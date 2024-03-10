‘America’s Got Talent’ show closing on Strip

The “AGT” show opened in December 2021. Pianist-singer Kodi Lee is in the current cast.

Kodi Lee of "America's Got Talent Presents Superstars Live" at Luxor performs at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Simon Cowell’s dream of delivering a live variety show to the Strip is closing this spring.

“America’s Got Talent Presents Superstars Live” is hauling out of its Luxor Theater on May 11. The show opened in December 2021.

A statement Sunday afternoon from hotel operator MGM Resorts International referred to the 2½-year run as “wonderful” while announcing the end of the show:

“It has been an honor to collaborate with the AGT team to bring the talent from one of television’s most exciting competition shows to the Las Vegas Strip and we hope to work together again in the future. We have loved being home to these world-class entertainers and wish all of these incredible performers the best of luck as they continue their careers. We’ll be proudly cheering them on.”

Such “AGT” champs and alumni as pianist-singer Kodi Lee, the dance troupe Light Balance, rapping magician Mervant Vera, mentalist Aaron Crow, aerialist-sword swallower Herwan Legillard, Pack Drumline percussion team, puppet act Pandersonium, comedy act Human Fountains are in the current cast.

But even with a robust collection of talent, the “AGT” spin-off was essentially competing with its own success for tickets in Las Vegas. Such former champions and finalists as Terry Fator, Shin Lim, Mat Franco, Piff the Magic Dragon and Tape Face are all currently headlining on the Strip.

There has been no word on how the Luxor Theater will be utilized after “AGT” closes. Over the years room has hosted Blue Man Group, a brief run of “Hairspray,” a rotation of headliners, and both of Criss Angel’s productions before partnering with Cowell and Fremantle Media and Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

