Centennial Neighborhood News, Oct. 15-21

SHOPPING EXPO TO BENEFIT SPREAD THE WORD NEVADA

The One-Stop Shopping Expo is set to open at the Northwest Career & Technical Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at 8200 W. Tropical Parkway.

The free event, set to benefit literacy nonprofit Spread the Word Nevada, will see area vendors collect gently used books to encourage reading throughout Southern Nevada.

Shoppers who donate books will receive five free raffle tickets to win prizes from expo vendors.

For more information, contact event organizer Tina Rieb at 702-580-5340 or visit shoppingexpos.com.

NEVADA ARTS ADVOCATES TO HOST YEARLY GALA

Nevada Arts Advocates is planning its 14th annual gala at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive.

Radio and television personality Lark Williams is to serve as master of ceremonies for the event set to feature a special performance by acclaimed jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra.

Tickets are $100, with proceeds dedicated to student scholarships and NAA advocacy programs.

For more information, contact spokeswoman Trish Williamson at 702-429-1623 or trishprnow@gmail.com.

WORKSHOP OFFERED FOR PARENTS OF TEENS

Parents are invited to attend a free workshop on communicating with teens from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at Becker Middle School, 9151 Pinewood Hills Drive. The session is to teach parents how to talk with their kids about violence, sex, alcohol and drugs and how to build a teen’s sense of responsibility.

For more information, contact the school at 702-799-4460.

RTC OPENS ANNUAL ANTI-GRAFFITI ART CONTEST

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is accepting area elementary and middle school students’ submissions for its seventh annual Anti-Graffiti Art Contest. This year’s theme is Keep Southern Nevada Graffiti Free.

The RTC has asked students valleywide to create artwork that encourages Southern Nevadans to respect property.

The winner’s artwork is to be unveiled in December during a special event hosted by the winning school. The top entries will also be featured on an RTC vehicle and other transit amenities for up to one year. Crime Stoppers has also donated 10 shelter ads through Outdoor Promotions to display the top 10 pieces of art.

Artwork submitted for the contest must be an original concept, in color. No photography or glitter will be accepted. Art tools may include markers, crayons, colored pencils or paints. Students must submit artwork on an 11-by-17-inch landscape piece of paper.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Submissions may be mailed or hand-delivered to the RTC Administrative Office, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway, Suite 350, attention: Aileen Pastor. Full entry details can be found online. For more information, contact Pastor at pastora@rtcsnv.com or 702-676-1735.

COMMUNITY RUMMAGE SALE TO SUPPORT ARBOR VIEW BASEBALL

The third annual Arbor View Aggies Baseball Community Rummage Sale is scheduled from 7 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 in the Arbor View High School parking lot, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive. Sellers will be charged $25 per two-stall parking lot space but will keep all proceeds. For more information or to reserve a space, call Alan Johns at 702-809-6489.

MOUNT CHARLESTON BUTTERFLY GETS NEW PROTECTIONS

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced new protections for the Mount Charleston blue butterfly last month.

The butterfly’s appearance on a list of species protected under the Endangered Species Act means it could be in danger of becoming extinct in the foreseeable future, according to a Fish and Wildlife Service release issued Sept. 18.

The butterfly, which occupies high elevations in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, was first tipped as a candidate for ESA protections in 2011.

Destruction wrought by July’s 28,000-acre Carpenter 1 Fire looks to have strengthened the case for protections, with Fish and Wildlife officials citing likely “continued habitat loss due to changes in natural fire regimes” among reasons to keep an eye on the species.

For more information on the butterfly or the ESA list, contact the Nevada Fish and Wildlife office at 775-861-6300 or visit fws.gov.

TRAVEL CLUB TO MEET OCT. 22 AT TAP HOUSE

The Las Vegas Singles Travel and Social Club plans to meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Tap House, 5589 W. Charleston Blvd. The group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month, with a half hour of social time before the meeting starts. Meetings usually feature a guest speaker, and October’s will be Rita Dorn, who will give details of her recent cruise to Barcelona, across the Mediterranean, through the Suez Canal, down the Red Sea and around the Horn of Africa to Dubai.

