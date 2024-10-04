103°F
Pedestrian killed by collision with semi on I-15 identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2024 - 3:30 pm
 

A pedestrian who walked into the path of a semi-tractor trailer on Interstate 15 early Sunday has been identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Las Vegas resident Shawn Robert Saenz, 52, died of injuries suffered in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene near Speedway Boulevard, police said.

“For unknown reasons, a pedestrian entered the travel lane in front of the Freightliner,” according to a Nevada Highway Patrol news release. “The driver of the Freightliner attempted evasive action by swerving left, but was unsuccessful, striking the pedestrian with the truck’s right front.”

The driver of the 2016 Freightliner remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 54 fatal crashes resulting in 62 fatalities this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

