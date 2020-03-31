2 McCarran airport workers test positive for coronavirus in Las Vegas

McCarran reported that the two employees do not work in close proximity of each other and were assigned to different shifts and different areas in the airport.

Planes both land and take off at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

A masked passenger walks from the baggage area in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport, now less crowded due to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Two McCarran International Airport employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday.

Both employees self-reported their conditions and are at home under self-quarantine.

The two employees last worked at McCarran on March 26 and 27, respectively.

McCarran reported that the two employees do not work in close proximity of each other and were assigned to different shifts and different areas in the airport.

The areas the two employees worked will continue to be fully sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants.

McCarran officials are in the process of contacting others that may have been in close contact with the two workers.

“Based on their work assignments, we have no reason to believe either had prolonged exposure to the traveling public,” the news release stated.

McCarran officials said they understand the two employees testing positive for novel coronavirus could increase concern among our workforce and travelers, but they assured protocols are in place for the prevention of the spread of the virus.

“The Department of Aviation is following recommended practices to mitigate the adverse effects of the virus while remaining open as a provider of essential air transportation services,” the news release said.

The airport has reduced its workforce and consolidated operations amid a decrease in passenger traffic and to help promote social distancing practices, the airport and its partners request only ticketed air passengers and airport employees enter the airport terminals.

A Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controller at McCarran tested positive for coronavirus leading to a week-long closure of the air traffic control tower earlier this month, while a Transportation Security Administration officer tested positive for the virus just over a week ago.

“We will continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Southern Nevada Health District to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public,” McCarran said in a statement.

