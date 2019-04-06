MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Bob Morris

Removing excess fruit allows remaining fruit to grow larger

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

If you have fruit trees, the next big tree management activity you are facing is fruit thinning or removing excessive amounts of fruit so that the remaining fruit gets larger. Peaches, nectarines, plums, apples and pears must have excessive fruit removed if you want larger fruit. Do this as soon as the fruit reaches the size of your thumbnail.

With peaches and nectarines, space the fruit about 4 inches apart. With apples and dessert pears like Bartlett, the fruit grows in clusters. Remove all but one fruit from each cluster, leaving behind usually the largest in the cluster. If there aren’t that many clusters, then leave two per cluster.

Plums are easier to thin than you might think. But you should wait a little bit because some of the plums will be knocked off by strong winds or become yellow because of lack of pollination. These small fruits will drop from the trees.

Thin the remaining fruit by massaging large groups of the fruit with your fingers. Alternatively, you can use a stick or piece of PVC pipe and gently rap the limbs until the remaining fruit is far enough apart.

I don’t typically thin the early apricots unless they are growing in tight clusters. If there is a great enough distance between the fruit, I leave them alone. If the fruit is growing in tight clusters, I massage these large clusters with my fingers until I reach a density that I like. This requires practice and experimentation on your part.

Usually, there is not that much of an advantage by thinning figs, cherries and pomegranates.

If you need help or some practice, take my fruit thinning classes April 18 and 19, which are offered on Eventbrite, and we will discuss it and practice it in the orchard.

Q: I recently moved into a house that already had apple and cherry trees growing. I don’t know which ones they are, but each year the apples develop some small dark spots on the skin, and the tree doesn’t appear to be as lush as it used to be. I did apply dormant oil in the winter.

A: From the pictures you sent, the apple trees look like they have apple scab disease. I have never seen this disease in the Las Vegas Valley, but I have seen it in the Midwest. It could be because of our wet spring weather. Anyway, this disease would be very unusual here, but I think correctable with a little TLC.

This disease can be devastating in climates with higher humidity such as the Midwest. This disease attacks the leaves and fruit and can sometimes cause a total drop of leaves by the tree. Apple scab is a plant disease that requires spraying susceptible trees with a fungicide each year.

We are lucky here because the low humidity of the desert leads to fewer disease problems such as apple scab.

The winter application of horticultural oil probably saved the tree from a lot of problems this year including aphids, scale insects and other soft-bodied insects. Like any pest control insurance, it’s hard to know exactly how many problems you corrected with that winter application, but I’m sure it helped.

Getting back to this problem, just like anything else, the healthier the plant or tree, the fewer disease problems it gets. Concentrate most of your efforts this spring and fall in getting a decent fertilizer applied and covering the soil around the tree with something that decomposes and adds nutrient value to the soil. That will help the tree resist disease problems.

If you didn’t apply fertilizer to this tree in early February, apply one now and repeat the application after you harvest the fruit from the trees. Throw two or three handfuls of 16-16-16 mineral fertilizer on top of the soil where the irrigation water wets it. Keep it at least 12 inches from the trunk when you apply it.

Next, cover the soil under the canopy of the tree with about 1 inch of good compost and water it in. Finally, cover this same area with 4 to 6 inches of woodchips so they decompose and add plant nutrients back to the soil.

After harvesting the fruit, or alternatively in mid-fall around the middle of September, rake the wood chips so that bare soil is exposed and reapply the same fertilizer a second time. Rake the wood chips back on top of the fertilizer and irrigate normally.

Your biggest job this summer is to make sure these trees receive enough irrigation water and at the proper times. Applied irrigation water should wet all the soil under the canopy of the tree. Enough water should be applied so that it wets the soil to at least 18 inches deep. Twenty-four inches deep is even better.

Do not water every day during the heat of the summer or at any time. The wood chips help. Always make sure that you have at least one dry day (no irrigation) during the heat of the summer.

If you are keeping tabs of how much water you are applying, the depth of the water applied to the tree for the entire year should be about 5 feet deep under the canopy. About two-thirds of that amount is applied during June, July and August.

Q: I thought you might be able to help me with this unusual dilemma. I have three rosemary plants in my yard, all in full sun. I have been here for 8½ years. One seems to have changed to small clumps of leaves instead of long branches, one is a mix of both, and one seems to grow normally. They all seem healthy otherwise. Any idea what is going on with these guys?

A: Rosemary doesn’t have a whole lot going on with it that could lead to problems like that. The major problems are root rot from watering too often or lousy drainage and spittle bug. I think a lot of the pest problems are nonexistent because rosemary oil is a natural pesticide. And of course, there’s a lot of rosemary oil in rosemary.

I looked at the possibility of a virus disease, but I could find no mention of it anywhere. I have never heard of a virus disease on rosemary, but from your pictures and description, it could be a vague possibility.

Sometimes weed killers applied close to plants can cause unusual growth patterns that resemble virus diseases. They will grow out of it next year if it’s a weed killer issue.

Another possibility is a mixed planting of upright rosemary and prostrate rosemary. But I think you would’ve seen this earlier than eight years.

What I’m left with is the management of these plants. Specifically, how they were pruned. Pruning these plants deeply or aggressively could cause a response that you described. If you pruned last year, don’t prune this year and see if there is a difference in growth.

Regardless, check to make sure that you don’t have any plugged emitters and they are all getting the same amount of water. Fertilizer applications and sufficient water should solve the problem if that’s the case.

Q: I have two fig trees, 9 to 10 feet tall. Our landscaper pruned at least 3 feet off the top of each one in February. Our black fig tree just started to show some life with new leaf growth, but our white fig tree has no sign of life. Is this telling me the tree is not surviving or just taking longer to produce regrowth?

A: Pruning had nothing to do with their slow spring growth. Figs grow later in the spring than other fruit trees. These are two different varieties of figs with some natural differences between them. One difference is how soon their growth begins in the spring.

Different varieties of fig trees start their growth in the spring at slightly different times. This spring has been unusually cold as well, so give them a chance to grow as this weather starts to warm.

It sounds like the landscaper might have cut the tops back just to lower their height. It’s better to prune them with individual limb removal rather than just lowering their height.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Local Videos
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's Disease participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip
Lt. William Matchko of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gives details about a car crashing into a Starbucks at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, near the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crashed into PT’s Gold
A 60-year-old man who police believe was impaired drove into a PT’s Gold at Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man inside the bar was hit by debris but drove himself to the hospital, Matchko said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (part 1)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (pullout)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids Read Books To Dogs At The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas
Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pioneer Trail highlights historic locations in West Las Vegas
The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on the Moulin Rouge and a segregated Vegas
Former employees of the Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Nevada, talk about what it was like in the brief six months the casino was open. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Home prices rose in every ZIP code in the Las Vegas Valley in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to SalesTraq. Prices grew fastest in older, more centrally located areas. But prices were highest in the suburbs. The top three ZIP codes for price growth were 89119 (29.8%), 89146 (25%) and 89030 (24.6%). The top three ZIP codes for median sales prices were 89138 ($464,500), 89135 ($420,500) and 89052 ($370,000).
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life Videos
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing