Oath Keepers founder with Las Vegas ties gets sentence commuted

Stewart Rhodes among the defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol who were pardoned or whose sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump.

Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, a former Las Vegan whose organization was involved in the 2014 Bundy ranch standoff, was among the defendants in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol who were pardoned or whose sentences were commuted by President Donald Trump in his first day in office.

Rhodes, who served in the Army and graduated summa cum laude from UNLV in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in political science, had his 18-year prison sentence commuted to time served as of Jan. 20, according to the White House website.

He had been convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes.

Trump also pardoned more than 1,500 other Jan. 6 defendants. The investigation was the largest in the history of the U.S. Department of Justice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X. The Associated Press contributed to this report.