Where are most people rescued from in Red Rock Canyon?

Accidents requiring help at world's No. 2-rated climbing locale declining, but experienced assistance is always on call

More than 3 million people visit Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area annually, but a few dozen visitors each year find themselves needing to call for help.

Between 2021 and 2023, 181 people received services from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Search and Rescue Unit within Red Rock Canyon’s 195,819 acres, according to data from the department.

The number of rescue missions and people rescued dropped between those years, with 2021 seeing 44 rescue missions involving 68 people, 2022 having 45 missions and 74 people needing assistance, and 2023 dropping to 39 people receiving search and rescue services in 34 total missions, according to the department.

But, over 30 percent of all the rescues happen within three areas in Red Rock Canyon: Juniper Canyon, Kraft Mountain and Black Velvet Canyon, which are known for their world famous, advanced rock climbing routes.

Last year, Red Bull named Red Rock Canyon the second top rock climbing destination in the world. Professional rock climbers from across the world, including Alex Honnold, the first person to ever free solo El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, have traversed the area’s many peaks and canyons.

With that prestige, the conservation area attracts both skilled climbers and those just starting out who don’t know what they’re doing, according to John Asselin, spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management.

“People wanting to start out rock climbing and then go above their abilities don’t have the right skill set and don’t have the right equipment,” Asselin said. “So those climbing areas, of course, you’re going to get more search and rescues because it’s more risky than just walking down a boardwalk.”

Lt. David Gordon, who oversees Metro’s Search and Rescue Unit, said one of the top reasons why people often require Metro’s rescue services is that they underestimate the terrain, and overestimate their abilities.

“(People) think it’s easier to climb up than climb down, they might have improper equipment or insufficient equipment such as food, water, clothing, and as a result, falls (and) injuries occur,” he said.