Coroner identifies Las Vegas man found dead in home after fire

Leonard Weiner, 81, was found dead inside a home near Charleston and Lamb boulevards after a house fire early Saturday morning, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

The Las Vegas man who died in an east valley house fire early Saturday morning was 81, the Clark County coroner’s office said Tuesday.

He was Leonard Weiner, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Tuesday afternoon.

About 1:20 a.m., fire crews were called to a home on the 1300 block of Arlee Court, near Charleston and Lamb boulevards, the Clark County Fire Department said Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews realized the fire had extended through the attic and then began to fight the fire from the exterior, the department said said. The fire was knocked down about 2:40 a.m.

Weiner was found dead inside the home, the department said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Damage had not been estimated on Saturday, when the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

