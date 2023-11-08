Which Las Vegans are registering their pets? A look at the numbers
Is the city of Las Vegas a dog or cat jurisdiction, per pet registration numbers?
Taxes, rent, utilities… and pet licenses?
The city of Las Vegas requires cat and dog owners to register those pets every year.
The fees are relatively low, ranging from $5 to $25, with service animal owners not required to pay.
But recently, the city decided that pet owners also must microchip their animals, and must do so to be compliant with licensing requirements.
While there’s a way to estimate the city’s population (about 650,000 according to latest census figures), tracking the number of unregistered pets can prove more challenging.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal, however, studied five years worth of data to see how much money the city has raised, the top postal codes with active licenses and how many of the animals are registered in a license database.
So, is Las Vegas a cat or a dog city?
Dogs (by a lot), if it was solely based on registered pets.
In 2022, there were 17,984 dogs in the database compared to 3,522 cats.
Dog, cat licenses
2018
New licenses: 9,057
Renewed licenses: 17,518
Revenue: $280,595
2019
New: 9,691
Renewed: 17,521
Revenue: $287,820
2020
New: 6,868
Renewed: 16,274
Revenue: $249,610
2021
New: 7,825
Renewed: 15,326
Revenue: $248,985
2022
New: 7,003
Renewed: 14,519
Revenue: $230,312
Top ZIP codes
The city didn’t break down how many active cat and dog licenses there are by postal code, but here are the top-five ZIP codes with registered pets.
1. 89129 (in the northwest valley): 1,690 licenses
2. 89131 (in the far northwest valley): 1,586 licenses
3. 89108 (near the Twin Lakes neighborhood): 1,582 licenses
4. 89130 (north of Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. 95): 1,563
5. 89134 (in Summerlin): 1,258 licenses
