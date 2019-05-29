Help sought finding man, 74, missing in Las Vegas since Friday

Richard Ocanas was last seen in the 6100 block of Vegas Drive, wearing an orange shirt, black pants and gray sandals.

Richard Ocanas (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for public assistance in locating a 74-year-old man missing since Friday.

Richard Ocanas was last seen in the 6100 block of Vegas Drive, wearing an orange shirt, black pants and gray sandals.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Ocanas might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police are also asking hospitals to check their registries for Ocanas and notify police immediately. Anyone with information regarding Ocanas’ whereabouts should contact police at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.