Rolling Stones’ T-shirt tour hits Las Vegas before Allegiant show

You have to marvel at the long lines of fans at concert merch stands. The trail of fans at last weekend’s Duran Duran shows at Encore Theater was a union of the snake, stretching all the way to the venue’s entrance.

But you can buy this gear online, anytime.

No matter. Whatever your method of nostalgic support, the Rolling Stones’ licensed merchandise is hitting Las Vegas a day ahead of the band’s show at Allegiant Stadium. Official Stones Tour ‘24 Hackney Diamonds items are for sale at a pop-up merch trailer in Parking Lot B form 12:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. Friday.

According RollingStones.com, the band is offering such items as T-shirts, varsity jackets, key chains, necklaces, tote bags and holiday ornaments. The iconic Rolling Stone tongue is wagging all across this selection.

The band’s concert is 8 p.m. Saturday; for info about that show and others, go to allegiantstadium.com.

Gaga, ‘Chromatica’ and you

Lady Gaga’s 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour has been captured as a concert film and will premiere on HBO at 8 p.m. May 25. The show will also stream on Max.

The special was filmed at a sellout concert of 52,000 people at Dodger Stadium in September 2022. “Bad Romance,” “Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Shallow,” “Rain On Me,” “Stupid Love” are all in the mix.

In Las Vegas, Gaga fans are wondering if she’ll restart “Enigma” at Dolby Live, the pop show that has been idle since Dec. 29-30, 2019. The pop production is in a sort of performance Limbo since COVID.

One idea floated is the next pop-fashioned show would be a variation of “Chromatica Ball.” But there has been no confirmation from MGM Resorts International officials or Gaga’s team that anything but “Jazz + Piano” will be staged at Dolby Live.

“J+P” was originally the sidecar show to the more extravagant “Enigma.” But “J+P” has become the primary Gaga’s residency production, having performed 40 shows to “Enigma’s” 24 since December 2018. That’s fine with us. Let jazz carry the series and auction off the orbed cage, keytar and catsuit for the Born This Way Foundation.

And on that topic …

Up for bid this Friday night at the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at MGM Grand Garden: You and 19 friends can dine with soccer legend David Beckham in L.A. or New York. This is at a mutually agreeable location (Sbarro would probably be out), and expires June 2, 2025.

Listed value is “priceless,” and know that Beckham’s favorite dish (according to his own social media description) gammon, baked beans, peas, pineapple, chips, egg and coleslaw.

Your VegasVille Moment

The bombastic, mirth-some showman Tony Arias sang “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,” with Keith Thompson on piano, on Tuesday night. This traipse down memory lane was presented at Thompson’s “Piano Party” at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center.

“Doo-Dah” is a tune from the 1946 Disney live-action movie “Song Of the South,” which won that year’s Oscar for Best Original Song. I was seated next to Prince protege and former New Power Generation singer Alisa Fiorillo, who has also experienced countless performances in her career. We agreed we’d never heard this song covered live, ever. The crowd loved it. Arias can carry the momentum to “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” from “Cinderella,” another unearthed gem.

Cool Hang Alert

The Groove Culture Band is back at OG Sand Dollar Lounge on the corner of Polaris Avenue and Spring Mountain Road at 10 p.m. Thursday. This outfit is led by drumming and percussion great Pepe Jimenez, who we saw most recently with the Diamonds at Bruno Mars’ The Pinky Ring. No cover at Sand Dollar; get the groove going and try the pizza.

