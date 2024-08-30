Michael Jackson show takes another swing in Las Vegas

Three performers take on different eras of Michael Jackson’s life in “MJ The Evolution,” which still has legs at Orleans Showroom.

Michael Firestone, star of "MJ The Evolution," performs at Mosaic on the Strip during a show to honor first responders on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Java Vegas at the Orleans, where the WiFi’s high and the fruit plate underrated.

Soon will be “MJ The Evolution,” the recurring Michael Jackson tribute show, honoring what would have been Jackson’s 66th birthday. Michael Firestone is back as the principal Jackson, with Caja Pearson repping Jackson in the ’70s and ‘80s and John Robinson portraying the young Jackson (Robinson reached a national TV audience by performing with Nas at the 2022 Grammy Awards).

Guitar great Christian Brady, whom we met as a member of hard-rock outfit Hellyeah, is music director.

“MJ The Evolution” is not to be confused with (though it sometimes is) with Cirque’s “Michael Jackson One” at Mandalay Bay, “MJ Live” at the Sahara, or any Jackson tribute performer on Fremont Street.

The “Evolution” performance is a one-off, for now, as Orleans Showroom finds its way after “Jersey Boys” closed in June. Producer Dean Coleman’s SPR & Promotions company is set up to fill dates in the venue, which is holding true to its original purpose as a live-entertainment space.

Impress your friends, or not, by knowing Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers designed the venue, at the request of original Orleans owner Michael Gaughan. So it needs to stay.

Viva Bruno!

We usually note, “What works in Vegas” in this space. But what works in Mexico is Bruno Mars. The “24K Magic” superstar and (occasional Vegas lounge singer) grossed $6.3 million at the Estadio GNP Seguros on Aug. 11.

The show, in the middle of a three-concert run at the 90,000-capacity stadium, was Mars’ largest-selling performance ever in Latin America. He also sells out every show at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and packs The Pinky Ring at Bellagio, whether he’s there (as he has been this week) or not.

Keyed up

Which Vegas piano virtuoso is now in the same strata as Sergie Rachmininoff, Duke Ellington, Vladimir Horowitz, Jon Batiste, Harry Connick Jr., and Yuja Wang?

Raja Rahman, a Juilliard School graduate and president of Nevada School of the Arts.

Rahman has joined the family of Steinway Artists, who play the renowned company’s instruments exclusively in live performances. The honor also ensures those on the Steinway roster have access to resources available to the company’s global retail and dealer network, which includes finding rehearsal space, technical assistance and concert services.

Rahman is also the only Nevadan (at least, that we can find) on the Steinway Artists list.

It all means that Rahman, whom we knew originally as half of the “Jarrett & Raja” music-and-magic tandem, is a rock star in the classical-music culture. He’s taken on a noble cause, too, working the magic for kids pursuing performing arts, music and visual arts at NSA.

A little Love

Coming off a great chat this week with Beach Boys legend Mike Love, for an upcoming column, we share the famed front man is being honored with a shrunken head at The Golden Tiki in Chinatown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a chance for Love to meet some commoners in Vegas and promote his Club Kokomo Rum line. He joins such shrunken luminaries as Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Vince Neil, Sammy Hagar, Rod Stewart and Carrot Top (yours truly is also honored, in the interest of disclosure, and the experience is a little disquieting).

The Beach Boys play The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday and Sept. 6-7. Fans are offered a VIP package, where they can meet Love, share the love and sample cocktails.

‘AGT’ fallout

A read of the tea leaves indicates Luxor Theater will continue to serve as a ticketed venue, with smaller one-offs or weekend shows, for the foreseeable future. The theater has been dark since “AGT Presents Superstars Live” packed up and left in May.

The theater boasts a distinctive provenance, having hosted Blue Man Group, two variations of Criss Angel’s magic production, and the ill-fated Cirque show “R.U.N” over the decades.

Cage match

The films of Nicolas Cage are again featured at The Beverly Theater during “Cage Free Weekend.” The retrospective paying homage to the Oscar-winning Las Vegas resident runs Sept. 12-14. In order, the movies being dusted off are “Red Rock West,” “The Rock” and “Honeymoon In Vegas.”

The latter classic features a very young Mars leveling the place as an Elvis tribute artist.

Kip Kelley, for whom the honeymoon in Vegas seems endless, is holding a spot for Cage.

“We’ve tried calling, but it seems Nic’s playing hard to get,” says Beverly Theater’ program director and arbiter of all things groovy, claiming to be joking. “ “We’re big fans of everything Nicolas Cage, and we’re convinced he’d be a fan of ours too. This theater was made for Vegas, and what better way to celebrate our city’s own movie legend than by highlighting his cinematic brilliance? Whether or not he shows up, we’ve saved him a seat—just in case!”

This can only mean a collective civic effort to get Cage to take part, for which yours truly is volunteering.

A “limited number” of $0 tickets are available for “Cage Free Weekend”; go to thebeverlytheater.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

“Nashville Unplugged” at Rhythm & Riffs founder Aaron Benward created the Amazon Prime series “God. Family. Football.” Benward, the show’s executive producer, has arranged a meet-and-greet with series star Denny Duron from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, prior to the “N.U.” performance. Duron is a former star QB at Louisiana Tech, currently head coach at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri.

There is no cover, ever, for “Nashville Unplugged,” for one of the coolest lounge hangs in this city.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.