Local Las Vegas

Las Vegas police detain driver after hit-and-run crash injures 3

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 3:47 pm
 

Las Vegas police have detained a driver Friday after three people were hit by a van that left the area.

Police were called at 3:04 p.m. to a hit-and-run crash near North Rancho Drive and West Craig Road after three pedestrians were struck by a van, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

After another nearby crash, police said they detained the driver and the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are continuing to investigate. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area because of road closures.

Craig was closed in both directions at Rancho, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

