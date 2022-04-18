Nevada Assembly candidate faces robbery charges

A Nevada Assembly candidate was arrested Saturday after an attempted robbery, according to court and jail records.

A candidate for the Nevada Assembly was arrested Saturday after an attempted robbery, according to court and jail records.

LaJuana Clark, a democrat running in Assembly District C, is facing charges of robbery and burglary of a business, according to jail records. She remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday night and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Clark, who is being held on $20,000 bond, was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at Craig Road and Tenaya Way at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to police dispatch logs. Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

Clark, 47, is running in the Democratic primary for the seat against incumbent Selena Torres. Assembly District C is located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

