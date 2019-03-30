MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Bob Morris

Start looking for eggs of leaf-footed bugs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2019 - 8:00 am
 

Q: What do you recommend for controlling that ugly, leaf-footed bug that attacks my pomegranates? I want to be prepared.

A: They aren’t difficult to kill with a variety of traditional pesticides. The problem is the adults are strong flyers, and we’ve had warm winters. In an orchard where everything is under your control, it is much easier to handle challenges than when you are managing a home garden surrounded by neighbors who are clueless: The bugs fly in from your neighbors’ yards.

During the winter, the adults are not hanging out around your pomegranate tree. Instead, they prefer winter evergreen plants like bottle brush, citrus and palm trees. They will stay with these trees until there are new growth and young fruit, particularly pomegranate and tomato.

This year, they might not be a problem until April because of cool weather. During warm springs, it could be as early as March.

There are three times during the season when these ugly, winged adults lay eggs. Their populations explode in numbers after each egg laying. That means it’s extremely important to start reducing their populations as early in the season as possible. Start looking for the small, brown eggs, gathered either in clusters or aligned in a row, on the bottom sides of pomegranate or tomato leaves.

If you are diligent and inspect your tree weekly and find small brown eggs, pull these leaves off and drop them in a small bottle of alcohol or vinegar. If you see adults or their offspring, called nymphs, then spray them with soap and water or vacuum them with a cordless vacuum. If you waited too long to start looking and their massive numbers shock you, then your only recourse is to spray.

The problem with spraying pomegranates with insecticides is their constant production of flowers that attract honeybees. Pull these flowers off the tree before you spray it. There will be more flowers. Use common fruit tree insecticides that control a wide range of insect pests.

Q: Do you have any suggestions for landscape soils that puff up dust and repel water when I spray it with the hose? Is this a hydrophobic soil? Is there something I can add or do to it? It doesn’t seem healthy to me.

A: Good landscape soils absorb water easily and don’t repel it if they don’t become overly dry. This puffiness is very typical of desert soils, landscape fill and other poor soils. They are hydrophobic and very dusty when disturbed, like sprayed with a hose.

Even good soils can be hydrophobic when excessively dry. Compost, peat moss, coconut coir are notorious for repelling water when added to soil and when this mix is dry. But once they have been added and the soil is kept moist, they are no longer puffy and repel water.

For this reason, I encourage you to improve the soil with amendments, like I mentioned above, where plants are planted and then cover the soil with 3 to 4 inches of mulch. The type of mulch chosen depends on the plants.

If the plants are not desert plants, then cover the soil with woodchips. If these plants are desert plants, then it’s OK to use rock. Unfortunately, if you make a plant identification mistake, you probably won’t discover it for five to seven years. Do your homework and find out where your plants originally called home, whether it was a desert or not.

If you are looking for a product (chemical) that decreases dustiness, then any liquid detergent or commercial wetting agent will work. I would recommend using a pure wetting agent such as a Castile soap or a commercial wetting agent rather than Palmolive or Dove liquid detergent that you buy at the store.

Q: Can I substitute a different product for Bayer Advanced Tree and Shrub Insect Control for controlling borers, as it is quite expensive?

A: Yes, but it’s the active ingredient on the label that’s important and how you plan to use it. It’s possible to find the same active ingredient in other products with a different product name, and they might be cheaper. But it’s important to get the same active ingredient, understand how it is to be applied and understand your cost to make an application.

Legally, I can only recommend products that have a label that supports its use for what you are trying to do. So if the label says you are to use it only for vegetables, you are legally not supposed to use it for anything but vegetable production.

If the label says it’s used for treating only ornamental trees, you cannot legally apply it to fruit trees or vegetables. Sometimes there are ingredients included that cannot be applied to other plants or crops or have not been approved to do so.

All I can tell you is if the label says that you can apply it for what you want, you can. Read and understand your label thoroughly and follow it for best results. Don’t be creative when using and applying pesticides.

