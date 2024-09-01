Rock legend Love leads surf-music revival on the Strip

Oscar winner invited to his own Las Vegas festival — but will he show?

Beach Boys veteran Bruce Johnston, left, and founding member Mike Love perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" show, as part of the summer concert series in Bryant Park, Friday, July 7, 2006, in New York. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano) LOUIS LANZANO Beach Boys veteran Bruce Johnston, left, and founding member Mike Love perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" show, as part of the summer concert series in Bryant Park, Friday, July 7, 2006, in New York. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano)

Mike Love, of The Beach Boys, performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Mike Love was born for the classics. Classic look, classic vehicles, classic music. He still owns a 1948 MGTC that he bought in the 1960s.

Google that, kids, to see how a rock star travels in style.

Love and his Beach Boys bandmates are restoring another classic at The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. ”Endless Summer: An Exclusive Vegas Engagement” celebrates the 50th anniversary of the endlessly popular “Endless Summer” double-album.

The greatest-hits release delves int to the band’s infancy dating to 1962.

“We’re playing songs for people who weren’t even born yet, all generations, but who love these songs – ‘409,’ ‘I Get Around,’ ‘Fun, Fun, Fun,’ and ‘California Girls,’” Love says in a phone chat. “There are just an amazing amount of great songs on that album.”

Love says the band is playing “maybe 17 out of the 20 songs on that double album.” The original “Endless Summer” double-LP sold 3 million copies in the U.S. and another million in England.

But Love would love singing them without charting their chart success.

“Honestly, I just enjoy the audience response, from children to their grandparents, enjoying a show together,” says Love, who tuned 83 in March. “We play these state fairs and county fairs all over the country. You see entire families come out to see us.”

The roster at The Venetian boasts some local color, with the popular Las Vegas guitarist John Wedemeyer in the mix (“Weeds” band The Hot Mops are also playing Dispensary Lounge on Sept. 12, no cover).

But the actor/musician John Stamos, who appears in select tour stops, will miss Las Vegas for commitments in California. Music Director Brian Eichenberger; Love’s son Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago fill out the stage cast. Hubacher is also known around Las Vegas as the former bassist in “Jersey Boys.”

More then 60 years since forming in in Hawthorne, Calif., the Beach Boys are still a hot ticket, performing 150 shows across the country.

The band is also the subject of a new Disney+ documentary, effectively titled “The Beach Boys.” Wilson says filmmaker Frank Marshall (who produced the “Indiana Jones” franchise and also the terrific doc on the Bee Gees) assembled the band at Paradise Cove along the coast in Malibu, to recreate their fist album cover shot. Brian Wilson, who Love still refers to as Cousin Brian, was in the reunion, along with Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks (the musician Wedemeyer replaced in the current version of the Beach Boys).

The 81-year-old Wilson is suffering from “A major neurocognitive disorder,” according to his attorneys, who recommended the rock legend and Beach Boys co-founder be placed under a conservatorship, which began in May.

Wilson’s touring days are done. But his cousin has seen some of the old light in the documentary reunion.

“We all got together, and we actually sang some songs together,” Love says. “Brian reminisced about some stuff that happened during our high school days. You know, his long-term memory is right there. So that was really wonderful. They captured the spirit of our togetherness, and that lives on.”

Spirits of Love

Love is also offering a VIP meet-and-greet for a tasting of his Club Kokomo Spirits (go to mikelove.com/vip for intel).

And, in a unique tribute for a multiple-Grammy Award winner inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Love is being honored with a shrunken head at The Golden Tiki at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Love’s booze brand will be served. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Sammy Hagar, Vince Neil, Rod Stewart, Carrot Top, Pauly Shore, Frank Marino and Ashba are among those to be honored.

Great Moments in Social Media

Check my @JohnnyKats X feed for Donny Osmond wishing happy birthday to Giovanna Sardelli, of the great Sardelli entertainment family of Las Vegas. Nelson Sardelli is a lounge icon who turns 90 this month. Pietra Sardelli produces the annual “Golden Rainbow Ribbon of Life.” Giovanna is a New York-based director and teacher who focuses on new works.

She also saw Osmond as a member of the Osmonds at Las Vegas Hilton when she was 8 years old. Donny wished her a happy birthday then, but couldn’t make it to her to give her a kiss on the cheek. Giovanna finally made it back to Osmond on Friday night for a kiss, hug and an Osmond-watt smile. A fabulous moment.

May we recommend ...

The UNLV Division of Jazz and Commercial Music launches the 2024-25 concert season with a CD release of its latest, “Let the Good Times Roll” at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at UNLV’s Ham Hall.

Jazz department head Dave Loeb and professor/trombone virtuoso Nathan Tanouye conduct. Clint Holmes, Naomi Mauro, Laura Taylor and Adam Schroeder are the guest singers. Tickets for the show are $10 (a mere pittance); go to unlv.edu for intel.

UNLV’s previous jazz album, “Dreamlike,” added to the department’s 50 Downbeat Student Music Awards over the past 15 years. A Downbeat is the gold-standard among awards for collegiate musicians across the country.

The jazz department sends musicians to productions on the Strip and on tour. If you have seen Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Adele and Michael Buble in Las Vegas, you have been treated to their talent. This is especially true this weekend as the Las Vegas Philharmonic backs Nas at Encore Theater. Dozens of players with a relationship with UNLV, including Loeb himself, are in that orchestra.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.