Bob Morris

Prune fruit trees any time after leaf drop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2018 - 8:00 am
 

Q: When can I prune my pomegranate tree? How hard or heavy can I prune it? What about my fig tree? Both have shed all their leaves.

A: Prune pomegranates or any of the fruit trees any time after leaf drop. If you are not an experienced pruner. Do all the pruning after the leaves have dropped before new growth in the spring.

You can remove a lot of wood from pomegranate since the remaining wood doesn’t seem to sunburn as easily as other fruit trees. The fruit, however, does sunburn resulting in an inferior visual quality because of the darkened rind facing the sun but doesn’t affect the arils inside.

Commercially speaking, there are three visual factors that result in lower quality fruit: size, sunburn and blemishes on the rind such as scratches. Because of the intense sunlight in the desert, fruit produced toward the interior of the tree, shaded by tree growth, produces higher-quality fruit.

Pomegranates are typically pruned as a shrub with a maximum of five stems coming from the ground. All the other growth, suckers growing from the ground, are removed. Sometimes pomegranates are pruned with a single trunk or just two or three trunks coming from the ground. It’s your choice.

But allowing a maximum of five stems is easier to manage and produces larger sized fruit, but a smaller number. The total weight of the fruit removed from the tree is about the same, but there are fewer total number of fruits. Larger fruit is considered more desirable.

If you are an experienced pruner, use a lopper and saw to remove large branches only during the winter months after leaf drop. But use hand shears anytime during the year and when you see a problem developing. Just be careful of removing too much with hand shears since we want shading of the limbs

The amount of wood removed after the tree is mature depends on how large you allow the tree to become. The size of the tree that you allow depends on how much room it has available to grow and how close it is planted to other objects. Bad pruning practices and planting trees too close to each other will result in most of the fruit produced at the top of the tree.

I have persimmon and pomegranate pruning classes scheduled for January at the Ahern Orchard downtown, off of West Bonanza Boulevard. Sign up for these classes, if you need them, on Eventbrite or contact me.

Q: What is safe to transplant now? I mean, there is something from the nursery that I’d like to plant in the ground.

A: You can plant in our climate probably about eight months of the year. Arguably, you could plant during any month. It’s just that there are preferred times to plant here, when plants perform better after planting, and it’s not so rough on them.

In northern climates, the ground freezes for several months and nothing is planted at that time. Here it’s different.

The months that I would avoid planting are during the summer months when it’s hot. The exception, of course, are cacti and most succulents. The ideal times to plant all plants are in the spring and late January through about early May. If you want to split hairs, the fall months also are perfect to plant.

The problem during fall months is plant availability. It’s a “chicken and egg” kind of a situation. The nursery industry is geared up to produce plants in the spring and that’s when people traditionally think about it. However, if you do shop around in the fall, there are plants available.

The fall months of mid-September through October are ideal times for most plants because you essentially get two “springs” (fall and the following spring) for root growth and establishment. The only exception I would make are palm trees, which are best planted in the spring or even during the summer months.

If you read my advice closely in the past, you know I’m going to tout the benefits of good compost as a soil amendment when planting. The other two important factors are the size of the hole and staking the plant to keep the roots from moving after planting.

Most of you know I strongly support the use of woodchips applied to the surface of the soil after planting to continuously improve the soil and keep it from entering the landfills.

However, I suggest you don’t use it until the soil begins to warm in the spring. Woodchips help keep the soil cool by shading it from the sun. If you do plant now, apply woodchips in the spring as the soils are starting to warm. This keeps the soil temperature in the range for best root growth and plant establishment.

Q: I have four 10-year-old oleanders along my lot line. Last year they developed a fungal disease on two of the plants that resulted in weird-looking leaves and stems that were stunted and yellow. I cut them way back and used a product on the cut areas the nursery said would kill the plant. They came back better than ever but still have the same growths.

A: From your picture, it does look like witches broom, which is a fungal disease. It can easily spread from plant to plant. Removal of the plants is the only known cure for it. I mentioned it on my blog in 2014 when someone else asked about it after seeing this type of weird growth on oleander.

It was reported in Florida in the 1930s and 1940s, and experts recommended removing the plant as fungicides didn’t seem to help. It is still worth trying to prune them and see what happens this spring.

Try pruning these plants within 6 inches of the ground this winter and let them regrow. Since pruning didn’t work in the past, try disinfecting pruning equipment between each cut to avoid spreading the disease from cut to cut and reinfection.