Q: Is now a good time to spray roses with horticultural oil? My plants usually have a ton of aphids this time of year. Are there products that you recommend?

A: Aphids are sometimes called “plant lice,” and you can see why if you ever have problems with them. Aphids overwinter at the base of roses just under the soil surface or on weeds that are close by. Horticultural oils and insecticidal soaps are usually the safest and best products to use for controlling aphids. Neem oil will have some effects too.

I found the best control of aphids on roses is an application of horticultural oil to the upper and lower surfaces of the leaves after the leaves have just come out. Aphids wait patiently for the new growth to emerge and invade this soft, succulent tissue.

A little bit later, ants commiserate with the aphids and carry them around to new leaves and new plants for the ants benefit. If you’re going to control aphids, you might also want to consider controlling ants in the area as well.

Q: We planted a lot of new fruit trees in our community garden. I pruned most of them back to about 2 feet off the ground per your YouTube videos. I’m a little confused about the peaches because they are so large and I am afraid to prune them that hard.

A: I would be very careful pruning anything larger than about ¾ inch in diameter with peaches and nectarines. Large branches and the trunk don’t sucker very well if they are cut when they are large. When you buy larger peach and nectarine trees, you are stuck with whatever the tree has. You can manipulate growth coming from smaller limbs but not the larger ones.

Sometimes you don’t have much choice when you buy a large tree and the lowest limbs are 3 feet off the ground. If you must have lower limbs coming from the trunk and nothing is there, you might make a dramatic pruning cut to the trunk about 2 feet off the ground and hope for the best. It has sometimes worked for me. Make sure you whitewash the trunk to help protect it from sunburn.

Instead, consider leaving peach and nectarine unpruned the first year after planting and accept the limb arrangement that came with the tree. You are fine pruning plums, apricots, apples and pears low to the ground because they sucker nicely after they’ve been pruned. But large peach and nectarine trees might be a bit riskier to prune unless they are smaller in diameter.

Two reasons for pruning fruit trees low to the ground is to establish lower limbs coming from the trunk and major limbs that can shade it from sunburn and to create the scaffold limbs for bearing heavy fruit later.

Intense, direct sunlight can damage many fruit trees so shade is terribly important to the trunk and larger limbs in the Mojave Desert. When pruning to establish its architecture, a few major cuts is all that is needed.

Bob Morris is a horticulture expert and professor emeritus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Visit his blog at xtremehorticulture.blogspot.com. Send questions to Extremehort@aol.com.

