Trash problem growing at Lake Mead

On Saturday, rangers posted photos of trash seen around Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Facebook.

Trash is seen at Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NPS/Dolly Sanchez via Facebook)

People dumping piles of trash around the Lake Mead National Recreation Area appears to be a growing problem.

The post stated: “Here’s is a perfect example what not to do. This pile of trash was half right. The person leaving it behind in a secluded cove at least tried to bag it up. The problem is, our rangers do not drive around our 1.5 million acres backcountry looking for your piles left in the desert every day. The animals get to them and then it’s spread back out. Please remember to pack out what you pack in.”

Rangers are advising visitors to “Leave No Trace” and “leave an area the same way it was when you walked/boated/drove in. There are multiple dumpers for you to toss your trash in. Please use one. If you don’t, you’re just #trashy.”

During a busy Independence Day weekend last month, the park had warned visitors about social distancing during the pandemic and picking up their trash.

“We ask that people who come out here recreate responsibly and pick up their trash in addition to social distancing,” National Parks Service spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.