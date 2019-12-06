2 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 south of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way crash that killed two people Thursday night on Interstate-15 near Jean.

Two people are dead following a crash involving a wrong-way driver Thursday night on Interstate 15 south of Las Vegas, just two days after a 39-year-old Henderson man died in a wrong-way crash on the same highway.

According to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted about 10:30 p.m., Thursday night’s crash happened on southbound I-15 near Jean.

#trafficalert I-15SB and MM16, wrong way vehicle crash, 2 confirmed deceased. Traffic diverted off I-15 SB at Sloan Exit. Vehicles can take old Las Vegas Blvd SB to Jean and enter back onto the I-15SB. PIO staging area I-15SB/Sloan. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 6, 2019

I-15 was closed Thursday night near mile marker 16, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Traffic was being diverted off southbound I-15 at the Sloan exit, the Highway Patrol said. Drivers in the area can take Las Vegas Boulevard southbound to Jean and enter back onto I-15 past the crash.

Further information about the crash and those who died was not immediately available.

About 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Frank Magliarditi was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-15 near downtown Las Vegas. He collided head-on with an Amazon semitrailer near the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp, causing the Amazon truck to slam into a UPS semitrailer, the Highway Patrol has said.

Magliarditi was pronounced dead at the scene, and his death was ruled an accident, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. Highway Patrol spokesman Travis Smaka said Tuesday the crash was still being investigating, but impairment is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

