Celine’s latest hit: Calling a draft pick at the Sphere

Celine Dion showed up to the NHL Draft with her son R-C and announced the Canadiens’ No. 1 pick, Ivan Demidov.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is at the Sphere, for the NHL Draft telecast. The resolution of the video presentation is spellbinding, as always. So is Celine Dion, who just called out the Montreal Canadiens’ first-round draft pick, Ivan Demidov. This was Dion’s first visit to the venue.

Escorted to the stage by her son R-C Angélil, Dion recited the pick in French, which thrilled the Canadiens’ fans and French-Canadians in the crowd.

Dion arrived with all three of her sons, including Nelson and Eddy Angélil. This was reportedly a late-breaking decision, as the Canadiens’ brass contacted Dion on Thursday with the idea of her calling out the pick.

The family hung for much of the first round. The guys, especially, are big hockey fans.

A historic day, to be sure, at Sphere and in Vegas. The venue is wowing the visitors, and I’ve grown to love being inside the bulbous wonder. I’ve now experienced U2, Phish, Dead & Company, “Postcard From Earth” and this event.

Favorite, so far? The aquatically monikered jam band, in a very close call.

Celine is No. 1

And more on the event’s guest superstar … We can say that, in her hands, these tomatoes are not rotten.

The Strip trailblazer is again topping the charts with “I Am: Celine Dion,” released Tuesday on Prime Video. At this writing, the behind-the-scenes documentary has achieved a perfect 100-percent “Certified Fresh” rating on the Tomatometer, on the popular movie-review platform Rotten Tomatoes.

The film has drawn positive reviews from about 30 critics and a dozen “Top Critics,” ranging from influencers to such mass media companies as the Daily Beast and the Washington Post. About 500 movies have achieved 100-percent scores of the thousands eligible for the site since it was launched a quarter century ago.

I also found the movie worthy of “Certified Fresh” status after the media preview screening last week.

Also, “I Am” is the No. 1-streamed movie entering the weekend on Prime Video. The movie is recounting of Dion’s storied recording and stage career, offset by an under-the-carriage chronicle of Dion’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The enduring scene is of Dion suffering a SPS “episode,” her body rigid as she wheezes through the pain. That experience tells you all you need to know about Dion’s plight and why she has not performed in more than four years.

Her status remains in doubt, though she has reportedly said during personal appearances — including last week at Hauser’s show at Encore Theater — she wants to perform again “soon.”

Who was where

Members of the Florida Panthers’ front office staff, led by General Manager Bill Zito, dined at Fuhu at Resorts World. The crew then posed in front of the resort, facing the Strip, with the Stanley Cup. I thought that belonged to us, no?

Prince liked it, so …

Elisa Fiorillo sang with Prince in the studio, and toured with the New Power Generation for six years ending in 2015.

Fiorillo performed one of her originals, a song Prince liked a lot, at Wednesday’s Composer’s Showcase of Las Vegas at Myron’s. “Lollipop Ice Cream,” a celebration of indulgence, was the buoyant tune.

Fiorillo once sent an unreleased version of the song to Prince, who listened and called her saying, “I could have made this a hit single on ‘Parade,’” which was his eighth studio album.

“No,” Fiorillo told her mentor. “It’s my song.”

The song is on iTunes, on the “Life In 20” album, which Fiorillo recorded with the Dease & Reese Project. It is fabulous, very Willy Wonka vibe, which Prince also noted.

BonoFest 77

Vegas entertainment icon Dennis Bono marked his 77th birthday during his weekly variety show at South Point Showroom on Thursday afternoon. In an unbilled moment, Bono also received a cake and serenade by several great singers and one column-creating interloper. Kelly Vohnn, Frankie Scinta, Vinny Adinolfi, Clint Holmes, Ronnie Rose, Rita Lim and Bono’s wife, Lorraine Hunt-Bono, at his weekly variety show at South Point.

The choir was under the direction of comedy great Pete Barbutti.

The contingent joined Bono’s guests: Linda Woodson, Lisa Gay, Llynda More and Mark Gendel, Kelly Clinton-Holmes, Elvis tribute artist Donny Edwards, comic Bob Zany and sidekick Corrie Sachs. This show had it all, with More and Gendel uncorking a patriot-themed number to two Elvis acts. Edwards, headlining the showroom this weekend, sported a 1950s-Presley performance. Clinton-Holmes went with her “Kelvis” routine. You can never have too much Elvis in this city.

Cool Hang Alert

Salsa, Merungue, Cumbias, Mambos and Boleros run rampant with Latin Breeze at Amp’d at M Resort. The popuular nine-piecde outfit is back from 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Cracking room, a bend with a fervent following and no cover.

