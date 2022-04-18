86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

Nevada Assembly candidate faces robbery charges

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2022 - 5:28 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A candidate for the Nevada Assembly was arrested Saturday after an attempted robbery, according to court and jail records.

LaJuana Clark, a democrat running in Assembly District C, is facing charges of robbery and burglary of a business, according to jail records. She remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday night and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Clark, who is being held on $20,000 bond, was arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at Craig Road and Tenaya Way at 12:17 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to police dispatch logs. Further information on the incident was not immediately available.

Clark, 47, is running in the Democratic primary for the seat against incumbent Selena Torres. Assembly District C is located in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Nevada lawmaker stole money raised from Ethiopians, witnesses say
Nevada lawmaker stole money raised from Ethiopians, witnesses say
2
Panel scheduled to hear proposed new Fremont Street busker rules
Panel scheduled to hear proposed new Fremont Street busker rules
3
North Las Vegas small business hub booming
North Las Vegas small business hub booming
4
Reinfections account for a growing percentage of COVID-19 cases
Reinfections account for a growing percentage of COVID-19 cases
5
NFL Draft plans for Vegas still include stage over Bellagio fountains
NFL Draft plans for Vegas still include stage over Bellagio fountains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST