Beware McCord’s itchy trigger finger

Hey gun nuts and arms collectors: "90210" sex symbol AnnaLynne McCord squeezes her trigger at a gun range in Las Vegas.

"I don’t know if I should tell you this, but I love shooting guns and blowing things up," McCord says.

I asked her to name her weapon (while she was at the Palms, promoting the video game "Fallout: New Vegas.")

"I love a .357 mag," she says. "But I have my eyes on a Colt 1911 right now that has a mother of pearl handle and a stainless steel barrel."

Why guns?

"I’m from Atlanta. You can take the girl out of the South, but you can’t take the South out of the girl."

I asked whether she’s ever shot any critters. "I couldn’t answer that because PETA would not be very happy," she joked but then avowed, "No."

"I can’t say my daddy hasn’t rescued me from some reptiles. But I like to shoot targets that aren’t living — unless they’re on a video game, and then I don’t mind brains and blood!"

‘MR. VEGAS’ DOESN’T BET?

Wayne Newton has never gambled — not a quarter, ever. "I’ve owned two casinos in my career. And I have never been to one of the tables or played a slot machine," he tells me.

Why not? He hit Vegas stages at 15, too young to gamble.

"By the time I turned 21, I had seen enough people try to figure out how they would get out of town because they lost too much."

"Mr. Vegas" says his mother-in-law is a high roller, and his parents loved slots. He just never partook. So I joshed him, "That means you’ve never been in debt your whole life?"

"Well, I’m not saying that either," he says, laughs, and adds cryptically, "Some of the slot machines that don’t have a machine connected to them are the hardest ones to play."

Newton dealt with a foreclosure issue on his 38-acre ranch, Casa de Shenandoah, but now he’s turning Shenandoah into a tourist attraction and insists he has no debts. I talked to Newton who was with wife Kathleen on Saturday at the same Palms party, promoting "Fallout: New Vegas."

In a voice-over role in the game, he portrays a DJ named Mr. New Vegas who spins Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra classics. He’s great in the game, which comes out today.

I’ve been reviewing it for a week. It’s a huge, fun shooter, one of the best games of 2010, but the hardest to beat this year.

It’s a sci-fi Western set in 2281, when nuclear war has destroyed much of the world except Primm, Hoover Dam and Las Vegas, which is run by two gangs — Caesar’s Legion and New California Republic. (Harrah’s and MGM, anyone?)

In a funny moment, Wayne’s DJ character reads an ad for Gomorrah hotel: "Gomorrah: It’ll be our little secret."

He came up with the voice of the DJ character by blending impressions of Howard Stern, Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity. Which is weird: He doesn’t sound like any of those cats.

SIGHTINGS

You have an entourage? Whatever! David Copperfield has a team of 20 people, and he took them to Fright Dome on Sunday for a private, after-hours tour. Earlier Sunday, Holly Madison got scared there. … Shaun White took a team of 15 to Lavo after he won the vert competition at the Dew Tour at Hard Rock. … Quincy Jones took a team to club Haze on Sunday night. … Arizona Cardinal Joey Porter ate at N9NE Steakhouse on Sunday with a team of six. Golfers Stuart Appleby and Richard Johnson ate at N9NE, a team of two. … Mike Tyson took a team of eight to Cabo Wabo Cantina Saturday. … Tyson and Aimee Teegarden of "Friday Night Lights" dropped by the Sugar Factory separately Sunday night. … Teegarden did her 21st birthday Saturday at Tabu. … And a TV pre-sighting: Vegas "Pawn Stars" Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Chumlee will be on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" tonight (7:30 p.m., KTNV-TV, Channel 13).

SAY WHAT?

"What are you doing later?" — Mark Salling of "Glee" joking to a reporter after she asked, "Are you dating anyone?" at the Palms on Saturday.