You can use 70 percent alcohol and wipe or spray them on the blades between each cut. You can also disinfect the blades by heating them with a lighter. You can also use bleach. but make sure that you apply oil to the blades after the job is done. This may be overkill but it’s worth a shot.

Let the plant regrow from these extensive pruning cuts and see if this gets rid of the disease. If it doesn’t, have the plants removed and dispose of them. This time recut the stems close to the ground so there are fresh wounds.

Apply a brush killer that contains the active ingredient dicamba or triclopyr to the fresh cuts. Apply it in a spray bottle or use a paintbrush. Apply to fresh wounds because that is more likely to kill the plant.

Have a professional remove the roots. With the right equipment, it’s possible to remove them without damaging the driveway. You should be able to plant again in the same hole.

Q: Is it OK to trim the dead frond from Mexican fan palm trees this time of the year? My association sent a letter to trim dead fronds.

A: Remove palm fronds anytime to make it look better but just don’t remove too many. The remaining fronds should occupy an upside down half circle. The remaining fronds help protect the bud from winter damage due to winds and sunburn. Excessive removal of fronds can weaken the tree.

There is no problem removing fronds now if you follow this precaution. However, it’s preferred to prune them in late spring or early summer after they begin flowering since you can remove fronds and the flower stalks at the same time. This helps prevents seeds from scattering everywhere in the landscape.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Raiders Stadium Timelapse
Construction on the new Raiders stadium continues in Las Vegas.
Pinecrest Academy Horizon principal wins Milken Educator Award
Tony Sanchez on UNLV's recruiting class
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez talks about his early signing class. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village
Opportunity Village's Magical Forest added 1 million lights and a synchronized music show visible from all over the forest this year. The holiday attraction, which began in 1991, has a train, rides, food and entertainment along with the light displays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Siegel Cares delivers bagels to families in need
Since Thanksgiving, Mark Lenoir of Siegel Cares, has been delivering leftover Bagelmania bagels to families staying at the Siegel Suites.
Dan Barnson steps down
Arbor View football coach Dan Barnson stepped down Friday after 12 seasons at the helm. Under Barnson, the Aggies won 104 games and became one of the top programs in Las Vegas. The Aggies went 12-2 in 2018 and won a region championship for the first time in program history. Barnson loves Friday nights, but said the 12-month commitment was getting exhausting.
NFR 2018 Highlights
NFR 2018 highlights from every round of this years rodeo.
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights
NFR 2018 Round 10 Highlights of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Joe Frost
NFR Bull Rider Joe Frost talks about the difference in bulls and his family legacy with Cassie Soto before the last round of the National Finals Rodeo.
Herm Edwards on LV Bowl loss
Arizona State coach Herm Edwards talks about the loss in the Las Vegas Bowl. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth after LV Bowl
Linebacker George Helmuth talks about Fresno State's turnaround. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Youth cancer survivor receives gift bat at Winter Meetings
Cancer survivor Steven Mondragon, baseball player at Los Altos High in Hacienda Heights, California, received a complimentary bamboo bat during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 12, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFR Day 9 Highlights
Highlights from round 9 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR 2018- Will Lummus Leads in Steer Wrestling
As NFR 2018 enters day nine, steer wrestler Will Lummus continues to see his name at the top of the standings. Las Vegas Review Journal host Cassie Soto speaks with the Mississippi native about his excitement to be participating in his first ever NFR.
John Saccenti on the Las Vegas Bowl's future
Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti talks about the game's future. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
UNLV's Mbacke Diong on his offensive improvement
UNLV forward Mbacke Diong talks about his offensive improvement. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
NFR dirt is the most important part of the rodeo
NFR has bull riding, saddle bronc, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, and bareback riding but one of the most important part of the rodeo according to construction maintenance manager Allen Rheinheimer is the dirt that they all take place in. Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney chats with Rheinheimer and ground man John Jamison to get an inside look at the dirt in Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 8 Highlights
Highlights from round 8 of the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Nevada. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR - Wyatt Denny Talks About Representing Nevada
NFR Bareback Rider Wyatt Denny talks to host Cassie Soto about being the only Nevada representative in the NFR this year and his skiing talent.
Junior NFR Offers Breakaway Roping for Girls
Unlike the NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center, the Junior NFR at the Las Vegas Convention Center offers breakaway roping for girls 19-and under. This event allows the young women of rodeo one more event to participate in, aside from barrel racing.
North Las Vegas Pedestrian-Cyclist Survey
North Las Vegas officials are seeking comments from residents in hopes of bettering their experience in the city. An online survey has been set up for citizens to share their opinions and give their suggestions.