A small fee for members and guests covers light refreshments and the cost of the meeting room. For more information, call 888-324-3928.

NDF TO HOLD PLANT SALE

The Nevada Division of Forestry’s State Tree Nursery in Las Vegas is set to hold a fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road.

More than 80 species of locally grown native and desert-adapted trees, shrubs and perennials will be on sale with Master Gardeners on site to answer questions and help with plant selection.

Plants purchased are to be used for conservation purposes, such as water conservation, windbreaks, soil erosion control and wildlife habitat enhancement on properties that sit on an acre or more of land and are outside city limits.

The Floyd Lamb-based Las Vegas State Tree Nursery is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The nursery accepts only cash and checks. For nursery policies and a complete plant list, visit forestry.nv.gov.

For information about the sale or the nursery, contact Amy Dunn at 702-486-5411 or 702-524-8887.

DIABETES SEMINAR OPEN TO SENIORS 50 OR OLDER

The Centennial Hills Active Adult Center is set to host a Take Control of Your Diabetes free seminar from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays through Nov. 7 at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. For more information, call 702-229-1702.

MASTER GARDENERS OFFER WEEKLY TOURS

Master Gardeners offer weekly garden tours from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Demonstration Gardens, 8050 Paradise Road.

Master Gardeners plan to offer free weekly walking tours aimed at teaching visitors about many of the more than 500 plants that grow in harsh Southwestern desert landscapes around Las Vegas.

In addition to scheduled tours, the grounds are open for self-guided tours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

For more information, call the Master Gardener Help Desk at 702-257-5555 or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/mastergardenersofsouthernnevada.

NO-COST FLU IMMUNIZATION CLINICS PLANNED

The Southern Nevada Immunization and Health Coalition and its partners plan to host multiple no-cost flu immunization clinics through Dec. 7 in the Las Vegas Valley. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months or older get a flu vaccine each year. The 2013-14 flu vaccines will protect against both the H3N2 and the H1N1 flu virus. The clinics will offer flu vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone age 6 months or older is eligible if they are uninsured or underinsured. Those with health insurance are encouraged to talk to their doctor or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

To learn the dates and locations where the clinics are slated to be held, visit vaxvegas.org.

LOSE A POUND WITH YOUR HOUND FUNDRAISER WALK COMING OCT. 27

The Lose A Pound With Your Hound fundraiser walk to benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society is set for 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W Alexander Road. Registration is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Walkers raise money for homeless animals by recruiting sponsors. Dog-less walkers are also welcome.

After the walk, booths will offer information and goods from pet-related vendors. Entertainment, contests and fun events, such as a psychic paw reader, also are planned.

Particpants get a T-shirt and a goodie bag. For more information, visit hcws.org.

HARDEST HIT FUND PROVIDES MORTGAGE HELP

With one of the highest foreclosure rates in the nation, Nevada was selected to be a beneficiary of the U.S. Treasury’s Hardest Hit Fund program, which provides assistance to help prevent avoidable foreclosures and keep Nevada homeowners in their homes.

The Nevada Hardest Hit Fund will assist eligible applicants by paying up to a maximum of $1,000 monthly toward their impounded first mortgage payment, including principal, interest, property tax and insurance for up to nine months. The applicant’s contribution will be a minimum of $75 or any amount that exceeds the $1,000 maximum assistance per month.

Applicants must be unemployed and actively looking for work or be able to validate at least a 35 percent reduction in income/wages since 2008 and must be facing imminent default.

To apply, homeowners can call 855-428-4357 or visit nevadahardesthitfund.nv.gov.

INTERTRIBAL VETERANS POW WOW SET FOR OCT. 26-27 AT SUNSET PARK

The ninth annual Las Vegas Intertribal Veterans Pow Wow is scheduled for noon Oct. 26 and 27 at Sunset Park’s Area 1, 2601 E. Sunset Road. The Pow Wow will honor veterans, both native and nonnative, through traditional tribal music, dancing and singing.

Admission is $5 per person, $3 for seniors, $10 per family and free for military personnel and police officers.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/k5wj7bq.

LAS VEGAS ZOMBIE RUN TO RETURN TO SUNSET PARK OCT. 27

The 5K and 1-mile Zombie Run fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at Sunset Park, 2601 E. Sunset Road.

The trail run requires each runner to wear a flag football-style belt. Runners who make it through the course with any of their flags left will finish “alive.” If the zombies succeed in taking all of a runner’s flags, he will finish “undead.”

Volunteers 16 or older are invited to help during the event or to sign up as a zombie. Zombies must provide their own costumes.

Runners can sign up by Oct. 18 for $60. The race will benefit the nonprofit Generation Vegas, which works to promote and improve education in the Las Vegas Valley.

For more information, visit lasvegaszombierun.com.

DISCOUNTED MAMMOGRAM SCREENINGS PLANNED IN OCTOBER

Mammogram screenings are set to be offered weekdays through Oct. 31 for $55 at Centennial Hills, Spring Valley and Summerlin hospitals.

A physician’s order is required, and insurance will not be billed. Results will be mailed.

To schedule an appointment, call 702-369-7710.

BLM SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT

The Bureau of Land Management has asked the public to weigh in on the proposed sale of 440 acres of public land in 28 parcels across Clark County.

Funds generated by parcel sales would be used for park, trail and public land restoration projects around the state.

Written comments about the proposed sale should be mailed to the BLM Las Vegas Field Office, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130 by Oct. 28.

For more information, contact BLM realty specialist Manuela Johnson at 702-515-5224 or manuela_johnson@blm.gov.

RECYCLING PILOT PROGRAM AT FLOYD LAMB PARK

To encourage recycling at local parks, the city of Las Vegas has kicked off a “pack-in, pack-out” pilot program at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9200 Tule Springs Road. The program encourages visitors to bring everything out of the park that is brought in.

Upon arrival at the park, visitors will receive a small blue bag for recycling and a small clear bag for trash. Upon leaving the park, they will be asked to drop off the two bags at a designated area that has both large recycling and trash receptacles. By doing this, the hope is that visitors will think twice about the items that they throw in the trash bin, thereby reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs was chosen as the location for the pilot project since visitors must enter and exit through one access point. The program is a partnership between the city and the community. For more information, visit www.lasvegasnevada.gov/vegasgoesgreen.

PONY PARTIES PLANNING PLAY DAYS

J.R. Pony Parties, 1753 Fairhaven St., plans to host play days and pony rides from 10 a.m to noon Tuesdays and no-school days through January. Admission for adults and kids is $5. For more information, call 702-631-4142 or visit jrponyparties.com.

BELLY DANCE CLASSES PLANNED AT ACTIVE ADULT CENTER

Join members of the Centennial Hills Active Adult Center for belly dance classes set for 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays at 6601 N. Buffalo Drive. Class members, led by instructor Jeanne Baer, have performed during luncheons at the Lieburn Senior Center and at a Chinese New Year celebration in Sun City Anthem. For more information, call the center at 702-229-1702.

FREE TRAPPERS SET TO MEET IN SPRING MOUNTAINS

Spring Mountain Free Trappers meet for a black powder shoot the first weekend of each month at CC Spring and Lovell Canyon roads in the Spring Mountains southwest of Las Vegas. Locations vary depending on weather, so call Daniel Trousdale at 702-645-2658 before attending. For more information, visit smft.org.

LIBRARY DISTRICT INCREASES HOURS AT URBAN BRANCHES

The Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, and 12 other urban Las Vegas-Clark County Library District locations have expanded weekday hours as of Sept. 3. The library now will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.lvccld.org/ for more information.

SHAKESPEARE INSTITUTE TO OFFER ACTOR CLASSES

The nonprofit Shakespeare Institute of Nevada has recently launched a series of acting workshops for Southern Nevada residents focusing on teaching students to try new material and prepare audition pieces while receiving feedback from professional actors and directors. The workshops are suitable for all ages and all acting levels and are planned from 10 a.m. to noon Fridays and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturdays at 7220 S. Cimarron Road.

The fee is $80 for 10 classes. The first class is free to audit.

For more information and to register, email shakesinstnv@gmail.com or call 702-896-9517.