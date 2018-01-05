Darwin’s Peak alluring to more than just the fittest

Darwin Falls in Death Valley National Park is one of my favorite places to go when I need to clear my head. It affords me a full-day scenic trip, during which I can take a short yet adventuresome hike and immerse myself in nature.

Water from an upstream spring provides water year-round at Darwin Falls, located in the western area of Death Valley National Park, California. (Deborah Wall)

Located in a box canyon lush with vegetation, this lovely, remote oasis features a waterfall that flows year-round unless it freezes. Occasions when it does that are very rare; the trailhead elevation is only 2,516 feet, lower than some parts of Las Vegas.

The oasis lies in the western region of the park outside the small town of Panamint Springs. After you pass the store, gas station, campground and restaurant at Panamint Springs, drive 1 more mile and turn left onto a gravel road. This 2.5-mile gravel road is well-maintained, and in dry times it’s usually passable by a sensibly driven sedan. However, I recommend a high-clearance vehicle with great off-road tires.

The trailhead parking area often can be unsigned due to vandalism and such, Just head down the short incline and go upstream. It is your choice whether to take the path on your right or left. I usually start on the right and cross the creek upstream, when I reach a point requiring more bushwhacking than I’m willing to do. I don’t mind getting my boots wet.

The trail is less than 2 miles round-trip, with a minimal elevation gain of about 150 feet, so it is suitable for older children or others who aren’t able to hike anything too lengthy but want a bit of fun and adventure.

Be advised, though, that you must wear good footgear, because this is an unusually entertaining hike! Your feet will get a bit wet and muddy in multiple stream crossings, and some of the rocks directly before the falls can be slippery. A hiking staff would come in handy here to help you keep your balance. You might even have to do some bushwhacking. Though you are only going a short distance, you will feel you have worked for the reward.

You will usually hear the falls before you see them beacuse of the canopy trees, but you will be almost there. Cross over to the north side of the creek — the right bank as you face upstream — and you will be there.

Besides the sheer beauty of this hike, it’s a great place to see birds. There have been more than 80 species recorded here, some of which you would not expect in Death Valley. I have seen yellow-breasted chat, yellow warbler, western meadowlark and golden eagle, as well as several types of hawks — very impressive for this desert enviroment.

On the ride home, you will pat yourself on the back if you and your group had the forethought to bring dry socks and shoes to change into, as well as a plastic bag to transport the wet stuff.

On your way out, stop for gas, snacks or a really great meal at Panamint Springs Resort. If it’s nice weather, the most enjoyable seats are outside, on the wrap-around deck. They also have clean bathrooms and a small bar.

Deborah Wall’s book “Base Camp Las Vegas: 101 Hikes in the Southwest” ($24.95, Imbrifex) is available on Amazon. She can be reached at deborabus@aol.com.