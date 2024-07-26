Celine Dion legendary in Olympic return; Las Vegas talk heats up

Celine Dion showed her star power, performing for the first time in more than four years at the Paris Olympics.

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

Dancers look on during an opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics surfing competition Friday, July 26, 2024, in Papara, Tahiti. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

A light show is displayed on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Lights illuminate the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Torchbearer Zinedine Zidane passes the Olympic torch to Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Lights emanate from the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Loic Venance/Pool Photo via AP)

A light show is projected from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, Pool)

Celine Dion performs from the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024 in the Franc-Moisin housing project in Saint-Denis, outside Paris. (AP Photo/Tom Nouvian)

Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec watch as the cauldron rises in a balloon in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

This photo released by the Olympic Broadcasting Services shows Canadian Singer Celine Dion performing on the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)

The hype was undeniable, the performance truly towering.

Celine Dion made a monumental return to live performance at Friday night’s opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The former Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner appeared at the first stage of the Eiffel Tower, performing French favorite Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” (“Hymn to Love.”)

Donning a white gown alongside Scott Price, her musical director from the end of her second residency and Courage tour, Dion appeared under the famed interlocking Olympic rings. Lemay often mouthed the words as Dion sang, his piano wet with the rain that drenched much of the ceremony.

This Celine Olympic show was either four hours, or four years, in arriving. The 56-year-old superstar was the last entertainer to take the stage in the four-plus hour show.

The moment marked Dion’s first since public performance since March 7-8, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Dion announced in December 2022 she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome, halting all upcoming residency and touring plans. She has since chronicled that fight in the Prime documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” which is the streaming platform’s most-viewed movie in its 18-year history.

As the ceremonies played out, Dion’s reps are not commenting on international reports, initiated by TMZ, that Dion is in the process of signing with Resorts World and AEG Presents to resume her show at Resorts World.

AEG officials have consistently stated they are optimistic of Dion’s return to Resorts World Theatre, and have never ruled out her return to the stage. There has been no other path to a Dion residency in Las Vegas specified. Multiple sources have said she could return as early as November-December, but informed sources also insist she will not be on stage until next year.

Approximately 300,000 spectators watched Dion perform, and the entirety of the opening ceremonies, live (no cover charge) along the River Seine. Host network NBC estimates more than 1 billion viewers watched the event live around the world.

Dion had previously performed the Piaf classic at the American Music Awards show at Microsoft Theater (today’s Peacock Theater) in L.A. in November 2015. The song was a tribute to the victims of the Paris terrorist attacks.

Lady Gaga was the first superstar to perform, singing the French classic “Mon Truc en Plumes” with backing dancers and a full band with horn section. Dressed in black, she burst from pink feathers and played a piece of the song from the piano. Gaga’s appearance coincided with the release this week of the trailer for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” due in theaters Oct. 4.

But Dion was the de facto headlining performer, having also starred at the Olympic opening ceremony during the 1996 Atlanta Games. She performaed “The Power of the Dream” alongside composer/piano master David Foster and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She opened at the Colosseum seven years later.

Gaga, too, is expected to bring back a Strip production, having closed “Jazz + Piano” this month. She has told her crowds a new show is in the offing, to feature jazz. She also posted about the song she chose for her Olympic performance:

“This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang “Mon Truc en Plumes” in 1961. The title means, ‘My Thing with Feathers.’ And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical ‘Anything Goes’ which was my first jazz release.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music—I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.