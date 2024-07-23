104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Neon Museum reviving Hollywood legend’s hotel sign

The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 1999, is being r ...
The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 1999, is being restored at Neon Museum. (Todd Fisher)
Todd Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are shown at the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel in October 199 ...
Todd Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are shown at the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel in October 1993. (Todd Fisher)
The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 199 is being res ...
The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 199 is being restored at Neon Museum. (Todd Fisher)
More Stories
Penn & Teller perform during the "Penn & Teller April Fool Us Day" episode on The CW's "Penn & ...
No foolin’: Penn & Teller closing in on 50 years
It’s a 6-pack: Sphere again extends EDM production
Mariah Carey adds more dates to Las Vegas Strip residency
Brian Newman and Lady Gaga, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip on New Year's ...
How Lady Gaga’s bandleader boosted Biden’s 2020 Nevada campaign
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 9:52 am
 

Debbie Reynolds was one of those names that has always belonged in lights. That remains true today, as the Neon Museum and YESCO sign company are restoring and relighting the “Debbie” sign from that late Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel in Las Vegas.

The sign goes live Wednesday morning at a media event at the museum. Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son and also brother of the late film star Carrie Fisher; his wife, Catherine Hickland Fisher; Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger; and donor Jonathan James will be on hand. The event is not open to the public.

The sign was originally Reynolds’ full name. The “Debbie” portion is being restored.

Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel operated from 1992 to 1999, with its 350-seat showroom and a 100-seat theater. Over the years it operated as the Clarion, Greek Isles and (prior to Reynolds’ ownership) the Paddlewheel.

The building was demolished in 2015 and is to be the site of developer Lorenzo Doumani’s $850 million Majestic Las Vegas hotel.

Reynolds was an internationally famous singer, dancer, comic performer and actress from the the 1940s through the early 2000s. She moved to Las Vegas in 1962. Her holiday show at the Riviera commanded a $1 million payday, at the time a record for such a series on the Strip.

Reynolds continued to perform as a recurring showroom star through 2014, closing at South Point Showroom. Reynolds died Dec. 28, 2016, a day after Carrie Fisher passed away.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Cummings stars with $21 boot bargain in Mirage finale
recommend 2
Sphere books an EDM party for first NYE show
recommend 3
Beatles’ master tapes were once hidden at The Mirage
recommend 4
Imagine Dragons’ latest album ‘Loom’ sparked by veteran rockers
recommend 5
Famous Las Vegas Strip statue will have new home
recommend 6
Country superstar to celebrate milestone on Las Vegas Strip