NFR Day 7 Highlights
Highlights from the 7th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
NFR- Jessica Routier
NFR Barrel Racer Jessica Routier talks about being at her first NFR, her horses, and her family with Cassie Soto in front of Thomas & Mack before round 7 of the National Finals Rodeo.
The Nevada State Museum
The Nevada State Museum of Las Vegas, located at the Springs Preserve, covers all eras of the state, from prehistoric to today.
NFR Day 6 Highlights
Highlights from the 6th go-round of the 2018 National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (CBS Sports Network/PRCA)
Las Vegas Bowl Teams Talk Shop at Maverick Helicopters
Arizona State, Fresno State talk to the media at Maverick Helicopters.
NFR- Will Lowe
NFR Bareback Rider Will Lowe talks with Aaron Drawhorn about his 15 years at the NFR, starting to ride at age 7, and renewing his wedding vowels this year in Las Vegas before night 6 of the National Finals Rodeo.
Veterans Village
Veterans Village and Veterans Village II were created to assist homeless veterans get back on their feet. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday party cocktails
Tony Sanchez wraps up the UNLV season
UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez wraps up the season. Video by Mark Anderson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Life
Terry Fator Christmas House
Arguably better than a hotel holiday display, is Terry and Angie Fator's home located in southwest Las Vegas.
UNLV Winter Graduation Packs Thomas & Mack
UNLV's 55th winter commencement ceremony included approximately 2,146 undergraduate and graduate students who recently completed their studies. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Build-A-Bear comes to Reed Elementary School
Students participated in a Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the LVRJ
Rev. Father Seraphim Ramos talks about Greek Orthodox icons during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday poultry with Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine
Tim and Chemaine Jensen of Village Meat & Wine explain the different types of poultry available for the holidays. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Catholic Charities hosts early Christmas meal
Students from the Bishop Gorman High School football and cheerleader team helped to serve food at the Christmas meal sponsored by the Frank and Victoria Fertitta Foundation at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Sunday. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Incarcerated Christmas
This is the fourth year HOPE for Prisoners has worked with the Nevada Department of Corrections to create a Christmas for prisoners to visit their families. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2018 Homeless Vigil
Straight From The Streets holds its 23rd annual vigil to remember the 179 homeless individuals who died in Clark County this year.
Getting through the Holiday blues
Psychologist Whitney Owens offers advice on keeping your mental health in check during the Holiday season in Henderson, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military
Operation Homefront Holiday Meals for Military program gave meal kits to 200 families at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10047 in Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. It all started with a chance encounter in a supermarket in Utica, N.Y., near Fort Drum. A soldier, his wife and infant had a handful of grocery items they couldn't afford. A Beam Suntory employee picked up the $12 cost for the groceries. The program has grown from providing 500 meal kits to military families in 2009 to providing more than 7,000 nationally this holiday season.K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women
An elegant Tea Party for substance abuse and homeless women at WestCare Women Children Campus in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Former 51s manager Wally Backman chats about new job
Former Las Vegas 51s manager Wally Backman talks about his new job with the independent league Long Island Ducks during the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 10, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside the kitchen at Springs Preserve
The staff of Divine Events do party preparation in the kitchen at Divine Cafe at Springs Preserve. With nine parties the following day, this is a particularly busy time for the crew. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearl Harbor survivor Edward Hall talks about his memories of Dec. 7, 1941
U.S. Army Corps Edward Hall, a 95-year-old survivor of Pearl Harbor talks about his memories of that horrific day. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Roy Choi on cooking for Park MGM employees
As he prepares to open his new restaurant Best Friend later this month at Park MGM, celebrity chef Roy Choi took the time to cook for the resort’s employees Tuesday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Best Friend Menu Reveal Wednesday
Chef Roy Choi tells us what to expect from Wednesday’s Facebook Live Menu Reveal for his new Park MGM restaurant Best Friend. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Great Santa Run
People participated in the 14th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run which raises cubs for Opportunity Village.
World Holidays Exhibit At The Natural History Museum
Migratory Bird Day teaches adults and kids to celebrate birds
Different organizations offered activities for kids and adults to learn about birds and celebrate their migration journey at Sunset Park. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon
"Jackson: The Red Rock Canyon Burro" is a children's book about Red Rock Canyon (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Interfaith Amigos speak in Las Vegas
More in Bob Morris
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like