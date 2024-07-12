Celine Dion comeback speculation escalates after hit documentary

AEG Presents says of Celine Dion’s comeback: “We are excited and ready for her to return to the stage.” So are her millions of fans.

Celine Dion and her sons, from left, and cello great Hauser are shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Celine Dion announces that the Montreal Canadiens will select Ivan Demidov fifth overall during the NHL hockey draft at Sphere on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ivan Demidov, center, poses, after being selected by the Montreal Canadiens during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The announcement was made by singer Celine Dion, right. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, welcomes singer Celine Dion onto the stage during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. Dion helped announce the selection of Ivan Demidov by the Montreal Canadiens. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

Celine Dion will be back!

When she is ready!

Maybe not the scoop-a-loop you wanted, as interest in Dion’s status for her return to the stage is heating up like the towering thermometer in Baker. The “I Am: Celine Dion” documentary is a hit on Prime. Even those who are not hardcore Dion fans have been moved by her fight to overcome Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion says she will crawl back to the stage if need be. Millions of her fans would be right alongside.

But when Dion would be ready to return to the spotlight is entirely dependent on her health, of course. Every conversation reverts to that reality. I have been reliably, and repeatedly, informed Dion won’t perform a ticketed show this year. That intel has been reinforced this week. I’m holding to that belief.

The latest official word from AEG Presents, which books Resorts World Theatre is, “We are excited and ready for her to return to the stage.” AEG’s message has been unwavering for months.

But that hasn’t stopped sources in the entertainment industry from forecasting that Dion could actually perform in October or November. Or, make a splashy return at Resorts W0rld on New Year’s Eve.

The U.S. Sun is reporting, citing sources, that Dion has been rehearsing a 70-minute show to debut in November, which could coincide with the F1 race.

That information is not confirmed independently. No practice sessions have been reported inside Resorts World Theatre — and it would be extraordinarily difficult to keep Dion’s rehearsals inside that venue a secret.

A veteran Vegas musician, certainly someone who is in tune with the entertainment community was asked this week if they’d heard anything at about Dion’s rehearsals. This person quickly responded, “Not a thing.”

Beyond that, AEG officials don’t respond to rumors. At least, that’s what I”m hearing (hah).

Some facts to know:

— The Resorts World Theatre schedule is open after Carrie Underwood’s final show on Oct. 26. A Dion appearance is not to be totally ruled out from November through the end of the year until other headliners are booked.

— Underwood is still the lone resident headliner. Kevin Hart (Friday and Sunday), Colin Jost (July 20), Brett Young (Aug. 2), Chris Young (Aug. 10) and Theo Von (Aug. 30-31) are the limited-engagement headliners, as the venue wants to create one significant weekend event every month. The dependably popular Hart and Von, especially, have become keys to that strategy.

— Dion’s equipment from her halted, original production is still being stored at Resorts World Theatre. The show can be assembled efficiently without having to load in. It might seem a mundane requirement, but it matters in amid uncertain planning.

Dion’s comeback would reverberate around the world. I’m convinced of that, having covered her career for 20-plus years. A friend texted Thursday that they had just watched Dion’s documentary. “I’ve never been here nor there with her music, but I love her. The honest and bravery … Wow. I don’t even know her, but my heart just ached.” I got chills when I read that.

So we give Dion the needed time, while remaining optimistic, same as the AEG folks. And if you need help rolling a crate, you know where to find us.

Timing is everything

The Killers screened the last five minutes of the England-Netherlands European Championships semifinal game during their O2 Arena show on Wednesday. The band paused for a few minutes to watch the action play out. The crowd went ape, red and white streamers were fired over the crowd, and the band launched into “Mr. Brightside.”

It’s the song Ed Sheeran said is “my country’s national anthem, as he invited Flowers to the stage at Allegiant Stadium on Halloween. Once more, style points for the Vegas band.

Who Was Where

Morgan Freeman, at Lady Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” finale on Saturday at Dolby Live. He participated in the pre-show prayer, then sat in the row in front of Gaga’s parents, Joseph and Cynthia Germanotta.

Tease this …

There are big plans for the beyond-life-size statue of Siegfried & Roy, along with a white tiger, outside of The Mirage. The sculpture debuted on Oct. 27, 1993. The Neon Museum has all but secured the piece. More to come on this topic.

And this …

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us” begins its no-admission-charge tapings at the Rio on Monday. The show enters its 11th season, a record for The CW. Show times are noon and 6 p.m., and you need a reservation even though it’s a no-cover presentation. Go to on-camera-audiences.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

Get yer Ronnie Rose on at Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Avenue from 8-11 p.m. Thursday. Rose is partnered with keyboard great Johnn Jones, guitarist Enrique Corro, bassist Chris Gordan and drummer Jess Gopen. Prepare for blues and soul. No cover (but a two-drink minimum). Go to thedispensarylounge.com for intel, and to reserve. And as always, try the cheeseburger.

