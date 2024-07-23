Neon Museum reviving Hollywood legend’s hotel sign

The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 199 is being restored at Neon Museum. (Todd Fisher)

Todd Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are shown at the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel in October 1993. (Todd Fisher)

The sign from the Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel, which operated from 1992 to 1999, is being restored at Neon Museum. (Todd Fisher)

Debbie Reynolds was one of those names that has always belonged in lights. That remains true today, as the Neon Museum and YESCO sign company are restoring and relighting the “Debbie” sign from that late Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel in Las Vegas.

The sign goes live Wednesday morning at a media event at the museum. Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son and also brother of the late film star Carrie Fisher; his wife, Catherine Hickland Fisher; Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger; and donor Jonathan James will be on hand. The event is not open to the public.

The sign was originally Reynolds’ full name. The “Debbie” portion is being restored.

Debbie Reynolds Hollywood Hotel operated from 1992 to 1999, with its 350-seat showroom and a 100-seat theater. Over the years it operated as the Clarion, Greek Isles and (prior to Reynolds’ ownership) the Paddlewheel.

The building was demolished in 2015 and is to be the site of developer Lorenzo Doumani’s $850 million Majestic Las Vegas hotel.

Reynolds was an internationally famous singer, dancer, comic performer and actress from the the 1940s through the early 2000s. She moved to Las Vegas in 1962. Her holiday show at the Riviera commanded a $1 million payday, at the time a record for such a series on the Strip.

Reynolds continued to perform as a recurring showroom star through 2014, closing at South Point Showroom. Reynolds died Dec. 28, 2016, a day after Carrie Fisher passed away.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.