Man killed in I-15 wrong-way crash in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers clean-up debris after a fatal car crash where a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating after a wrong-way driver was killed on northbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Las Vegas. All northbound lanes of I-15 are closed and are expected to remain closed for several more hours. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday morning as a 39-year-old Henderson man.

Frank Magliarditi was driving south in the northbound lanes at 3:30 a.m. when he collided head-on with an Amazon semitrailer near the Charleston Boulevard off-ramp, the Nevada Highway Patrol said. The Amazon truck then slammed into a UPS semitrailer.

Magliarditi was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Amazon truck was taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries, and the driver and passenger in the UPS semitrailer both walked away unscathed.

Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said Tuesday that the crash is still being investigated, but impairment is suspected.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.