Gang detectives investigate Summerlin pool shooting

Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The interior of the Pavilion Center Pool in Summerlin is seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas gang detectives and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating after more than 100 rounds were fired at a Summerlin pool last month.

Police were called at 8:47 p.m. May 30 to the Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Dr., after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe that a man had rented out the pool, which is next to Palo Verde High School, and was charging people to attend a party inside.

“During that event, an individual started shooting,” police said, citing that more than 100 rounds were fired in total but no one was injured.

Clark County booking logs indicate no arrests had been made as of Thursday.

The pool is owned by the city of Las Vegas, which declined to comment Thursday, citing an open police investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Metro’s gang unit at 702-828-7826.

