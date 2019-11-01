November is ideal time to visit Utah’s Arches National Park

Delicate Arch is one of the most photographed arches in the world. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In addition to more than 2,000 arches, the park is home to thousands of fabulous formations, including the Three Gossips, seen here, found along the 36-mile Scenic Drive. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arches National Park in Utah boasts more than 2,000 natural arches, including Double Arch, whose southern span is 144 feet making it the second largest in the park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Utah’s Arches National Park boasts the world’s largest concentration of natural stone arches — more than 2,000 — so it’s no wonder people often spend days traveling to see the place.

Fortunately for us, the park is only about a half day’s drive from Southern Nevada.

Arches National Park has an elevation range of 4,085 to 5,653 feet, which makes November an ideal time to visit. You’ll avoid the heavy crowds that are common from early spring to early fall while enjoying ideal hiking temperatures (daily highs in the 50s and 60s).

The best introduction to the park is probably the 36-mile Scenic Drive. There are viewpoints, overlooks and parking areas along the way to see arches, windows, spires and pinnacles, and balancing rocks.

That’s the fastest way to see the park, but hiking the trails is the most rewarding. To see the famed arches, the best two trails are the ones to Delicate Arch and Landscape Arch.

Landscape Arch is an easy 1.6-mile round-trip with minimal elevation gain. It’s good for hikers of just about every age who can handle a bit of uneven terrain.

Delicate Arch is a 3-mile round-trip with an elevation gain of 480 feet. It’s not safe for small children as there are drop-offs.

Landscape Arch has a span of 290 feet, base to base, and is only 6 feet thick at its center, very thin for its length. Erosion, weather and gravity are constantly wearing away at the rock, and like all arches, it could collapse at any time, so be sure to see it before it does.

In 2008, the Wall Arch, at the time the 12th-largest arch in the park, came crashing down in the middle of the night.

Delicate Arch is one of the most photographed arches in the world. It is the largest free-standing arch in the park with an opening of 45 feet at its highest point and width of 32 feet.

The park is open 24 hours a day, year-round. The Arches Visitor Center is open daily, except Christmas, but hours change seasonally. For more information on Arches National Park, visit nps.gov/arch or call 435-719-2299.