Local Videos
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's Disease participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Gross World Records
A group of about 20 children gathered around a TV at Sahara West Library on Feb. 27 for a history lesson on the most disgusting world records.
Graduation for Renewing HOPE program
The Renewing HOPE program graduation for homeless who spend nine months in Catholic Charities program. Graduates are preparing to enter the workforce. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Car crashes into Starbucks near Las Vegas Strip
Lt. William Matchko of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police gives details about a car crashing into a Starbucks at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road, near the Las Vegas Strip, on Friday, March 1, 2019. (Jessica Terrones/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Car crashed into PT’s Gold
A 60-year-old man who police believe was impaired drove into a PT’s Gold at Silverado Ranch and Decatur boulevards Thursday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The driver was hospitalized and is expected to survive. A man inside the bar was hit by debris but drove himself to the hospital, Matchko said. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (part 1)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver crashes vehicle into PT’s tavern in south Las Vegas (pullout)
A driver suspected of impairment crashed a vehicle into the wall of a PT’s Gold tavern, at 4880 W. Silverado Ranch Blvd., in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kids Read Books To Dogs At The Animal Foundation In Las Vegas
Kids from local Las Vegas elementary schools took part, Thursday, in a program at the Animal Foundation, where they read books to dogs. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pioneer Trail highlights historic locations in West Las Vegas
The Pioneer Trail, a 16-site route of historically significant locations in Las Vegas, starts at the Springs Preserve and snakes east until it reaches above the brim of downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutefsya
Vegas Warm Weather Hits Las Vegas Valley
Between Feb. 20-21, parts of the Las Vegas Valley were hit with 7.5" of snow. Less than a week later, it was sunny with temperatures in the 70s. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II veteran, talks about his arrest at the VA Hospital
Dr. S. Jay Hazan, a World War II Army veteran, was arrested in November after he caused a ruckus at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas and stole his driver's car keys. He was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, and the charges will be dropped after 60 days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Claytee White talks about Black History Month
An interview with Claytee White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reflecting on the Moulin Rouge and a segregated Vegas
Former employees of the Moulin Rouge, the first integrated hotel-casino in Nevada, talk about what it was like in the brief six months the casino was open. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices
Home prices rose in every ZIP code in the Las Vegas Valley in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to SalesTraq. Prices grew fastest in older, more centrally located areas. But prices were highest in the suburbs. The top three ZIP codes for price growth were 89119 (29.8%), 89146 (25%) and 89030 (24.6%). The top three ZIP codes for median sales prices were 89138 ($464,500), 89135 ($420,500) and 89052 ($370,000).
Wagonwheel Drive overpass reopens after ice closure
Overpass at Wagonwheel Drive reopens after ice on the onramp caused the ramp to be shut down, Feb. 22, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keeping warm at the city of Las Vegas’ homeless courtyard
With help from the city of Las Vegas, a Salvation Army shelter stays open during the day Thursday and Friday, offering a safe place for the homeless to find respite from freezing temperatures and snow. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sloppy, Slushy Road Conditions Lead to Slow Traffic
Traffic slowed to a crawl on Jones are near Russell as conditions worsened Thursday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Winter storm blankets west side of Las Vegas Valley
On Wednesday evening through early Thursday a winter storm dumped more than 7 1/2 inches of snow on some parts of the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas snow day for children
Las Vegas kids play in the snow that fell on Feb. 21, 2019. (Belinda Englman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life Videos
MAGIC fashion convention showcases men's clothing trends
The MAGIC fashion convention has come to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase some of the hottest clothing trends for men. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Army medic’s Afghanistan story told in new book
The graphic novel “Machete Squad” is based on journals written by Las Vegan Brent Dulak.
Las Vegas man talks about losing his wife
Dwayne Murray, 37, lost his wife, LaQuinta while she was at Centennial Hills Hospital. A jury awarded him $43 million last week after it said the hospital failed to perform the standard of care in administering a drug for her sickle cell disease.
Barber sets up shop in grandfather’s old shop
Andres Dominguez’s new barber shop is filled with memories of his grandfather, who ran the El Cortez landmark for more than 30 years. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Life and times of a 90-year-old horse player
Leo Polito of Las Vegas describes meeting legendary jockey and trainer Johnny Longden on the beach at Del Mar. Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Learning the history of singing bowls
Presentation at Summerlin Library teaches residents about the history of singing bowls (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Learning live-saving techniques in Stop the Bleed class
Leslie Shaffer, an AMR paramedic, shows how to control bleeding during a Stop the Bleed course at the Summerlin Library. The class is designed to teach anyone how to control and stop life-threatening bleeding. (Mia Sims/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vicki Richardson speaks about on the power of art
Artist and arts advocate Vicki Richardson talks about the power of art to inspire and challenge. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DressCoders pairs tech with haute couture
DressCoders is a startup focused on haute couture garments. The company uses illuminated thread that is washable and can be sewn right into the fabric. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Brava infrared oven
In cooking with the Brava infrared oven,there’s no preheating. the bulbs can reach 500 degrees in less than a second. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sinks Merge Style And Utility
Study could determine cause of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s diseases
Dr. Aaron Ritter, director of clinical trials at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, discusses his research on how inflammation in the brain impacts Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. (Jessie Bekker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holocaust survivors talk about tragedy and friendship
Janos Strauss and Alexander Kuechel share their perspectives on life. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing