Local

Which Las Vegans are registering their pets? A look at the numbers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
(Getty Images)
Taxes, rent, utilities… and pet licenses?

The city of Las Vegas requires cat and dog owners to register those pets every year.

The fees are relatively low, ranging from $5 to $25, with service animal owners not required to pay.

But recently, the city decided that pet owners also must microchip their animals, and must do so to be compliant with licensing requirements.

While there’s a way to estimate the city’s population (about 650,000 according to latest census figures), tracking the number of unregistered pets can prove more challenging.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal, however, studied five years worth of data to see how much money the city has raised, the top postal codes with active licenses and how many of the animals are registered in a license database.

So, is Las Vegas a cat or a dog city?

Dogs (by a lot), if it was solely based on registered pets.

In 2022, there were 17,984 dogs in the database compared to 3,522 cats.

Dog, cat licenses

2018

New licenses: 9,057

Renewed licenses: 17,518

Revenue: $280,595

2019

New: 9,691

Renewed: 17,521

Revenue: $287,820

2020

New: 6,868

Renewed: 16,274

Revenue: $249,610

2021

New: 7,825

Renewed: 15,326

Revenue: $248,985

2022

New: 7,003

Renewed: 14,519

Revenue: $230,312

Top ZIP codes

The city didn’t break down how many active cat and dog licenses there are by postal code, but here are the top-five ZIP codes with registered pets.

1. 89129 (in the northwest valley): 1,690 licenses

2. 89131 (in the far northwest valley): 1,586 licenses

3. 89108 (near the Twin Lakes neighborhood): 1,582 licenses

4. 89130 (north of Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. 95): 1,563

5. 89134 (in Summerlin): 1,258 licenses

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.

