1 dead in east Las Vegas Valley house fire

One man died after a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley Saturday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

About 1:20 a.m., crews responded to a home located on the 1300 block of Arlee Court, near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards, deputy fire chief Jeff Buchanan said in a news release.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the home. Crews realized the fire had extended through the attic and then began to fight the fire from the exterior, Buchanan said.

The fire was knocked down about 2:40 a.m. One man was dead inside the home, the release said.

Damage has not yet been estimated and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity once family has been notified.