Whiteflies, such as these on a pomegranate bush, are hard to control. In small numbers, they ca ...
Control whiteflies as soon as you see them
By / RJ

Whiteflies are a bad insect problem for any plant. Their populations grow so quickly that small numbers lead to large numbers very fast. For that reason, it’s important to get them under control early, as soon as you see them.

Lantana's chances of survival are much better in the ground than if you leave them in container ...
Cutting tree roots always damages the tree
By / RJ

You can typically remove about one-third of the total tree roots with no problem. This is done sometimes when trenches are cut in the soil for burying irrigation lines. But when roots are cut, about one-third of the top should be removed as well.

The South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extensio ...
Deep watering stakes not necessarily needed for new tree
By / RJ

The annual South Valley Rose Show will be held Nov. 9 at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices on the corner of Windmill Lane and Paradise Road. Rosarians will be present to answer questions about growing roses in our hot desert climate and poor soils from 1 to 4 p.m.