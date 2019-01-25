Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy’s case to be appealed by prosecutors

Federal prosecutors are moving forward with their appeal of a judge’s dismissal of felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan and independent militia member Ryan Payne.
A year ago, U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro threw out the case against the Bundy family and Payne after finding “flagrant prosecutorial misconduct.”
In papers filed this week with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth White wrote that “the solicitor general has authorized the government’s appeal.”
The government’s opening brief is expected to be filed by Feb. 6.
The Bundys and others were charged after a 2014 armed standoff with federal agents who tried to execute a court order to round up Cliven Bundy’s cattle.
In response to the appeal, one of Bundy’s lawyers, Larry Klayman, released a statement that read in part: “with God’s grace and intervention, my client Cliven Bundy will win this appeal, as he and his sons previously prevailed.”
